Polémica misa en Piriápolis: Dos fieles se retiraron molestos de la iglesia. Padre Paco “No fue algo personal, sino un planteo del Papa Francisco”

La Ley de “Matrimonio Igualitario” que habilita la unión entre personas del mismo sexo sigue siendo tema de discusión en los distintos ámbitos de la sociedad mundial y la Iglesia Católica no escapa a ello.

La misa celebrada el último domingo del 2013 en Piriápolis tuvo ribetes polémicos y de enfrentamiento cuando el Padre Francisco Gordalina trasmitió a sus fieles algunas de las preguntas planteadas por el Papa Francisco respecto a que posición debe tomar la Iglesia ante estas nuevas realidades que vive el mundo globalizado.

Según Gordalina el mensaje fue mal interpretado por dos fieles, un hombre y una mujer, que no sin antes expresar en tono fuerte su desacuerdo, se levantaron y se retiraron de la iglesia. Los devotos manifestaron enérgicamente su oposición a que la Iglesia Católica acepte el matrimonio igualitario. El cura no perdió nunca la serenidad ante el tenso momento y con gran diplomacia pidió a los fieles enojados le permitieran terminar la homilía y que al finalizar con gusto hablarían sobre el tema. Según pudo saber semanario La Prensa, el hombre no regresó, sin embargo, la mujer habría vuelto para ofrecerle las disculpas del caso a Gordalina.

Esto sucedió el domingo 29 de diciembre, en la iglesia San Francisco de Asís de Piriápolis, cuando Gordalina, mas conocido como el padre “Paco” trasmitió el mensaje del Papa Francisco sobre la inminente discusión que deberá llevar adelante la Iglesia Católica para adoptar posiciones sobre varios temas relacionados a la familia, entre ellos, el discutido matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo.

Semanario La Prensa consultó al padre Paco sobre lo ocurrido, señalando que “los fieles se molestaron porque pensaron que eran mis palabras, cuando en realidad es un planteo que viene del Papa Francisco”

Gordalina recordó que el Papa convocó meses atrás para un Sínodo de Obispos que se realizará en el Vaticano del 5 al 19 octubre próximo donde se tratarán temas relacionados a la familia.

Para ello, el Vaticano envió un cuestionario de 38 preguntas, que los obispos deberán contestar a fines de enero y con todas las respuestas se preparará un documento preparatorio sobre la situación en la sociedad y en la Iglesia, con el que el Sínodo trabajará para dar las respuestas finales.

En este sentido, explicó Gordalina, el Papa Francisco ha constatado que hay uniones libres, que hay divorciados y vueltos a casar, y que hay uniones de personas del mismo sexo, entonces nos pregunta que podemos hacer nosotros y como podemos hacer presente el mensaje de Dios ante estas realidades por algo muy sencillo y muy simple: “Si todos y todas somos hijos e hijas de Dios, todos somos llamados por El y entonces todos merecemos su amor y su misericordia” reflexionó el cura párroco.

Gordalina minimizó el incidente en la misa, manifestando: “Esa fue la pregunta que se planteó y bueno, algún fiel que estaba presente en la misa la interpretó de manera equivocada y entonces se hizo allí un intercambio de palabras, pero nada mas que eso, como puede haber entre cristianos” sostuvo el religioso.

¿Podemos hablar de una nueva Iglesia Católica tras la asunción del Papa Francisco?

Bueno, el mundo entero ha constatado que hay una nueva Iglesia en el sentido que el Papa Francisco tiene nuevos horizontes, nuevas propuestas que tienen mucho que ver con la realidad y con el mundo de hoy.

Yo también decía que la Iglesia ante las realidades de hoy no mira para otro lado, no las condena, sino trata de acercarse a esas realidades y desde ahí encontrar también una presencia y un mensaje de Dios, que es una actitud positiva, ver lo bueno que hay en los demás. Este es un cambio que ha hecho el Papa Francisco, que es no de condena, ni de ir al enfrentamiento, sino de aceptación, de diálogo y de búsqueda común de una nueva realidad y de un nuevo modo de entendernos y relacionarnos entre nosotros y también con Dios.

¿La Iglesia Católica aceptará y casará en un futuro a personas del mismo sexo?

Eso escapa a mis posibilidades, porque esto tendrá que ser decidido en ese encuentro, que es el sínodo de los Obispos, ahora si tu me preguntas cual es mi opinión personal en nombre de la Iglesia, te digo que “quizás tenga que correr mucha agua debajo del puente antes que esto vaya a ser aceptado como matrimonio religioso”

Eso es algo que no depende de mi por supuesto y repito, para que eso suceda deberá correr mucha agua debajo del puente; tenemos que aceptar la realidad como está para desde ahí poder dialogar y ver como podemos hacer presente allí el mensaje de Dios.

