Prestadores de Servicios Barométricos
- El Municipio de Piriápolis llama a Empresas dedicadas a la prestación de Servicios Barométricos que estén interesadas en cotizar trabajos en las siguientes zonas específicas:
LLAMADO Nº 10:
Planta Urbana de Piriápolis y Pueblo Obrero; Playa Verde norte;Playa Hermosa norte; Playa Grande norte
LLAMADO Nº 11:
Zona: La Capuera y Sauce de Portezuelo.
Dichos trabajos comprenderán un mínimo de 30 hasta 200 servicios.
- Las empresas deberán estar inscriptas en DGI, BPS y BSE, y en condiciones de contratar con la IDM.
Las cotizaciones serán recibidas en sobre cerrado en oficinas del Municipio de Piriápolis, desde el día 23/06/2014 hasta la hora 12:00 del día 27/06/2014, en horario de oficina.
La apertura se realizará el día 27/06/2014 a la hora 13:00 en Planta Alta del Municipio de Piriápolis.
Por informes comunicarse al teléfono 4432 31 73, o personalmente en oficinas de Obras Piriápolis.
