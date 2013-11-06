Pro Fundación “Maldonado Solidario” invita al gran evento solidario: Sábado 9 de noviembre en el Campus

Pro Fundación “Maldonado Solidario” invita al gran evento solidario: Sábado 9 de noviembre en el Campushttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/pro-fundacion-maldonado-1.jpg
PRO-FUNDACION “MALDONADO SOLIDARIO” te invita a participar del GRAN EVENTO SOLIDARIO a realizarse el 9 de noviembre en el Estadio Domingo Burgueño Miguel.
De 14 a 22 hs. se desarrollará un espectáculo artístico-musical con artistas locales y nacionales y comunicadores de todo el departamento.
Participarán: Dance Evolution, Pijamadas, Compás 15, Haraukanos, Patricia Alvarez, Grupo de danzas Sin Fronteras, Raíces Gauchas, Academia de danzas Faraona, Naty Ritmos, Renovaciòn Escuela de Samba, Tribulación, La Rika Merlot, Ximena González, La Generación Lubola, Nueva Luz, Ataja la Gata, La Clave, Los Lugareños, El Zucará, Vientos de Libertad, La Saga.
Se contará también con variado servicio de cantina.
Los bonos colaboración tendrán venta anticipada en Cambio Nelson Ta-Ta Maldonado y su costo es de $80 (menores de 5 años Gratis).-
A raíz del tema de Tadeo, el niño que tuvo un accidente jugando en el fondo de su casa, un grupo de personas nos unimos con el fin de crear una Fundación donde TODOS LOS RESIDENTES DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE MALDONADO se verán beneficiados.
La idea consiste en que todo aquel que tenga problemas de salud y/o necesite mejorar su calidad de vida, así sea dentro o fuera del país pueda acudir a la fundación donde lo guiaremos, acompañaremos y trataremos de solucionar los problemas. Todos los casos que lleguen serán apoyados y evaluador por un staff de médicos, y juntos se decidirá cual será el mejor camino a seguir. A su vez se constatará, por intermedio de la asistente social de la fundación, el nivel socioeconómico de todos los casos.
No estamos libres de que nos toque un caso de esta naturaleza y que ponga en vilo a cualquier familia del departamento.
Para gestionar este ambicioso proyecto necesitamos recaudar la suma de U$S15.000, son los fondos mínimos que nos solicita el Ministerio de Educación y Cultura para darle la personería jurídica a la fundación. Además de tener que mantener futuros proyectos. Para ello estamos organizando un gran evento el 9 de noviembre en el Estadio del Campus de Maldonado desde las 14:00 a las 22:00. Parte de esta jornada será televisada y trasmitida por Radios AM y FM.
Les solicitamos dentro de sus posibilidades difundir en sus medios de comunicación este ambicioso proyecto llamado Fundación Maldonado Solidario. Nos gustaría contar además con la presencia de su medio y comunicadores el día 9 de noviembre en el festival.
Los invitamos a hacerse amigos de la página de facebook Pro Fundación Maldonado Solidario. https://www.facebook.com/pages/P%C3%A1gina-Pro-Fundaci%C3%B3n-Maldonado-Solidario/579505008776415
Por Cualquier consulta la Comisión Directiva está integrada por: Luis Feria, Sergio Duclosson, Patricia Pérez, Walter Blanco, Anabel Sastre y Fabiana Fernández
Desde ya les agradecemos la buena disposición.
Teléfonos de contacto: Fabiana Fernández 098956921, Anabel Sastre 099810198, Luis Feria 094121545