“Ante esta realidad no podemos mirar para otro lado, aunque esto no quiere decir que vamos a aceptarlas todas, porque hay realidades que debemos transformar, pero sí tenemos que entrar en dialogo y no en confrontación, como muchas veces hemos visto” concluyó el padre Francisco Gordalina.

Sínodo de Obispos

¿Qué es?

En lenguaje eclesiástico la palabra «sínodo» (del griego synodos, «camino conjunto», y de ahí «congregación», «reunión») se usa para designar reuniones a distintos niveles para discutir asuntos relacionados con la Iglesia. Se trata de una noción antigua, que puede referirse tanto a reuniones a nivel diocesano (Sínodos diocesanos y concilios particulares/ provinciales) como a concilios ecuménicos, que no son sino sínodos de la Iglesia universal.

Cuestionario preparatorio del Sínodo sobre la Familia previsto para octubre del 2014

El papa Francisco convocó para octubre de 2014 un Sínodo extraordinario sobre la Familia. El Vaticano envió a los obispos un cuestionario de 38 preguntas.

Estas son las 38 preguntas que deberán responder los obispos a fines de enero, previo al Sínodo de la Familia.

1.- Sobre la difusión de la Sagrada Escritura y del Magisterio de la Iglesia sobre la familia

¿Cuál es el conocimiento real de las enseñanzas de la Biblia, de la (encíclica) ‘Gaudium et Spes’, de la ‘Familiaris consortio’ y de otros documentos del magisterio postconciliar (Vaticano II) sobre el valor de la familia según la Iglesia Católica? ¿Cuál es la formación de nuestros fieles para la vida familiar según las enseñanzas de la Iglesia?

Allí donde la enseñanza de la Iglesia es conocida, ¿es aceptada integralmente? ¿Hay dificultades en ponerla en práctica? ¿Cuáles?

¿Cómo es difundida la enseñanza de la Iglesia en el contexto de los programas pastorales en el ámbito nacional? ¿diocesano, parroquial? ¿Qué catequesis se hace sobre la familia?

¿En qué medida -concretamente sobre qué aspectos- tal enseñanza es realmente conocida, aceptada, rechazada o criticada en ambientes extra eclesiales? ¿Cuáles son los factores culturales que obstaculizan la plena recepción de la enseñanza de la Iglesia sobre la familia?

2.- Sobre el matrimonio de acuerdo con la ley natural…

¿Qué lugar ocupa el concepto de ley natural en la cultura civil, tanto en ámbito institucional, educativo y académico, como en ámbito popular? ¿Qué ópticas antropológicas se sobreentienden en este debate sobre el fundamento natural de la familia?

El concepto de ley natural con relación a la unión entre el hombre y la mujer ¿es comunmente aceptado como tal de parte de los bautizados en general?

¿Cómo es contestada en la práctica y en la teoría la ley natural sobre la unión entre hombre y mujer en vistas de la formación de una familia? ¿Cómo es propuesta y profundizada en los organismos civiles y eclesiales?

En el caso de que pidan el matrimonio los bautizados no practicantes o quienes se declaran no creyentes, ¿cómo afrontar los desafíos pastorales que derivan de ello?

3.- La pastoral de la familia en el contexto de la evangelización

¿Cuáles son las experiencias surgidas en los últimos decenios en orden a la preparación al matrimonio? ¿De qué manera se ha intentado estimular el deber de evangelización de los esposos y de la familia? ¿De qué manera promocionar la conciencia de la familia como “Iglesia doméstica”?

¿Se ha conseguido proponer estilos de plegaria en familia que consigan resistir a la complejidad de la vida y cultura actuales?

En la crisis actual entre generaciones, ¿cómo las familias cristianas han sabido realizar la propia vocación de transmisión de la fe?

¿En qué manera las Iglesias locales y los movimientos de espiritualidad familiar han sabido crear caminos ejemplares?

¿Cuál es la aportación específica que parejas y familias han conseguido dar respecto a la difusión de una visión integral de la pareja y de la familia cristiana que sea actualmente creíble?

¿Qué atención pastoral ha manifestado la Iglesia para apoyar el camino de las parejas en la formación y de las parejas en crisis?

4.- Sobre la pastoral para afrontar algunas situaciones matrimoniales difíciles,

La convivencia “ad experimentum” (experimental), ¿es una realidad pastoral de relieve en la Iglesia particular (local)? ¿En qué porcentaje se podría estimar numéricamente?

