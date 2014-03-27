Rally de Piriápolis se desarrolló con éxito a pesar de algunos contratiempos; entrevistamos al presidente del CUR, Luis Etchegoyhen

Durante el fin de semana Piriápolis vivió la emoción del Rally con la disputa de la primera fecha del Campeonato Uruguayo que ganó en forma brillante el binomio de Maldonado Zeballos – Dotta. La competencia volvió al balneario después de varios años dejando aspecto positivos, aunque también algunos negativos, como la suspensión del prueba final por imprudencias del público y la presencia el domingo a la mañana de un camión en el circuito que felizmente no pasó a mayores, pero incidió en el normal desarrollo de la competencia.

La prueba comenzó el viernes 21 de marzo cuando en horas de la noche se realizó la tradicional largada simbólica desde Sanabria y Rambla. El sábado llegó la hora de la verdad con mas de 30 autos en competencia, continuando el domingo con la definición de la fecha. Las pruebas especiales se realizaron en circuitos diagramados en la zona de Punta Negra y de la Ruta 60 entre el Km. 14 y 28.

En cuanto a lo deportivo fue un éxito, principalmente para el binomio fernandino integrado por Rodrigo Zeballos y Sebastián Dotta que a bordo de su Mitsubishi Evo Lancer se llevaron una gran victoria del balneario. Excelente carrera venían realizando también los locales Gardiol – Guillén que ganaban su categoría RC5N hasta la prueba especial 7, pero lamentablemente en la siguiente tuvieron que abandonar debido a un desperfecto en el eje delantero del vehículo (foto sup. der.). Igualmente el binomio logró puntuar ubicándose en el 5º lugar de su categoría y 19 en la General.

Donación de pilotos a la Escuela 45 de Playa Verde

Los pilotos del Rally realizaron una donación a la Escuela 45 de Playa Verde, a través del Club de Leones de Piriápolis, quienes harán efectiva en alimentos no perecederos que serán entregados en los próximos días. En la foto de la izquierda, representantes de la Escuela de Playa Verde y del club de Leones, reciben la donación de los pilotos.

Luis Etchegoyhen: Estaremos acá el año que viene si lo creen necesario”

Semanario La Prensa dialogó con el presidente del Club Uruguayo de Rally, Luis Etchegoyhen (foto der.), quien manifestó que el balance general del Rally de Piriápolis es muy bueno, aunque “no somos nosotros quien debe decirlo, sino el público en general y los propios pilotos, que quedaron muy conformes con los caminos y por como se resolvió el tema seguridad.

Etchegoyhen reconoció algunos pequeños contratiempos durante la realización del espectáculo, pero consideró que eso está dentro de la lógica, como puede suceder en cualquier otro deporte. Tenemos que aprender de esto para que en los próximos años, cosas que pasaron esta vez, no vuelvan a suceder.

El presidente del CUR se refirió a los inconvenientes generados en la competencia, explicando que es un problema del uruguayo cuando le decís una hora y piensa que es todo el día. En el rally si decimos que a las 10:14 se cierre el circuito, no es de 10 a 11, es a las 10:14. Vino un camionero y le dijo a un inspector de tránsito encargado de la seguridad, voy hasta ahí nomás, y lo dejó pasar, sin tener en cuenta que el primer auto viene por el camino con una media de 130 Km/h, lo que quiere decir que viajan mucho rato a 200 Km/h y no puede aparecer, después de un repecho, un camión en el camino porque puede terminar en una fatalidad. El año que viene deberemos tomar otro cuidado para que esto no vuelva a pasar.

En cuanto a la suspensión de la última Prueba Especial, Etchegoyhen, comentó: “El público a veces es problemático porque se hace de coraje; si tu le decís a un hombre de 40 o 50 años que se corra 20 metros y te contesta “que te crees que viví 50 años de casualidad, se quien soy, este es mi cuerpo y me paro donde quiera”, entonces no podés pelearte con todo el mundo y hay que tomar la decisión de suspender la prueba, lamentablemente perjudicando por la actitud de uno a toda la gente que fue a ver el espectáculo.

En cuanto al apoyo logístico y económico brindado por el municipio de Piriápolis, señaló: “Se ha llegado a las necesidades del club Uruguayo de Rally y el apoyo del municipio ha sido importantísimo”. El presidente del CUR destacó la labor de Aníbal Zeballos, manifestando que su presencia es como si estuviera el club en Piriápolis. Cuando se cuenta con una persona como el, nos pasa acá y en algunas otras sedes, nos hace sentir locatarios respecto al trabajo y la diagramación de la carrera” sentenció EtchegoyHen.

Consultado sobre si Piriápolis será sede nuevamente el año que viene, contestó: “Si así lo creen necesario, si el municipio cree que puede recibir al Rally, estaremos acá presentes. Nuestro vínculo con Piriápolis es Aníbal Zeballos y si el le da para adelante el Club Uruguayo de Rally lo va a acompañar.

