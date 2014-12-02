Primer casamiento gay en Piriápolis será el viernes 5 de diciembre
Mabel y Andrea se casan el viernes a las 15:30http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/100_8099.jpg
En un hecho histórico y sin precedentes Piriápolis tendrá su primer matrimonio gay amparado en la Ley de Matrimonio Igualitario que rige en el país desde el año 2013. Mabel Sugo y Andrea Aguerre darán el sí ante el juez el próximo viernes 5 de diciembre a las 15:30 en la sede del Registro Civil del balneario.
Semanario La Prensa publicó el edicto matrimonial y con las tres publicaciones en mano las novias se presentaron ante la sede judicial para fijar la fecha: Mabel y Andrea, vecinas del balneario Playa Hermosa, se unirán en matrimonio el próximo viernes 5 de diciembre, lo que marcará un hecho histórico y sin precedentes en la historia del balneario.
Mabel y Andrea
La maestra Andrea Aguerre Rocca, de 29 años de edad, oriunda de Florida, y la empresaria Shirley Mabel Sugo Guerrero, de 50 años de edad, nacida en Tacuarembó, ambas residentes en el balneario Playa Hermosa, se convirtieron en la primera pareja homosexual en inscribirse ante la oficina del Registro Civil de Piriápolis para solicitar casamiento y se convertirán este viernes en el primer matrimonio gay legalmente constituido del balneario.
La pareja concedió una nota a semanario La Prensa donde cuentan sobre su noviazgo, los proyectos futuros y la importancia de la Ley promulgada en abril del 2013 en Uruguay que permite el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo.
Mabel y Andrea están en pareja desde hace 3 años: “Nos conocimos en Montevideo, vivíamos allá las dos, y después, por cuestiones de trabajo nos fuimos acercando más a este lado” cuenta Andrea, que ejerce la docencia en la Escuela 45 de Playa Verde.
Consultadas sobre la diferencia de edad entre ambas, Mabel reconoció que para ella fue todo tema, un problema, “pensaba que la relación no iba a prosperar, pero Andrea fue persistente y me convenció, me conquistó y acá estamos…. (risas)
¿Cómo viven este noviazgo con respecto a la sociedad?
Mabel.- “Lo he tratado de vivir lo más naturalmente posible. Siempre hay que tratar de naturalizarlo, porque si uno lo hace, es la forma que los demás también empiecen a hacerlo. Si uno vive escondiéndose, ocultándose, guardándose o mintiendo, le da el derecho o la posibilidad a los demás de hacerlo.
“Es así, somos dos personas normales, con trabajos normales y corrientes que nos enamoramos de una persona del mismo sexo, nada más” comentó Andrea.
Proyectos futuros: Agrandar la familia
Consultamos a la pareja sobre sus proyectos a futuro no dudando en afirmar que está en los planes agrandar la familia.
Andrea cuenta: “Amparándonos en la ley de Reproducción Asistida vamos a buscar un hijo para formar realmente la familia que deseamos. Ya tenemos fecha para la clínica de reproducción, pero recién estamos encarando este proyecto tan importante para nosotras” señaló.
“Me parece una oportunidad importantísima. Yo nunca quise tener hijos porque me parecía que no iba a ser adecuado con una relación heterosexual. Y ahora que puedo casarme y estar con la persona que quiero, poder cerrar el círculo con un hijo sería el broche de oro” puntualizó Mabel.
El casamiento será un hecho histórico para Piriápolis
– No se si esto va a ser un hecho histórico, pero damos el puntapié inicial para que otras parejas lo sigan haciendo y más seguido. No queremos que el matrimonio gay sea distintivo, aspiramos a que sea algo natural y a eso se va llegar” aseguró Andrea.
Ceremonia civil y festejo íntimo
Mabel y Andrea se casarán el 5 de diciembre a las 15:30 en el Juzgado de Paz de Piriápolis. Luego de la ceremonia civil en la sede judicial de Av. Piria y Tucumán, las novias celebrarán la boda en el local de fiestas “Dos Reinas”, en lo que aseguran será una reunión muy íntima con un reducido grupo de amigos y familiares.
Ley de matrimonio igualitario
Mabel: -Para mí, que soy la mayor, me parece un avance importantísimo en cuanto a las relaciones y el libre albedrío. Es un progreso para la historia nuestra. Recuerdo mis inicios, que fueron muy complicados y ahora poder casarme para mi es impresionante.
Andrea: – Yo creo que ha sido una avance muy importante, por el hecho de adquirir cada vez más derechos. Más allá de si uno hace o no el uso de ese derecho, saber que existe, saber que está la posibilidad de hacerlo, es muy importante, no como antes que no podías.
– ¿Han sufrido alguna discriminación en su entorno?
Para nada, señalan Mabel y Andrea al unísono. “No, ni siquiera en el trabajo, yo siendo maestra, todos mis alumnos saben, los padres también. Nosotras vivimos cerca de la escuela y la gran mayoría de los padres me conocen a mí y a ella, saben donde vivimos y todo es normal, con mucho respeto.
“Como te digo, nunca ocultamos, nunca negamos y si alguna vez fuéramos discriminadas tenemos una ley que nos ampara, que es la Ley de Discriminación, es una ley que tenemos para defendernos, pero por suerte no hemos tenido, por suerte, ningún tipo de problemas acá” aseguró Andrea.
Por su parte, Mabel, acota: “Yo ni cuenta me doy hasta que me dicen, pero si no es totalmente común, todos los vecinos saben. Es una vida totalmente común, normal. Vamos en progreso, a medida que se expanda y que se sepa que no somos “bichos raros” ni estamos enfermas pienso que esto va a ser más común” sentenció la novia.
Andrea agregó: Todo irá bien mientras se siga mostrando lo normal que somos y no como en la tele, que siempre sale lo bizarro del mundo homosexual y eso no está bueno”
Semanario La Prensa desea muchas felicidades a Mabel y Andrea en esta nueva etapa de sus vidas que están a punto de iniciar.
Gerardo Debali – Semanario La Prensa
Publicado martes 2 de diciembre de 2014 hora 21:20
Foto: Semanario La Prensa