¿Existen uniones libres de hecho, sin reconocimiento ni religioso ni civil? ¿Hay datos estadísticos fiables?

Los separados y divorciados que se vuelven a casar ¿son una realidad pastoral relevante en la Iglesia particular? ¿En qué porcentaje se podría estimar numéricamente? ¿Cómo se afronta esta realidad a través de programas pastoral adecuados?

En todos estos casos, ¿cómo viven los bautizados sus irregularidades? ¿Son conscientes de ellas? ¿Manifiestan simplemente indiferencia? ¿Se sienten marginados y viven con sufrimiento la imposibilidad de recibir los sacramentos?

¿Cuáles son las peticiones que las personas divorciadas y vueltas a casar dirigen a la Iglesia, respecto a los sacramentos de la Eucaristía y de la Reconciliación? Entre las personas que se encuentran en esta situación, ¿Cuántas piden estos sacramentos?

¿La simplificación de la praxis canónica, respecto al reconocimiento de la declaración de anulación del vínculo matrimonial podría ofrecer una real contribución positiva para la solución de los problemas de las personas implicadas? En caso afirmativo, ¿de qué manera?

¿Existe una pastoral para acercarse a estos casos? ¿Cómo se desarrolla tal actividad pastoral? ¿Existen programas sobre ello en ámbito nacional y diocesano? ¿Cómo se anuncia a separados y divorciados vueltos a casar la misericordia de Dios y cómo se concreta el sostén de la Iglesia en su camino de fe?

5.- Sobre las uniones de personas del mismo sexo…

¿Existe en su país una ley civil que reconozca las uniones de personas del mismo sexo equiparadas de alguna manera al matrimonio?

¿Cuál es la actitud de las Iglesias particulares y locales tanto frente al Estado Civil promotor de uniones civiles entre personas del mismo sexo, como frente a las personas implicadas en este tipo de unión?

¿Qué atención pastoral es posible tener hacia las personas que han elegido de vivir según este tipo de uniones?

En el caso de uniones de personas del mismo sexo que hayan adoptado niños, ¿cómo comportarse en vistas de la transmisión de la fe?

6.- Sobre la educación de los hijos en el sino de situaciones matrimoniales irregulares…

¿Cuál es en estos casos la proporción estimada de niños y adolescentes con relación a los niños nacidos y crecidos en familias regularmente constituidas?

¿Con qué actitud los padres se dirigen a la Iglesia? ¿Qué solicitan? ¿Solo los sacramentos o también la catequesis y la enseñanza en general de la religión?

¿De qué manera las Iglesias particulares se acercan a la necesidad de los padres de estos niños para ofrecer una educación cristiana a los propios hijos?

¿Cómo se desarrolla la práctica sacramental en estos casos: la preparación, administración del sacramento y el acompañamiento?

7.- Sobre la apertura de los esposos a la vida…

¿Cuál es el conocimiento real que los cristianos tienen de la doctrina de la (encíclica) “Humanae Vitae” sobre la paternidad responsable? ¿Qué conciencia hay de la evaluación moral de los distintos métodos de regulación de los nacimientos? ¿Qué profundizaciones se podrían sugerir sobre ello desde el punto de vista pastoral?

¿La doctrina moral es aceptada? ¿Cuáles son los aspectos más problemáticos que hacen difícil su aceptación en la mayoría de las parejas?

¿Qué métodos naturales se promueven de parte de la Iglesias particulares para ayudar a los conyugues a poner en práctica la doctrina de la “Humanae vitae”?

¿Qué experiencia hay sobre esta cuestión en la praxis del sacramento de la penitencia y en la participación en la eucaristía?

¿Qué contrastes se evidencian entre la doctrina de la Iglesia y la educación civil a este respecto?

¿Cómo promover una mentalidad mayormente abierta a la natalidad? ¿Cómo favorecer el aumento de los nacimientos?

8.- Sobre la relación entre la familia y la persona,

Jesucristo revela el misterio y la vocación del hombre: ¿la familia es un lugar privilegiado para que esto suceda?

¿Cuáles situaciones críticas de la familia en el mundo actual pueden constituir un obstáculo para el encuentro de la persona con Cristo?

¿En qué medida la crisis de fe que pueden sufrir las personas inciden en su vida familiar?

9.- Otros desafíos y propuestas.

¿Existen otros desafíos y propuestas respecto a los temas tratados en este cuestionario, que sean consideradas como urgentes o útiles de parte de los destinatarios?.+

