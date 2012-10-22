Fiesta de la Paella Gigante de Piriápolis será del 6 al 8 de diciembre de 2013; Agarrate Catalina y León Gieco en vivo; toda la programación

Fiesta de la Paella Gigante de Piriápolis será del 6 al 8 de diciembre de 2013; Agarrate Catalina y León Gieco en vivo; toda la programaciónhttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/paella-gigante-Piriàpolis.jpg
Del 6 al 8 de diciembre se realizará en Piriápolis la Fiesta de la Paella Gigante 2013 con la novedad que este año tendrá 3 días de duración, conjugando gastronomía, cultura y deporte. La fiesta arrancará el viernes con campeonatos de pesca, mientras que a la noche actuarán en vivo y con entrada gratis Agarrate Catalina, León Gieco y Tabaré Cardozo en un imperdible espectáculo ; el sábado continúa el deporte y por la noche será el gran show de la paella gigante, el domingo mas deporte para cerrar la fiesta.
Paella a beneficio de ACRIDU; tickets costarán $ 120
La tradicional Paella Gigante con todo su show se realizará el sábado 7 de diciembre a las 20 hs., en la Rambla de los Argentinos (frente a la sede de APROTUR), y tendrá un costo de $ 120 la porción. Lo recaudado por concepto de ventas de tickets será volcado en su totalidad a ACRIDU, Acción Coordinadora y Reinvindicadora del Impedido del Uruguay, ONG que trabaja con personas de capacidades diferentes. El destino que tendrá ese dinero será comenzar la construcción de su local propio en el balneario, donde la Intendencia de Maldonado ya cedió un terreno en comodato para tales efectos.
El típico plato español será elaborado, como todos los años, por expertos chefs de Piriápolis y para ello se utilizará una paellera gigante capaz de alcanzar unas 5.000 porciones, utilizando varias toneladas de ingredientes, entre arroz, pollo, cerdo, camarones, mejillones, calamares, verduras, caldo, entre otros.
Reserva de “tickets”
Los residentes en la zona interesados en adquirir tickets para la Paella pueden pasar por las oficinas de APROTUR (Rambla de los Argentinos pegado al Paseo de La Pasiva); mientras que aquellos que no viven en Piriápolis o su zona de influencia, pueden hacer la reserva vía telefónica a través del 4432 5055, teniendo plazo hasta las 18 hs. del mismo sábado 7 de diciembre para comprar los tickets, caso contrario, desde la hora señalada caerá la reserva.
Arbol de navidad gigante
Otra de las novedades que se prevén para la Fiesta de la Paella Gigante es instalar un árbol de navidad gigante frente a la Colonia Escolar, el que será inaugurado y encendido a las 00:00 horas del domingo 8 de diciembre, una vez finalizado el show de la Paella Gigante.
Agarrate Catalina, León Gieco y Tabaré Cardozo
Dentro de las actividades programadas para la Fiesta de la Paella Gigante, el viernes 6 de diciembre a las 21 hs. actuarán la murga Agarrate Catalina conjuntamente con León Gieco, en un espectáculo imperdible que además tendrá entrada libre y gratuita. El escenario se montará en la rambla de los Argentinos (frente a Fomento y Turismo)
Cultura y deporte
Dentro de las actividades deportivas, habrá un campeonato de baby fútbol en el Centro Deportivo Municipal de Piriápolis (Cedempir), el sábado 7 a partir de las 9 horas. Participarán equipos de los clubes Tabaré, Piriápolis, Rampla Junior, Mirador Rosado de Montevideo y Maeso de la capital del país.
El sábado 7 a las 14 horas en la plazoleta Porto Alegre (frente al Pabellón de Las Rosas) se realizará una competencia de mountain bike denominada Eliminator que consiste en un circuito cerrado con obstáculos, rampas y saltos.
El domingo 8, a partir de las 10 horas, se disputará la última fecha del Campeonato Nacional de mountain bike en un circuito montado al pie del cerro Pan de Azúcar.
