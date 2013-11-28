Realizar 2013: Extienden plazo de votación hasta el domingo 1º de diciembre; Piriápolis ostenta la mayor participación del departamento

Realizar 2013: Extienden plazo de votación hasta el domingo 1º de diciembre; Piriápolis ostenta la mayor participación del departamentohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/realizar-2013.png
El proyecto Realizar 2013 extendió el plazo de recepción de votos hasta el domingo 1º de diciembre inclusive, venciendo el periodo a las 0:00 horas del lunes. La votación parcial se hará pública, solo por unas horas, este viernes 29 de noviembre de 10 a 17 hs. en el sitio oficial www.realizar.gub.uy. La noticia la dio a conocer hace instantes Andrés Copelmayer, Coordinador de Gabinete del MTOP y del Programa Realizar (foto sup.)
Copelmayer, en diálogo con semanario La Prensa, informó además que Piriápolis es el municipio de Maldonado con mayor participación del departamento, superando el 25% del padrón electoral con una votación que ronda los 2.000 votos.
Como era de esperar, dijo el jerarca, las propuestas que encabezan la votación en este momento son las relacionadas al deporte, por un lado, el mini estadio de fútbol del club Rampla Jr. y por otro, una cancha de Hockey.
Mañana, viernes 29 de noviembre, se hará pública la marcha de la votación en el horario de 10 a 17 hs. Los interesados podrán acceder a los resultados parciales a través del sitio www.realizar.gub.uy
Copelmayer explicó que la votación no es de acceso público para no incidir en la elección, teniendo en cuenta que muchas veces los vecinos optan por votar a la propuesta que va logrando la mayor cantidad de adhesiones.
Sin embargo, este viernes se publicarán los resultados parciales con el fin que la gente pueda saber como va la elección para que los impulsores de cada propuesta puedan realizar un último esfuerzo, previo al cierre de la votación. El periodo, que vencía el sábado 30, fue modificado por un pedido de los proponentes, extendiendo el plazo para votar hasta el domingo 1º de diciembre inclusive.
Consultado sobre los datos de la votación a los que accedió semanario La Prensa y que fueron publicados por semanariolaprensa.com, dijo que “eso se debió a un error humano, no debía haber estado esa información allí” señaló Copelmayer.
Programa Realizar 2013
El programa destina $U 4.000.000 de pesos para ejecutar la obra mas votada por los vecinos; 2.000.000 aporta el ministerio y 2.000.000 la Intendencia Departamental de Maldonado.
El municipio de Piriápolis fue incluido este año dentro del programa y son varias las propuestas presentadas por los vecinos que fueron aceptadas y en consecuencia participan del proceso de elección. La propuesta que resulte mas votada será ejecutada por el ministerio de Transporte en conjunto con la Intendencia de Maldonado.
Las propuestas en Piriápolis son:
- Cancha Hockey Piria
- MINI ESTADIO Baby Futbol Rampla Jnrs (Pueblo Obrero) Piriapolis
- Acondicionamiento de la Plaza Los Angeles
- Ciclovía y estación de ejercicios. (La hora del recreo – Recreo, ejercicio saludable e integración en Playa Verde)
- Escultura al chiquito Mazurkiewicz en rambla.
- Recuperación de los espacios públicos costeros entre el Puerto de Piriápolis y Playa San Francisco.
- Modificación del pasaje elevado entre Av. de Mayo y el Puerto de Piriapolis
- Acondicionamiento urbano. (Espacio Ramblita)
- Construcción de un salón en el Comunal Pueblo Obrero
- Colocación de Casilla en parada de ómnibus en Ruta Francisco Piria y calle Maua
- Mirador de aves en “La cascada”
- Pavimentación de Cno. Uruguay y Av. Argentina, PUNTA NEGRA
- Reparación y mejora de caminería, veredas y cunetas en SECTOR ESTE del Barrio Pueblo Obrero
- Gimnasio Cerrado
- Espacio de convivencia en balneario San Francisco – Plaza Pública
¿Cómo se vota?
Todos los ciudadanos podrán votar con su Cedula de Identidad por la modalidad que prefieran: online desde cualquier PC, o presencial en los que se instalen en cada Municipio. Se requerirá N° de anverso y reverso de CI para asegurar registro de identidad. El sistema informático diseñado garantiza que solo se admita 1 voto por persona mayor de 16 años, el resto automáticamente los rechaza.
Las propuestas serán elegidas por votación en la página web http://realizar.gub.uy/municipio/servlet/inicio por los vecinos registrados con su número de Cédula de Identidad, marcando en pantalla el número asignado a la propuesta elegible, con su respectiva descripción.
La votación presencial se realizará en cada uno de los Municipios.
El voto podrá ser emitido durante la totalidad del plazo habilitado (del 10 de noviembre al 1º de diciembre de 2013).
