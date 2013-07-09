Piscina de Pan de Azúcar: Medallas y mas medallas! Entrevista a Jimena Marmolejo

Importantes logros han obtenido los deportistas de la piscina de Pan de Azúcar en todas sus categorías. Planteles exitosos que vuelven con medallas de oro. Como se logra todo esto en una ciudad de la zona oeste que no ha podido federarse, que ha tenido que ceder sus figuras a la capital departamental con todo lo que eso significa para estos deportistas que pierden sus raíces y la oportunidad de competir orgullosos por “SU PISCINA”.

Hasta allí llegamos para conversar con la gestora de todos estos logros que van más allá de ser figuras de competencia, la Prof. Jimena Marmolejo que se ha convertido en la conductora de una familia que se divierte, comparte logros y desafíos…. “la familia de la piscina de Pan de Azúcar”.

Profe…cuantos logros han obtenido últimamente?

Últimamente los que compitieron obteniendo buenísimos resultados que ya vimos en semanario La Prensa fueron los Master, es decir el Dunkle, antes habían competido los menores de 15, menores de 18 y mayores en el circuito Nº 2 de AMENA, circuito metropolitano, en el que compitieron todas las categorías, ese grupo de Amena lo entreno yo y realmente los resultados se dieron solos, yo nunca trabaje para obtener grandes resultados, nos une un fin común que es la natación, pero cuando salimos, tenemos claro que lo primero es pasar bien, después los logros vienen porque trabajamos y nos sentimos unidos, compartimos problemas, le buscamos la solución y a todo eso le agregamos que también como grupo hacemos trabajo social y eso creo que ha sido lo más importante para tener un medallero y una importante vitrina de trofeos.

Disfrutamos nuestros viajes desde la salida, además, aprendimos a compartir con otros grupos, es más, cuando nosotros viajamos muchas veces nos alojamos en casa de otros compañeros y cuando ellos vienen a competir acá se les retribuye de la misma manera, logrando así un intercambio interesante. Logramos resultados muy buenos sí, pero es de resaltar el enriquecimiento personal que obtienen ellos y yo… de esta manera trabajamos en esta piscina.

¿Cómo es el apoyo de las autoridades?

He tenido un apoyo importante tanto de Fernando Huelmo que es el Coordinador como de las autoridades de la Dirección de Deportes y del municipio de Pan de Azúcar. En estos momentos la piscina ha tenido un vuelco en sus actividades ya que no solo competimos en la división AMENA sino que también otros profesores, como por ejemplo Rodrigo tiene los infantiles y Nicolás tiene los chicos de 11 años ya federados compitiendo, por eso digo, la piscina tiene un cambio, se está tratando de llevar los chicos a un rendimiento mejor.

Con respecto a esto ¿se pudo federar a los competidores de la piscina de Pan de Azúcar? pregunto porque nos enteramos de una competidora de acá que se quiso federar por esta piscina y finalmente termino siendo competidora del Campus de Maldonado.

Si, es así, nosotros tuvimos una competidora que tuvo un récord nacional importante, la quisimos federar por la piscina de Pan de Azúcar, hicimos un esfuerzo grande nosotros, los padres, el alcalde nos dio todo el apoyo ya que se necesitaba una carta para la federación, hasta empresas de la zona aportaban lo que se necesitaba para el tramite, que voy a aclarar, no era solo federar a la nadadora, era federar a la Institución, para todos los que surgieran, hicimos todo eso porque para nosotros era importante, ella explotó, lo que hizo fue una locura, había surgido acá, este es su lugar natural. La piscina tiene 10 años de inaugurada y era su primera competidora con un récord nacional por lo tanto, nos parecía importante que nos representara a nosotros, yo lo sentía como docente, sentía que con todos estos logros pasaría a formar parte de la historia de Pan de Azúcar, no podemos perder de vista que esta nadadora nadó cinco competencias y saco cinco medallas de oro, en esa oportunidad clasificó para un sudamericano juvenil y un infantil, bueno todo este trámite quedo en nada porque la Dirección de Deportes no lo vio de la misma manera, ahora lo que se hizo con estas categorías que están federadas, fue un cambio, no se llama mas Campus y se federaron todos los competidores, los de Pan de Azúcar y los que se iban a federar de San Carlos como Intendencia de Maldonado y estamos todos incluidos. La nadadora récord nacional a la que se hace referencia es Ángela Feola.

La profe Marmolejo sigue con su división AMENA, es decir los no federados, sigue con su casa llena de gurises, acampando, realizando meriendas compartidas, viajando todos como familia, compartiendo lo que cada uno lleva. Este grupo no se aloja en hoteles, se alojan donde les toque y cada salida es una fiesta. Acá se aprende a compartir, desde la comida hasta los problemas, desde un partido de fútbol los días miércoles o el volley hasta una competencia donde se tiene que poner toda la carne en el asador para traer medallas como ya lo han hecho varias veces. Todos se han comprometido con la actividad pero también con la ayuda social, este grupo ha sabido lo que es juntar ropa y otro enceres para dos familias que perdieron todo en un incendio, sabe también lo que es tener problemas de conducta y reinsertar por medio del deporte a un compañero, sabe muy bien lo que es integración y lo hace por medio, por ejemplo, de un campeonato de conga en el que participan padres y chicos. La natación los reúne pero el grupo va más allá de la competencia. Estamos convencidos que esto es bueno, que hay que continuarlo y que mas allá de las competencias federadas, de las exigencias, de los resultados, de las medallas, aquí hay un trabajo importante y necesario en estos tiempos de familias disgregadas, de padres que trabajan, de chicos que andan por la calle en busca de no se sabe que.

Estoy personalmente convencida, que en nuestra ciudad necesitaríamos muchas profesoras y profesores como Jimena Marmolejo, a la vieja usanza, al mejor estilo Nelson Revello, profesores que marcan la vida de un niño…. de un adolescente, que los enseña a tener horarios, a tener responsabilidades y así, por tabla, como se dice comúnmente obtener logros pero no por la exigencia… sino a través del compañerismo y el afecto que une, sin dudas, al grupo AMENA de la piscina de Pan de Azúcar.

Princesa Arévalo para semanariolaprensa.com

Fotos archivo personal Jimena Marmolejo