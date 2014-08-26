Realizan charlas de manejo defensivo en Pan de Azúcar; obligatorias para iniciar el trámite
Serán el primer y tercer lunes de cada mes a las 19 horas en Casa de la Culturahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/municipio-pan-de-azucar.jpg
Comunicado del Municipio de Pan de Azúcar:
“El Municipio de Pan de Azúcar comunica a todos los vecinos interesados en tramitar Licencia de Conducir, que las Charlas de Manejo Defensivo, obligatorias para la iniciación del Tramite, se realizarán el primer y tercer lunes de cada mes, a la hora 19.00, en Casa de la Cultura de este Municipio, los aspirantes deberán agendarse con anterioridad en el Cuerpo Inspectivo”
Muchas gracias
Municipio de Pan de Azúcar
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado martes 26 de agosto de 2014 hora 16:00
