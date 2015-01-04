Piriápolis lleno: Ocupación hotelera alcanza el 100%

El balneario ofrece importantes descuentos y beneficios para turistas extranjeros y uruguayos

Piriápolis a “full” al iniciarse la temporada de verano. Este fin de semana, del 3 y 4 de enero, la capacidad hotelera está colmada en el balneario alcanzando el 100% de ocupación. Desde Aprotur se informó que la masiva llegada de uruguayos y una fuerte presencia de argentinos y brasileños, auguran otra buena temporada para Piriápolis, donde todo apunta a que, si el tiempo acompaña, será mucho mejor que la anterior.

Destino Piriápolis, que viene desde hace años apostando fuertemente al turismo nacional brindando beneficios al visitante uruguayo, anunció que por tercera temporada consecutiva está vigente la promoción “Peso Piria”, que se suma a los beneficios que otorga el Ministerio de Turismo a los turistas extranjeros.

Hasta el 28 de febrero están en vigencia los beneficios del Peso Piria. Los interesados deberán levantar su Tarjeta personal del Peso Piria, donde dejando sus datos participan de una promoción que duplica sus vacaciones.

Con una fuerte apuesta a posicionarse por cuarto año consecutivo como el único destino que mantiene ocupación promedio al 92 % en temporada, Destino Piriápolis ya puso en marcha este fin de semana la consolidación del Peso Piria, con más de 60 comercios adheridos.

El Peso Piria ¨duplica tus vacaciones¨

Al igual que en la pasada temporada, el Peso Piria brindará beneficios a los uruguayos, visitantes y residentes locales, mediante el descuento del 10% en la compra de los productos identificados en cada comercio adherido.

Con Peso Piria TUS VACACIONES SE DUPLICAN, es la propuesta de Aprotur válido sólo para turistas de la temporada de verano 2013 – 2014, los cuales deberán retirar su tarjeta Peso Piria en el Centro de Información Turística de Rambla de los Argentinos – Paseo La Pasiva, y luego de adquirirla participar libremente de los descuentos y de un sorteo donde los visitantes se podrán ganar para el año próximo, el mismo tiempo de estadía que contraten esta temporada en Piriápolis.

Esta promoción aplicará hasta el 28 de febrero del 2015.

VALE SABER SOBRE EL PESO PIRIA

Los locales adheridos se encontraran identificados con un sticker de tamaño 200% mayor al de un billete uruguayo.

Los beneficiarios pueden retirar su tarjeta Peso Piria en el Centro de Información Turística, ubicada en las Oficinas de Aprotur en el Paseo la Pasiva.

Más de 100 locales y servicios que ya se adhirieron a la campaña, coinciden que el “Peso Piria” es una medida local que impulsa Destino Piriápolis en el marco de la estrategia de promoción que desarrolla APROTUR Piriápolis, principalmente en respuesta a la coyuntura regional con énfasis en las medidas implementadas en Argentina.

Esta campaña innovadora apunta a fortalecer el vínculo con los turistas uruguayos así como con los piriapolenses, mediante el otorgamiento de beneficios en el consumo de productos y/o servicios en los locales adheridos.

Esta campaña permite difundir además la figura de Francisco Piria, pilar fundamental de la historia del balneario; Piriápolis es el único destino uruguayo que puede utilizar en su campaña un personaje ligado tan fuerte a su cultura, historia y comunidad.

Los distintos centros que integran Aprotur, Centro Comercial, Centro de Hoteles y Restaurantes, Asociación de Fomento y Turismo y el Centro de Inmobiliarias, acordaron generar en esta hoja de ruta, todas las respuestas que los uruguayos puedan tener, lo que será difundido en los medios de comunicación, este fin de semana;

¿Cómo se definen los beneficios que otorgan los diferentes comercios?

El beneficio otorgado será del 10%. Cada comercio definirá a qué productos aplica el beneficio.

¿Quiénes pueden acceder a los beneficios?

Todos los ciudadanos uruguayos, tanto piriapolenses como visitantes. Los cuales deberán retirar su tarjeta ¨Peso Piria¨ con cédula en el Centro de Información de Aprotur.

¿Cuál es el alcance geográfico de implementación?