Los municipios con mayor cantidad de votos en todo el país
De acuerdo a lo publicado por Andrés Copelmayer en su cuenta Facebook, son 28.206 votos registrados a lo largo y ancho del país. Los Municipios con mayor votación son San Bautista con un 29.4% de los habilitados, Colonia Nicolich con un 28%, La Floresta con un 25.4%, Fraile Muerto con un 21.3% y Solís de Mataojo con 20.3%; todas localidades con menos de 5.000 habitantes.
También publicado por Copelmayer en su red social Facebook, estos son los votos obtenidos por departamento y en cada municipio. Hacemos la salvedad que esta información no ha sido actualizada, sino que corresponde al 26 de noviembre pasado. Como verán Piriápolis aparece con 1.476 votos y hace instantes, Copelmayer aseguró que los votos en Piriápolis alcanzan los 2.000
DEPARTAMENTOS MUNICIPIOS CANTIDAD HABILITADOS AL 2010 VOTOS AL 25/11/2013
ARTIGAS Bella Unión 16.602 1.547
TOTAL ARTIGAS 16.602 1.547
CANELONES
Aguas Corrientes 1.271 78
Canelones 23.653 690
Ciudad de la Costa 50.077 1.308
Colonia Nicolich 4.284 953
La Floresta 5.015 1.137
La Paz 18.214 169
Parque del Plata 4.707 410
San Antonio 2.750 225
San Bautista 3.547 959
San Ramón 6.661 444
Santa Lucía 15.043 288
Santa Rosa 2.054 200
Tala 8.251 228
Toledo 12.787 609
Suarez 8.065 219
TOTAL CANELONES 166.379 7.917
CERRO LARGO Fraile Muerto 3.011 614
TOTAL CERRO LARGO 3.011 614
COLONIA Juan Lacaze 11.980 703
Nueva Palmira 7.542 279
Carmelo 14.548 176
TOTAL COLONIA 34.070 1.158
DURAZNO Sarandí del Yí 6.097 221
TOTAL DURAZNO 6.097 221
FLORIDA Sarandí Grande 5.952 519
TOTAL FLORIDA 5.952 519
LAVALLEJA Solis De Mataojo 2.637 498
TOTAL LAVALLEJA 2.637 498
MALDONADO Maldonado 66.881 2.250
San Carlos 24.205 357
Piriápolis 8.187 1.476
Punta del Este 8.344 204
TOTAL MALDONADO 107.617 4.287
PAYSANDU Guichón 5.815 367
Porvenir 3.791 100
TOTAL PAYSANDÚ 9.606 467
RIO NEGRO Young 13.797 1.807
TOTAL RÍO NEGRO 13.797 1.807
RIVERA Vichadero 3.184 531
TOTAL RIVERA 3.184 531
ROCHA Castillos 7.565 1.078
Lascano 6.238 1.033
TOTAL ROCHA 13.803 2.111
SALTO Villa Constitución 3.069 493
Pueblo Rincón de Valentín 987 85
Mataojo 962 77
TOTAL SALTO 5.018 655
SAN JOSE Libertad 9.977 905
TOTAL SAN JOSÉ 9.977 905
SORIANO Cardona 5.671 540
TOTAL SORIANO 5.671 540
TACUAREMBO San Gregorio de Polanco 3.037 189
TOTAL TACUAREMBÓ 3.037 189
TREINTA Y TRES Santa Clara del Olimar 1.940 190
TOTAL TREINTA Y TRES 1.940 190
TOTAL TODOS LOS DEPARTAMENTOS 408.398 24.156
whoah this weblog is excellent i like reading your posts. Keep up the great work! You recognize, lots of people are hunting round for this info, you could aid them greatly.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is great blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it! lords mobile hack ios ipa
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
naturally like your website but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very bothersome to tell the truth on the other hand I¡¦ll surely come back again.
This will probably be the proper weblog in case you genuinely wants to look at this subject. You’re aware of a lot its virtually challenging to argue along with you (not too I just would want…HaHa). You undoubtedly put a different spin on the subject thats been written about for a long time. Superb stuff, just wonderful!
HARDCORE- MANY OFFERS ON HERE SEE NOW GLOBAL PROMOTIONS|Become A real Baller rich youtube video be like donald trump and hillary clinton very soon see link now see offers – free viral traffic-much more
Thank you tiuuys, I have been hunting for facts about this subject matter for ages and yours is the best I’ve discovered so far.
I have poisuus taken notice that in digital camera models, extraordinary devices help to target automatically. The actual sensors associated with some digital cameras change in contrast, while others work with a beam involving infra-red (IR) light, especially in low lighting. Higher standards cameras often use a mix of both devices and may have Face Priority AF where the photographic camera can ‘See’ a face while keeping your focus only in that. Thank you for sharing your ideas on this blog site.
Upadłość konsumencka to instytucja prawna, jaka
“I have observed in the world today, video games include the latest popularity with children of all ages. Occasionally it may be extremely hard to drag the kids away from the activities. If you want the very best of both worlds, there are numerous educational games for kids. Thanks for your post.”
