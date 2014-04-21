Piriápolis superó expectativas en Semana de Turismo; ocupación alcanzó el 100% el fin de semana

Piriápolis superó expectativas en Semana de Turismo; ocupación alcanzó el 100% el fin de semanahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/piriapolis-samena-de-turismo.jpg
Piriápolis se convirtió nuevamente en el destino preferido de los turistas uruguayos, pero también de brasileños, que en gran número llegaron al balneario para disfrutar las vacaciones de Semana de Turismo. Como suele suceder, el pico máximo se registró el segundo fin de semana alcanzando el 100% de ocupación en hotelería, todo favorecido, sin duda, por un clima excepcional que acompañó la semana con días a pleno sol que hasta playa se pudo hacer en pleno abril.
Destino Piriápolis supero así todos los pronósticos previstos para estas vacaciones estando este fin de semana con lleno total, mientras que durante la semana el porcentaje de ocupación osciló entre el 70 y el 85%, algo poco común en esta época del año, donde el mayor flujo de turistas solo se veía de jueves a domingo.
Los uruguayos llegaron en forma masiva a Piriápolis, destacándose también la presencia de brasileros, que en coches particulares y decenas de excursiones arribaron al balneario, incluso permaneciendo hasta el lunes, y en algunos casos las reservas se extienden hasta el martes inclusive. También se observaron varios vehículos con matrícula argentina y también, aunque en menor cantidad, paraguaya.
El buen tiempo, la oferta gastronómica, la historia y los paseos místicos en el entorno a la vida de Francisco Piria fueron el complemento ideal en una semana que tuvo de todo y que, como destacaron algunos turistas; ¨hasta se pudo hacer playa¨.
Balnearios del municipio de Solís Grande con intensa actividad
De igual forma los balnearios del municipio de Solís Grande, Las Flores, Bella Vista y Solís, se vieron colmados de turistas que además pudieron disfrutar de distintas actividades. En el castillo Pittamiglio hubo actividad durante toda la semana, destacándose el viernes el “Fogón del Temple”; en el club Brio. Las Flores, durante el fin de semana, se llevaron adelante las tradicionales “Florimpiadas”, mientras que Bella Vista tuvo dos importantes jornadas.
El jueves en la Hostería Bella Vista se inauguró con total éxito el espacio Bella Vista Wine Club, iniciando el ciclo con una actividad de tangos, acompañado por degustación de vinos y quesos. Unas 150 personas disfrutaron del espectáculo, saboreando excelentes quesos y mejores vinos (foto)
Por su parte, el sábado en el complejo Bellamar se realizó la primera “Fiesta de Bella Vista”, que contó con una importante asistencia de público que pudo disfrutar de una muestra artesanal.
Los artistas locales expusieron sus obras, mientras que los productores locales ofrecieron sus especialidades gastronómicas con una muy buena respuesta de la gente que acompañó comprando de todo (foto). La “Fiesta de Bella Vista” está enmarcada en un proyecto turístico que será presentado en un concurso organizado por la Universidad ORT .
Solís se tuvo que conformar esta semana con la excelente oferta gastronómica del balneario, extrañándose sobremanera la propuesta del Espacio Cultural Alcion, que como es de público conocimiento, el Comité Ejecutivo del Sindicato Médico del Uruguay dispuso el cierre preventivo de la Colonia de Vacaciones.
Un poco mas al oeste, en la localidad de Solís Grande, sobre el arroyo del mismo nombre, la comisión organizadora del festival “Abrazo del Solís Grande” instaló su carpa de promoción y prevención del cuidado del medio ambiente, realizando algunas actividades en la isla de “Dos Puentes”.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado lunes 21 de abril 2014 hora 22:33
Fotos: Princesa Arévalo, Raúl Debali, semanario La Prensa