De Solís a Punta Negra, todos los comercios existentes en este territorio, identificados con stickers.

¿Cómo funciona?

Los ciudadanos uruguayos pueden acceder a los beneficios que brinda el “Peso Piria” solo mostrando la tarjeta Peso Piria, la cual estará perfectamente identificando la cédula del dueño.

¿Qué significa esta campaña para los comercios?

Mediante esta campaña el comerciante logrará reafirmar y fortalecer la presencia de uruguayos. A través de esta campaña, se promueve la fidelización del visitante cliente, la captación de nuevos visitantes, uruguayos, a través de una campaña innovadora, que reflejó buenos frutos en la temporada pasada.

¿Cuál es el período de implementación del beneficio?

Inicia el 15 de diciembre de 2013 y finaliza el 28 de febrero de 2014.

¿Cuál es la finalidad para los visitantes?

Brindar precios más accesibles a los visitantes durante sus vacaciones y a los piriapolenses que en la alta temporada se beneficien con precios más accesibles.

BENEFICIOS PARA LOS TURISTAS EN URUGUAY

DEVOLUCION DEL IVA

Se devuelve la totalidad del IVA cobrado sobre servicios turísticos, prestados a personas físicas no residentes, cuando hayan sido abonados mediante tarjetas de débito o crédito (no corporativas) emitidas en el exterior. En el ticket emitido por el POS, deberá figurar el descuento correspondiente. El beneficio estará vigente hasta el 31 de julio del 2015

Los servicios comprendidos son:

A) Servicios gastronómicos, cuando sean prestados por restaurantes, bares, cantinas, confiterías, cafeterías, salones de té y similares, o por hoteles, moteles, apart hoteles, hosterías, estancias turísticas, hoteles de campo, granjas turísticas, posadas de campo, casas de campo y campings hostels, siempre que dichas prestaciones no integren el concepto de hospedaje.

B) Servicios de catering para la realización de fiestas y eventos.

C) Servicios para fiestas y eventos, no incluidos en el literal anterior.

D) Arrendamientos de vehículos sin chofer.

DESCUENTO EN ALQUILERES

Devolución del 10,5% del precio del arrendamiento de inmuebles con fines turísticos a arrendatarios que sean personas físicas no residentes, siempre que el arrendamiento se realice en Inmobiliarias registradas y el medio de pago utilizado, sea tarjeta de débito o crédito (no corporativas) emitidas en el exterior. La empresa emisora de la tarjeta deberá incluir en el estado de cuenta, el descuento que figure en el ticket emitido por el POS. Esta devolución operará hasta el 31 de julio del 2015

Otros beneficios para los turistas:

A) Régimen de Tax Free, para compras realizadas en comercios adheridos al sistema, cumpliendo el trámite correspondiente en el momento de la compra y en tanto el egreso del país se produzca a través de alguno de los siguientes pasos de frontera: Aeropuerto Internacional de Carrasco, Aeropuerto de Laguna del Sauce, Puerto de Montevideo, Puerto de Colonia, Terminal de Arribos de Cruceros de Punta del Este, Puente Salto – Concordia, Puente Paysandú – Colón y Puente Fray Bentos – Puerto Unzué. Al momento de dejar el país, deberá completarse el trámite correspondiente para el reintegro, en los puestos debidamente identificados.

B) IVA cero en Hoteles – Beneficio válido para extranjeros presentando documento de identidad emitido en el exterior. Al estar exonerado, este consumo se factura sin IVA. Por lo tanto el impuesto no se cobra, no generando devolución.

C) Los peajes se pueden pagar en Pesos Uruguayos, Pesos Argentinos, Reales o Dólares.

Nota:

A partir del 1° de agosto del 2014, el gobierno uruguayo decretó la rebaja de 4 puntos de IVA, en todas las compras con tarjeta de débito y de 2 puntos del IVA, con las compras realizadas con tarjeta de crédito.

Este descuento, no es acumulable con los beneficios detallados anteriormente.

Más información a este respecto, en: www.inclusionfinanciera.uy

Semanario La Prensa con Destino Piriápolis

Publicado domingo 4 de enero de 2015 hora 17:00

Fotos: Semanario La Prensa