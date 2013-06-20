Plebiscito del 23 de junio, toda la información
Para saber si en octubre se realiza un referéndum sobre la ley que despenalizó el aborto aprobada el 22 de octubre del año pasado, este domingo 23 de junio se realiza la primera instancia, donde ciudadanos que deseen derogar la ley irán a votar.
Este domingo 23 de junio se realiza un referéndum contra la ley de despenalización del aborto, aprobada el año pasado por el Parlamento.
En estos días hemos visto una intensa campaña por televisión, donde conocidas figuras y comunicadores incitan a votar este domingo, también se han generado polémicas por su participación. Son muchas las dudas que han surgido con este referéndum, quienes votan, porque, si es obligatorio, donde votar, etc…
El voto es obligatorio? En primer lugar debemos dejar claro que el voto no es obligatorio, y solamente concurren a votar quienes estén en desacuerdo con la ley del aborto, y así lograr un plebiscito en octubre, donde la ciudadanía decidirá, mediante voto (obligatorio), si derogan la ley o se mantiene.
Para habilitar el referéndum se requieren 655.193 adhesiones, es decir el 25% del padrón electoral. La campaña mediática de la comisión Pro Referéndum lleva ya una semana y ha subido en intensidad en los últimos días. En la vereda de enfrente, desde el Frente Amplio y varios sindicatos afiliados al Pit-Cnt, se está convocando a no concurrir a la votación.
Quienes están habilitados para votar? Estarán habilitadas para adherir al recurso, las personas que cumplan 18 años de edad al día 23 de junio y cuyos expedientes inscripcionales hubieran sido aceptados por la Corte Electoral. La votación comienza a las 08:00 de la mañana y culmina a las 19:30 hs. Al no ser de carácter obligatorio el voto habrá la mitad de circuitos que en las elecciones donde si lo son.
Cuantas papeletas hay? En el momento del voto, en el cuarto secreto habrá una sola hoja de votación, con la leyenda “interpongo el recurso de referéndum contra la ley 18.987, de 22 octubre de 2012 (interrupción voluntaria del embarazo)”.
SI NO VOTAS EN PIRIAPOLIS PAN DE AZUCAR O SOLIS GRANDE Y QUERES SABER DONDE VOTAR… HACE CLIC EN EL SIGUIENTE ENLACE
Plan Circuital, para saber donde vota, click en el enlace http://www.corteelectoral.gub.uy/gxpsites/hgxpp001.aspx?1,26,266,O,S,0,,
CIRCUITO ELECTORAL ZONA OESTE – Piriápolis – Pan de Azúcar – Solís Grande