Las competencias de pesca se desarrollarán en dos modalidades: costa y embarcados. La primera de éstas será el viernes 6 de diciembre, a partir de las 19 horas, en la playa de Piriápolis; y la segunda será el sábado 7 de diciembre, a partir de las 9 horas, en la bahía de Piriápolis.
La Fiesta de la Paella Gigante es organizada por Destino Piriápolis y cuenta con el apoyo de la Intendencia de Maldonado, del Municipio de Piriápolis y del Ministerio de Turismo.
___________________________________________________________
Paella 2012
El lanzamiento de Temporada y la 15ª edición de la Paella Gigante se realizará el sábado 8 de diciembre, en la rambla y con precios populares
El lanzamiento de la Temporada 2012/2013 que celebrará los 15 años de la tradicional Paella Gigante se realizará a lo grande y con todo el pueblo en la Rambla de los Argentinos. Será el 8 de diciembre y se anuncia una jornada cargada de espectáculos al aire libre con entrada libre, mientras que la paella tendrá precios populares, según informó Jorge Céspedes, directivo de APROTUR, a semanariolaprensa.com
Este año la Paella Gigante será popular y con vista al mar; se realizará en la Rambla de los Argentinos, entre las calles Armenia y Freire, donde están ubicadas las sedes de Fomento y Turismo y APROTUR, y no en el Pabellón de las Rosas como se hacía habitualmente.
A beneficio de los CAIF de Zona Oeste
Otra novedad de la Paella Gigante para celebrar su 15ª edición es que será a beneficio de los Centros CAIF de los municipios de Piriápolis, Pan de Azúcar y Solís Grande.
La inédita jornada, que empezará a la tarde y se extenderá hasta la madrugada del domingo, contará con espectáculos musicales y con la tradicional paella que este año se venderá a un precio popular, que si bien aun no está definido, se estima que rondará los $U 100, dijo el directivo.
Céspedes: “Queremos un lanzamiento masivo”
“Queremos que el lanzamiento de la Temporada para celebrar los 15 años de la Paella Gigante sea algo distinto y masivo, donde todo el pueblo acompañe y pueda disfrutar de la siempre sabrosa paella a un precio accesible para todos” señaló Jorge Céspedes
En cuánto al espectáculo, el directivo aseguró que habrá varios números en escena, manteniendo en reserva el cierre del espectáculo, donde se trabaja para confirmar un artista de renombre.
También falta definir si este año se contará o no con la tradicional “Queimada”, bebida espirituosa tradicional del pueblo gallego, siempre atractivo espectáculo que incluye todo un ritual llevado a cabo por los gaiteros del club Valle Miñor.
El lanzamiento de Temporada en sus anteriores ediciones era organizado por la Asociación de Fomento y Turismo y se realizaba en el Pabellón de las Rosas, pero a partir de este año la organización pasó a manos de APROTUR – Asociación de Promoción Turística de Piriápolis – entidad que agrupa al sector público y privado. En la misma están representadas todas las fuerzas vivas del balneario, entre ellas la propia Fomento y Turismo, incluyendo a operadores inmobiliarios, gastronómicos, hoteleros y comerciantes por el sector privado y al municipio de Piriápolis, Intendencia Departamental de Maldonado y ministerio de Turismo y Deporte por el sector público.
Céspedes también se refirió al financiamiento del espectáculo apuntando que recurrirán al sector privado para, mediante el sistema de “sponsor”, poder solventar parte de los gastos de organización que rondará los 18.000 dólares. No se descarta la posibilidad que los “sponsors” puedan instalar sus respectivos “stand” en la rambla para promocionar sus productos. Se estima que la Intendencia Departamental y el ministerio de Turismo y Deporte aportarán unos 8.000 dólares para la realización dela Paella Gigante.
Céspedes destacó la honestidad y buen gesto de APROTUR, cuando se realizó la paella gigante en Esteio, Porto Alegre, donde ambos organismos gubernamentales habían destinado una cifra cercana a los 8.000 dólares cada uno, pero al no trasladar la paellera gigante, los costos se redujeron y se utilizó la mitad del dinero, desestimando el resto. Apelan a que ese sobrante, se vuelque ahora al lanzamiento de la Temporada en Piriápolis.
