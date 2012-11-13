Premio Nobel de Física dictará conferencia en Piriápolis

Premio Nobel de Física dictará conferencia en Piriápolishttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/11/serge-haroche2.jpg
Serge Haroche, Premio Nobel de Física, brindará una conferencia el Argentino Hotel de Piriápolis el miércoles 14 de noviembre a las 18:15 hs.
Conferencia sobre óptica cuántica con invitado especial en el Argentino Hotel
El pasado lunes se inauguró en el Argentino Hotel de Piriápolis la Sexta Conferencia de Óptica Cuántica, que contará con la presencia del flamante Premio Nobel de Física Serge Haroche (Francia). Estas conferencias se realizan cada dos años en Latinoamérica y reciben visitantes de todo el mundo. En Uruguay la Facultad de Ingeniería y la Comisión Sectorial de Investigación Científica (CSIC) de la Udelar apoyan la organización del evento, junto con la Agencia Nacional de Investigación e Innovación (ANII).
En la ocasión se presentarán los avances teóricos y experimentales en óptica cuántica obtenidos recientemente por investigadores de prestigiosas instituciones. La conferencia será también una oportunidad, para estudiantes de posgrado, de contactar a especialistas del área.
La información sobre el temario de la conferencia y otros aspectos organizativos están disponibles en la web de la Facultad de Ingeniería: http://www.fing.edu.uy/noticias/area-de-comunicacion
Haroche, que forma parte del Comité Científico de la Conferencia, recibió el Nobel compartido con el estadounidense David J. Wineland. La Real Academia de Ciencias de Suecia destacó sus trabajos sobre la interacción entre la luz y la materia y sus revolucionarios métodos experimentales, que permiten la medición y la manipulación de sistemas cuánticos individuales.
El Premio Nobel de Física Serge Haroche brindará unaConferencia – en inglés – el miércoles 14 de noviembre a las 18 y 15 hs en el Salón La Fontana del Argentino Hotel.
Los medios interesados en participar deberán registrarse previamente – contacto Ing Arturo Lezama qopticsvi@fing.edu.uy
