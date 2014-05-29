Rafael Barla propone convertir a Maldonado en una “isla energética”

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/rafael-barla.jpg

rafael barla

El Dr. Rafael Barla de la lista 905 “Fuerza tranquila” apoyando la pre candidatura de Darío Pérez a la intendencia, propone convertir al departamento en una isla energética y rescatar el Maldonado colonial.

El destacado profesional de derecho, candidato a convencional, acérrimo defensor de la ecología y el medio ambiente, basa su propuesta en 10 puntos, que transcribimos a continuación:

 I) Los cambios climáticos que han sacudido al mundo en los últimos tiempos, han obligado a la humanidad a analizar su futuro .

II) Las tormenta y lluvias , abundantes que hemos soportado en los últimos meses en nuestro país, son son solo un aviso de lo que vendrá.

III) Lluvias tropicales, vientos de alta intensidad, crecimiento del nivel del mar, y deterioro de la capa de ozono , son el producto de siglos de negligencia humana y hoy la naturaleza se está expresando.

IV) Hemos devastado los bosques, cambiando el curso de los ríos, edificado sobre zonas de fragilidad ecológica, hemos alterado los eco-sistemas , hemos contaminado el aire, y estamos consumiendo el oxigeno con los motores a combustión interna. Somos el único animal de la escala zoologica, que atenta contra su habitab.

V) Hemos en pocas décadas duplicado las esperanza de vida, y el promedio de vida sigue aumentando, en el futuro seremos más y viviremos más.

VI) Pero no tendremos los suficientes recursos naturales para sobrevivir.

VII) Por ello nuestra propuesta de crear una isla energética, es decir UN CONJUNTO DE TECNOLOGIAS LIMPIAS DE ULTIMA GENERACION , ASOCIADAS.. CAPACES DE PRODUCIR PRODUCTOS ENERGETICOS, – ELECTRICIDAD, GAS Y BIOCOMBUSTIBLES.

VIII) A partir de nuestros PROPIOS RECURSOS NATURALES, SOL , VIENTOS, CURSOS DE AGUA, CORRIENTES MARINAS, BIOMASA, RESIDUOS ORGANICOS COMUNALES, LODOS, Y DESECHOS ORGANICOS DE LA GANADERIA , Y DESECHOS VEGETALES DE LA AGRICULTURA Y LA FORESTACION. LA FINALIDAD, ES PRODUCIR NUESTRA PROPIA ENERGÍA . Ademas de la energía eléctrica, el gas y los biocombustible, también se obtienen subproductos, como la glicerina, las harinas, fertilizantes orgánicos y abonos de gran valor de exportación.

IX) La isla energética generara miles de puestos de trabajo, directos e indirectos.

X) La Isla Energetica hará posible, la utilización de medios de transporte eléctricos, como los ómnibus y los taxis , y paneles solares para la obtención de agua caliente y calefacción paa edificios publicos y privados.

1.186 Responses to Rafael Barla propone convertir a Maldonado en una “isla energética”

