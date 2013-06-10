Piriapolenses en El Pinar: “Quique” Pomés abandonó y Cyro Fontes debutó con doble podio

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/cyro-podio.jpg

Distintas suertes corrieron los pilotos piriapolenses Wilfredo “Quique” Pomés y Cyro Fontes, que compitieron este fin de semana en los Campeonatos Nacionales de pista en El Pinar. El primero, que fue la revelación en las clasificaciones, tuvo que abandonar en la carrera del domingo del Superturismo, mientras que el segundo logró dos terceros puestos en la nueva categoría Chevrolet Sonic.

El debutante Cyro Fontes tuvo un fantástico comienzo de temporada a lograr un doble podio en la nueva monomarca Sonic Racing Cup que quedó inaugurada este fin de semana con dos carreras. Cyro se ubicó tercero en las dos carreras; el sábado en forma cómoda, mientras que el domingo, había largado 6º pero recuperó posiciones para alcanzar el 4º lugar, sin embargo, una sanción de 16 segundos a Nicolás Collazo (2º) por derribar mas de 10 conos en el circuito, dejó al piriapolense 3º en la clasificación.

Futuro prometedor para el piloto piriapolense que quiere seguir los pasos de sus ancestros e incluso de su hermano Mario, que supo ser campeón del Superturismo allá por los años ’90! Fuerza muchacho!

Por otro lado, Wilfredo “Quique” Pomés, si bien tuvo que abandonar por un problema en el diferencial, vuelve muy contento porque su auto estrenó nuevo motor y quedó demostrado que está para ocupar los primeros puestos del Superturismo “A”. Pomés anduvo volando en las clasificaciones, según la prensa especializada “fue la revelación” el viernes y el sábado, liderando su serie, aunque el problema en la caja de cambios lo dejó en el tercer lugar.

Se viene otra historia para el tri Campeón Nacional de la Fórmula Chevrolet en el Superturismo. Siempre lo dijimos, a Pomés denle un buen auto, que piloto sobra!

SONIC RACING CUP: TODOS LOS DETALLES

En condiciones extremas -lluvia- la Sonic Racing Cup concretó su segunda carrera de la temporada en el circuito No. 7 del autódromo de El Pinar. En la clasificación de este domingo y bajo espesa lluvia, Hernán Flores estableció la pole position y con ello sumó una unidad para el Campeonato Nacional 2013. Diego Noria se acomodó muy bien en esas condiciones y conseguía el segundo registro en tanto el ganador de la primera carrera -Nicolás Collazo- marcaba el tercer mejor tiempo.

Previo a la largada de la competencia, Diego Noria sufre un percance y no puede iniciar la competencia lo que deja más libre el tránsito de Hernán Flores quien vence sin problemas. En la pista es segundo Nicolás Collazo pero asimila un importante recargo en tiempo por derribar en varias oportunidades los conos que delimitaban la primera “variante” y se retrasa al cuarto puesto.

En consecuencia, ocupa el segundo lugar Alejandro Monfort quien tiene además el honor de establecer la vuelta rápida en carrera. Un muy bien cierre de fin de semana para el ganador del 19 Capitales Histórico 2013. Tercero se ubicó Cyro Fontes.

RESULTADO FINAL SEGUNDA CARRERA DOMINGO 9/6/13

1- HERNÁN FLORES

2- ALEJANDRO MONFORT

3- CYRO FONTES

4- NICOLÁS COLLAZO

5- FERNANDO CASTRO

6- EMERIK FORK

7- GABRIEL GARAY

8- GABRIEL CAPÓ

9- FEDERICO TECHERA

10- CAROLINA LARRATEA

11- HERNÁN GIURIA

12- DANIEL BOMIO

13- DIEGO NORIA

TAMBIEN EN EL CAMPEONATO FONTES ESTA TERCERO

1- HERNAN FLORES 36

2- NICOLÁS COLLAZO 31

3- CYRO FONTES 24

4- ALEJANDRO MONFORT 15

5- GABRIEL GARAY 14

6- FERNANDO CASTRO 14

7- HERNAN GIURIA 8

8- EMERIK FORK 6

9- FEDERICO TECHERA 6

10- DIEGO NORIA 3

11- CAROLINA LARRATEA 3

12- GABRIEL CAPÓ 3

13- DANIEL BOMIO 1

Wilfredo Pomés: “El auto dio un salto”

RG Internet Press – por Robert Gianola: Ayer nos manifestaba Wilfredo Pomés (VW Gol 1.6) que iba a colocar una caja de cambio que no sabía si iba aguantar la final, lamentablemente cuando venía bien colocado, tuvo que abandonar debido a que los engranajes del diferencial no aguantaron.

Una lástima porque tras largar en el sexto lugar llegó a ocupar el quinto con un auto que empujaba muchísimo y donde solamente en el sector de la curva de la Gota de Agua se le movía un poco debido a la falta de experiencia en la puesta a punto sobre piso húmedo.

Igual “Quique” Pomés, como todo el equipo, estaban contentos porque durante la cuarta fecha del Campeonato Nacional de Superturismo en el Autódromo “Víctor Fabini” de El Pinar bajo la organización de la Asociación Uruguaya de Volantes, tuvieron un auto que anduvo siempre muy bien, en los tiempos de punta. Basta solamente decir que el viernes estableció el segundo tiempo, el sábado largó una de la series en la pole.

“A pesar de todo estamos bastante contentos porque se notó que el auto pegó un salto muy importante, estamos peleando con autos que andan rápidos, que son los que están siempre en la primeros lugares. Hoy sabíamos muy bien que con la caja que íbamos a largar la carrera podríamos llegar o no podíamos hacerlo. Lamentablemente se dio esto último, el diferencial no aguantó”, contaba Pomés.

La caja que se puso no es de carrera “Si es una caja que tenemos para los entrenamientos, que la utilizamos muy poco. Por supuesto para los entrenamientos aguanta ya que allí no se exige tanto, pero en carrera es otra cosa, es otro ritmo”.

El auto en general, sacando el tema de la caja, anduvo mejor “El auto bien, bien. Si bien no contábamos con una puesta a punto óptima para piso húmedo como el de hoy ya que se entrena poco en lluvia, tenía una pequeña ida de trompa que no me complicaba mucho. Esto me permitía venir en el mismo ritmo que el resto. Una lástima lo que pasó con la caja, pero son cosas a solucionar. Creo que fue un fin de semana positivo ya que el viernes donde habíamos queda segundos, ayer se trabajó muy bien y en la serie largamos adelante y luego por el tema de la caja llegamos terceros y hoy se nos rompe. Igual nos sirvió para medirnos y ver que tenemos un auto competitivo”.

Ahora podemos decir que hay mucho más optimismo ya que se ha logrado tener un auto veloz, con un motor confiable y un chasis que en general se comporta muy equilibrado. Por supuesto que en esto no hay que dormirse y hay que seguir trabajando pero en este fin de semana Wilfredo Pomés estuvo donde debe de estar, en los primeros lugares. Condiciones tiene y de sobra.