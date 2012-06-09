PROCESADO POR DESACATO EN PROCEDIMIENTO DE LA UEVD SAN CARLOS
UN MASCULINO MAYOR DE EDAD RESULTÓ PROCESADO POR DESACATO EN PROCEDIMIENTO DE LA UEVD SAN CARLOS
El día 31de mayo la Unidad Especializada en Violencia Doméstica de San Carlos, recibió una denuncia verbal de una femenina en contra de su expareja por no haber cumplido con una medida de prohibición de acercarse a su domicilio que le fuera impuesta días atrás por la Sede Penal de 1er Turno de San Carlos.
Dicha medida obedeció a una denuncia escrita previa, presentada en contra de este masculino de 43 años de edad.-
Habiéndose dado conocimiento a la Sra. Juez Ltdo de 1er Turno en lo Penal de San Carlos de que el masculino no acató su orden de no acercamiento a la denunciante haciéndose presente en el domicilio de la misma, Magistrado dispuso su detención y conducción a la Sede Penal.
Una vez intervenido y conducido a la Sede Penal su Titula dispuso el Procesamiento sin Prisión de Waldemar Andrés MARTINEZ MENOSSE, poseedor de antecedentes penales, por un delito de desacato, imponiéndole como medida sustitutiva la prohibición de acercamiento y comunicación con la denunciante.
“Wow, marvelous weblog format! How long have you been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as neatly as the content!”
“This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!”
“Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!”
“Say, you got a nice article.Thanks Again. Cool.”
“Really informative post.Thanks Again. Really Great.”
“ItвЂ™s actually a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.”
“I value the blog.Really thank you! Cool.”
cartierbraceletlove To be honest, I haven’t had much experience in regards to spec writing.
replique love cartier bracelet [url=http://www.fashionlovebangle.com/fr/top-qualit%C3%A9-cartier-amour-or-blanc-bracelet-b6035416-p-256.html]replique love cartier bracelet[/url]
cartierbraceletlove Adobe – please improve Fujifilm X-Trans Sensor support!
bracelet cartier love or rose copie
cartierbraceletlove Anyhoo, here is my answer to that question.
replique montre ballon bleu
“I really enjoy the blog.Really thank you! Much obliged.”
I really liked your article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
“I really enjoy the article. Cool.”
“Muchos Gracias for your article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.”
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Thanks Again. Great.
“Im obliged for the blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.”
Enjoyed every bit of your article post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
I truly appreciate this blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Appreciate you sharing, great post. Really Cool.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Much thanks again. Want more.
Thank you for your blog.Much thanks again. Want more.
Very neat blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
“Nice Post. It’s really a very good article. I noticed all your important points. Thanks”
“Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme. a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task..”
Im grateful for the article post. Great.
“Thank you for some other wonderful post. The place else could anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal means of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such info.”
“Awesome post. I’m a normal visitor of your site and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the nice site. I’ll be a regular visitor for a long time.”
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post. Cool.
“I got this web site from my friend who informed me about this web site and now this time I am visiting this website and reading very informative articles or reviews at this time.”
“Hello Dear, are you truly visiting this web page regularly, if so afterward you will definitely take good knowledge.”
“Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.”
Great, thanks for sharing this article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
“A round of applause for your article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.”
I cannot thank you enough for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog.Really thank you!
Say, you got a nice blog article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
“You can increase your blog visitors by having a fan page on facebook.;*-~вЂќ”
“I’ve read a few good stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how so much attempt you set to create this sort of magnificent informative site.”
Im obliged for the blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
You are really a good webmaster, you have done a well job on this topic!
Wow, great article.Really thank you! Awesome.
This is one awesome post.Really thank you! Really Great.
I think this is a real great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I appreciate you sharing this post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Great, thanks for sharing this post. Awesome.
A round of applause for your blog post. Fantastic.
9sA3s5 Yeah bookmaking this wasn at a high risk conclusion great post!.
I cannot thank you enough for the post.Really thank you! Cool.
21vlZ5 Nice guidelines, many because of the writer. It is comprehensible in my opinion now, the usefulness and importance is overwhelming. Many thanks yet again and best of luck!
I just want to tell you that I am new to blogging and actually enjoyed this page. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You certainly come with perfect posts. Kudos for revealing your web page.
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
Howdy I am so glad I found your blog page, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Bing for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a marvelous post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the fantastic work.
