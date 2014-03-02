Piriápolis: Dos personas lesionadas al caer de sus motos

Dos caídas en moto se produjeron este comienzo de semana de Carnaval en Piriápolis con el saldo de dos personas lesionadas. Uno sucedió el sábado 1º y otro el domingo 2 de marzo. Uno fue provocado por un perro que se atravesó y el otro por la cadena que se trancó.

Se le atravesó un perro

100_2091 El accidente ocurrió el sábado en Zolezzi y Ayacucho sobre las 18 horas, resultando lesionada Carina Cabrera, de 36 años de edad, conocida maestra del colegio San Francisco, quien sufrió luxación de rodilla siendo trasladada al sanatorio Mautone de Maldonado. Semanario La Prensa pudo saber que fue intervenida quirúrgicamente en la mañana de este domingo para corregir la delicada lesión en la rodilla.

100_2097La conductora de la moto circulaba por Zolezzi hacia el norte cuando un perro se le atravesó en el camino no pudiendo evitar embestirlo. Como consecuencia del impacto cayó al pavimento sufriendo las lesiones mencionadas anteriormente.

La conductora llevaba puesto el casco reglamentario.

Se le trancó la cadena y cayó a la cuneta

100_2326El joven Jhonatan Etchenique de 24 años de edad resultó politraumatizado, con cortes en cuero cabelludo, sin pérdida de conocimiento. Fue trasladado al hospital de Maldonado por una unidad de emergencia.

El accidente ocurrió sobre las 20:35 en calle Piedras casi Av. Piria. y según primeras pericias se habría trancado la cadena en la rueda trasera del birrodado provocando la caída de la moto y el conductor a la cuneta. El conductor conducía sin el casco reglamentario.

