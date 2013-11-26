Precaución! Estafadores operan en Mercado Libre; ofrecen autos caros a precios regalados!http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/mercado-libre-estafadores.jpg
Una red de estafadores utiliza Mercado Libre para engañar a inocentes usuarios. Los estafadores publican en el conocido portal de compra y venta, vehículos caros, en buen estado, a precios regalados, dos y hasta cuatro veces menor a su costo en el mercado, como una forma de atraer y tentar a los compradores.
Una vecina de la zona, que buscaba comprar un vehículo en Mercado Libre, nos alertó de esta situación al comprobar que varias de las propuestas que consultó tenían características similares. Una de ellas es que los supuestos vendedores, por distintos motivos, oh casualidad, no se encuentran en el país.
Sin embargo, los vendedores (estafadores) solicitan que se les envíe los datos personales, nombre completo, dirección y cédula de identidad, entre otros datos. Pero lo que mas les interesa a la red estafadora es tu CORREO ELECTRONICO. Si ya cometieron el error de enviar un correo electrónico, dejen de hacerlo y procedan a cambiar la contraseña del correo.
Los estafadores trabajan en forma inteligente, afirman que el vehículo se puede ver, inspeccionar e incluso probarlo durante dos días sin pagar nada hasta ese momento; pero a esa altura, ya lograron sacarle al posible comprador todos los datos que necesitaban, fundamentalmente el correo electrónico.
Además aseguran que en caso de concretar la compra, la entrega del auto se hace sin necesidad de su presencia en el país.
Incluso, uno de los estafadores pidió que se realizara un giro por Western Unión del 30% del valor del auto a nombre del padre o de un familiar del comprador, según el vendedor, esto es para estar seguro que el interesado cuenta con la plata para comprar el vehículo y de esa forma no venir a Uruguay al santo botón.
Esta red utiliza el mismo “modus operandum” que los estafadores de la red social Facebook , esos que ponen una foto de perfil de una mujer, te agregan como amigos y te envían un mensaje diciendo que vieron tu foto y les resultaste atractivo, invitando a conocerse mas a través del correo electrónico para lo cual te piden que le envíes un mail.
Lo mismo hacen en Mercado Libre, lo que quieren es tu correo electrónico, si es posible tu cédula e incluso, si sos muy inocente, te hacen girar dinero sin darte nada a cambio.
Recomendamos máxima precaución al momento de comprar autos, celulares, computadoras, etc. en Mercado Libre. Los estafadores están por todos lados.
Publicamos a continuación los dialogos que nos envío esta vecina, obviamente protegiendo su identidad.
Volkswagen Pointer City
(el vendedor utiliza el correo electrónico oliver122lee@gmail.com)
el coche me interesa, cuando tu vengas a cerrar tu negocio me mandas un mail y nos encontramos ya veo que de ingles no tenes nada, vi tu muro y eres japones asi que si no andas con la verdad ni te molestes gracias.
Date: Mon, 25 Nov 2013 14:28:21 +0000 Subject: Volkswagen Pointer City From: oliver122lee@gmail.comBuen día,El coche tiene todo en regla y tengo la factura original de agencia. No tiene ningún golpe, no ha sido chocado, está en muy buenas condiciones.El precio es el anunciado.El coche lo tengo guardado en Montevideo por cuestiones de seguridad, yo soy inglés y estuve 6 meses por trabajo en Uruguay pero me estoy regresando a Londres porque tuve una amarga experiencia con eso de la violencia en la ciudad.Ahora tengo que venir en Uruguay para borrar una empresa que empeso ali en Uruguay,es por eso que vendo el coche pues no me lo puedo llevar por cuestiones de tiempo-costos, y sin embargo debo seguir pagando impuestos por el.Cualquier duda, con gusto te la resuelvo.Gracias por tu atención y un saludo de Inglaterra !
Date: Fri, 22 Nov 2013 14:55:27 +0200 Subject: 2011Fiat Uno S 1.4 Confort 5P Negro Impecable From: karmina.nevarez.cortes@gmail.comHola, Lo siento por la respuesta tardía. De todos modos, gracias por su interés en la compra del coche. He vivido y trabajado en Uruguay durante dos años como médico,pero hace 1 mes,director de un hospital en Argentina me dio mucho más dinero, decidí mudarme con mi familia en el Argentina. Ahora todo lo que quiero hacer es vender mi coche y quiere venderlo rápido (ya hice un depósito aquí para comprar otra). El coche tiene 32.400 km. El título está limpio y que no tendrá problemas para registrar el coche en su nombre.El precio es de 9.900 U$S. El auto se encuentra en muy buenas condiciones, sin daños, accidentes o arañazos no necesitan reparaciones, por supuesto, está en perfectas condiciones por dentro y por fuera y el estado del motor es perfecto. Nunca fume en él y quiere venderlo a una persona seria que se tenga mucho cuidado de los coches.Tengo algunos acontecimientos muy importantes y puedo revisar mi correo electrónico dos veces al día. Espero que usted pueda entender que vamos a tener que hablar a través de correo electrónico por el momento. Tomo en consideración únicamente aquellos compradores que están realmente interesados en comprar el coche, para asegurarse de que no pierda el tiempo con discusiones interminables.De esta manera, voy a estar seguro de que tiene intenciones serias. Así que si usted está interesado por favor envíeme un correo electrónico. Gracias!
