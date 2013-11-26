Precaución! Estafadores operan en Mercado Libre; ofrecen autos caros a precios regalados!

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/mercado-libre-estafadores.jpg

Una red de estafadores utiliza Mercado Libre para engañar a inocentes usuarios. Los estafadores publican en el conocido portal de compra y venta, vehículos caros, en buen estado, a precios regalados, dos y hasta cuatro veces menor a su costo en el mercado, como una forma de atraer y tentar a los compradores.

Una vecina de la zona, que buscaba comprar un vehículo en Mercado Libre, nos alertó de esta situación al comprobar que varias de las propuestas que consultó tenían características similares. Una de ellas es que los supuestos vendedores, por distintos motivos, oh casualidad, no se encuentran en el país.

Sin embargo, los vendedores (estafadores) solicitan que se les envíe los datos personales, nombre completo, dirección y cédula de identidad, entre otros datos. Pero lo que mas les interesa a la red estafadora es tu CORREO ELECTRONICO. Si ya cometieron el error de enviar un correo electrónico, dejen de hacerlo y procedan a cambiar la contraseña del correo.

Los estafadores trabajan en forma inteligente, afirman que el vehículo se puede ver, inspeccionar e incluso probarlo durante dos días sin pagar nada hasta ese momento; pero a esa altura, ya lograron sacarle al posible comprador todos los datos que necesitaban, fundamentalmente el correo electrónico.

Además aseguran que en caso de concretar la compra, la entrega del auto se hace sin necesidad de su presencia en el país.

Incluso, uno de los estafadores pidió que se realizara un giro por Western Unión del 30% del valor del auto a nombre del padre o de un familiar del comprador, según el vendedor, esto es para estar seguro que el interesado cuenta con la plata para comprar el vehículo y de esa forma no venir a Uruguay al santo botón.

Esta red utiliza el mismo “modus operandum” que los estafadores de la red social Facebook , esos que ponen una foto de perfil de una mujer, te agregan como amigos y te envían un mensaje diciendo que vieron tu foto y les resultaste atractivo, invitando a conocerse mas a través del correo electrónico para lo cual te piden que le envíes un mail.

Lo mismo hacen en Mercado Libre, lo que quieren es tu correo electrónico, si es posible tu cédula e incluso, si sos muy inocente, te hacen girar dinero sin darte nada a cambio.

Recomendamos máxima precaución al momento de comprar autos, celulares, computadoras, etc. en Mercado Libre. Los estafadores están por todos lados.

Publicamos a continuación los dialogos que nos envío esta vecina, obviamente protegiendo su identidad.

Volkswagen Pointer City

(el vendedor utiliza el correo electrónico oliver122lee@gmail.com)

Hola de nuevo,

Mi número de teléfono es : 0044 7591942075.

Porfavor verifica muy bien este correo, porque no pido ningun peso hasta que no pruebes el coche en Uruguay.

Puedo ir con el coche a su ciudad en un lugar publico, no es ninguna problema.

Como le comente el coche y los papeles están la ciudad de Montevideo, Uruguay.Y yo ahora me encuentro en Inglaterra. Lo siento pero no tengo ningún familiar o amigo en su país, fue una mala experiencia, me robaron dinero y papeles muy importantes que necesito, hay muchas malas personas alla.

Yo puedo ir a Uruguay y puedo ir con el coche a su ciudad, y puede probar el coche en un lugar público, puede ir con el coche a un mecanico para que usted lo verifique de todo, pero necesito un comprobante que usted tiene el dinero y esta interesado en el coche 100% entonces yo puedo ir a Uruguay. Disculpeme, no quiero ofenderlo pero usted sabe como es en Uruguay, debo estar seguro que usted es una persona seria.

Usted debe ir a una oficina de Western Union y enviar el dinero a nombre de su padre o algún familiar suyo con la direccion de Inglaterra, Londres. El dinero quedara ahí hasta que yo valla a Uruguay, el giro no será a mi nombre, porque no me parece justo que pague algo que no ha visto. Nadie puede retirar el dinero y no pido ningun peso hasta que yo valla a Uruguay. Necesito el comprobante de pago de Western Union, para su seguridad no me de el número de envio, ni el número de transferencia, solo la ficha escaneada y me cobra el número de envio del dinero, para que usted este seguro que nadie retire el dinero.

Usted no debe que tener un familiar aqui en Inglaterra, solo envia el dinero a su padre en Inglaterra, Londres (reino unido). Y solo usted puede cancelar el deposito y retirar el dinerro. Practicamente no me envia a mi ningun peso.

Cuando me envie la ficha escaneada yo en 2 días puedo estar en Uruguay y puede probar el coche , después que hagamos el trato directo (papeleo), vamos al Western Union para que usted retire el dinero y me lo entregue en el Banco de Western Union, para nuestra seguridad.

Pienso que esto está a salvo para ambos y tendremos un trato como un amigos!