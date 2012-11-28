Productores rurales y público en general, se abrió un nuevo período de inscripción
Desarrollo local
El Municipio de Piriápolis comunica a los productores rurales y público en
general, que se abrió un nuevo período de inscripción para:
• Construcción y limpieza de tajamares y/o aguadas.
• Siembra de producción forrajera.
• Suplementos alimenticios para el ganado.
Por más información e inscripciones, dirigirse a la Oficina de Desarrollo
Local ubicada en planta alta del Municipio de Piriápolis los días lunes,
martes, jueves y viernes en el horario de 10.00 a 14.00 hs. o en la página
web del Municipio: www.piriapolis.gub.uy
