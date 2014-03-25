Por una silla de ruedas! Interact solicita donación de celulares, baterías y cargadores en desuso; Antel donará una silla de ruedas si se juntan 25 Kg. antes del viernes 28

Por una silla de ruedas! Interact solicita donación de celulares, baterías y cargadores en desuso; Antel donará una silla de ruedas si se juntan 25 Kg. antes del viernes 28http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/silla-de-ruedas.jpg
Por una silla de ruedas! Reciben celulares, baterías y cargadores en desuso.- Interact Piriápolis informa que en supermercado El Dorado ubicado en calle Simón del Pino y Misiones se encuentra una caja receptora de celulares, baterías y cargadores en desuso.
“si logramos juntar 25 Kg. de ese tipo de material antes del próximo viernes 28 de marzo, ANTEL donará una silla de ruedas para el uso de quien la necesite en Piriápolis y sus alrededores” dicen los jóvenes de Interact que solicitan y agradecen la colaboración de la población con esta donación.
Desde ya muchas gracias – Interact Piriápolis, ayudanos a ayudar.
Interact y Rotary donaron alimentos, ropas y libros a escuelas de la zona
El club Rotary de Piriápolis y el grupo de jóvenes de Interact entregaron en los últimos días donaciones a las escuelas de La Capuera, Estación Las Flores y Playa Verde.
Alimentos no perecederos, ropas y libros fueron entregados, los que fueron recogidos durante el concierto homenaje a Bob Marley que se realizó a principios de marzo en la fuente del cerro del Toro.
Los representantes de Interact, Héctor Marínez y Emiliano Debali, presidente y vice respectivamente, junto al presidente del Rotary, Juan Lemos, junto a otro rotario, subcomisario Jhonny Silva, llegaron el viernes 14 de marzo a la escuela de La Capuera para hacer efectiva la donación.
Otros integrantes del Rotary, hicieron lo propio en las escuelas de Estación Las Flores y Playa Verde.