I was curious if you ever considered changing the structure of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break. I love the information you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, very good site!
I do not know whether it’s just me or if everybody else encountering issues with your website. It looks like some of the text within your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too? This may be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Kudos
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Hey there I am so grateful I found your website, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a incredible post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great job.
Hello there! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; many of us have created some nice practices and we are looking to trade methods with others, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My site discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other. If you might be interested feel free to send me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!
Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Howdy would you mind letting me know which web host you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a fair price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage? My blog is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would truly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok with you. Many thanks!
Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!
Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your design. Many thanks
Admiring the commitment you put into your site and detailed information you present. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed material. Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else encountering issues with your blog. It appears as though some of the text on your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well? This could be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Appreciate it
Excellent blog you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get opinions from other experienced people that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Kudos!
Wonderful blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused .. Any tips? Thank you!
Appreciating the time and effort you put into your blog and detailed information you present. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Great read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
I was curious if you ever considered changing the structure of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thank you
Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have developed some nice methods and we are looking to swap strategies with others, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content for yourself? I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome weblog!
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance. I must say that you’ve done a excellent job with this. Additionally, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Chrome. Excellent Blog!
Wonderful site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get comments from other experienced people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Many thanks!
Hi! I’ve been following your weblog for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Kingwood Tx! Just wanted to tell you keep up the great job!
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of any please share. Cheers!
Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam comments? If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support is very much appreciated.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Hey there, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Hi there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading through your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same subjects? Thank you so much!
Greetings! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I truly enjoy reading your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics? Thank you so much!
Wonderful blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any recommendations? Bless you!
Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Howdy! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!
You need to really control the comments listed here
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks a lot!
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all. Nevertheless imagine if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips, this blog could definitely be one of the best in its field. Good blog!
Hi there this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hiya! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when viewing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share. Appreciate it!
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Good day! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I genuinely enjoy reading your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same subjects? Thanks!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Appreciate it!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog. You have some really great articles and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Kudos!
Hi, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog site in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, wonderful blog!
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Hey outstanding blog! Does running a blog similar to this take a massive amount work? I’ve virtually no expertise in computer programming but I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyway, should you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share. I know this is off subject however I simply wanted to ask. Kudos!
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a awesome job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Opera. Outstanding Blog!
I¡¦ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i am happy to convey that I have an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I so much surely will make certain to don¡¦t forget this website and give it a glance regularly.
you’re really a good webmaster. The website loading velocity is incredible. It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a fantastic task in this topic!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
I think this is one of the most significant information for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The website style is great, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Thanks so much for giving everyone a very memorable opportunity to read critical reviews from this blog. It’s usually so amazing and also full of amusement for me and my office fellow workers to search your website at least thrice weekly to find out the latest secrets you will have. And indeed, I am actually satisfied with all the sensational thoughts you serve. Selected 3 ideas in this posting are undeniably the best we have ever had.
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks
Hey there this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Heya are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hello there I am so grateful I found your blog, I really found you by accident, while I was looking on Google for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a incredible post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the fantastic job.
Have you ever considered publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would appreciate your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your site. You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Thanks!
Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
It¡¦s actually a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I am curious to find out what blog platform you happen to be working with? I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest site and I’d like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any recommendations?
Good site! I truly love how it is simple on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a great day!
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from. thanks
Of course, what a great website and revealing posts, I definitely will bookmark your site.All the Best!
I simply wanted to say thanks again. I do not know the things I might have sorted out without the type of creative concepts revealed by you on such a industry. It seemed to be a alarming circumstance in my view, nevertheless witnessing your expert tactic you treated it forced me to leap over delight. Now i’m grateful for the assistance and in addition believe you comprehend what a powerful job you were getting into instructing some other people all through your site. Most likely you’ve never encountered all of us.
Wow, wonderful weblog layout! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you make running a blog glance easy. The overall glance of your website is magnificent, let alone the content material!
At this time it seems like Drupal is the best blogging platform out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help protect against content from being ripped off? I’d definitely appreciate it.
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa? My website goes over a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!
Howdy! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through your articles. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics? Thanks a ton!
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appearance. I must say you have done a superb job with this. Also, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Chrome. Superb Blog!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your site? My blog site is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would really benefit from some of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you. Cheers!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Hi there I am so grateful I found your web site, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Google for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the awesome job.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
This design is steller! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!