Piriapolenses en El Pinar: Cyro Fontes al podio; “Quique” Pomés 6º y Leo Rodríguez 9º

Culminó otra etapa de los Campeonatos Nacionales de pista de AUVO en El Pinar donde los pilotos piriapolenses cumplieron una destacada actuación. El debutante Cyro Fontes alcanzó el podio de la Sonic Racing Cup ubicándose 3ºen la 4ª carrera. Por su parte el consagrado Wilfredo Pomés, logró la 6ª ubicación en el Superturismo, mientras que Leonardo Rodríguez, fue 9º en Fórmula Vee.

Cyro Fontes

Cyro Fontes mejoró notablemente su performance en la carrera del domingo llegando en tercer lugar, después de haber quedado 7º en la 3ª disputada el sábado. Flores ganó el sábado, mientras que Nicolás Collazo se quedó con la victoria este domingo, en lo que fue la 2ª fecha de la Sonic Racing Cup.

El final de la carrera fue apasionante, aunque fue Fontes el superado por Flores sobre la línea de meta arrebatándole el 2º puesto. Nicolás Collazo ganó así su segunda carrera y alcanzó a Flores en cuanto a victorias conseguidas: 2 para cada uno. Flores es el líder del campeonato.

Pos. Nº Piloto Marca Tiempo

1° 36 Nicolás Collazo Chevrolet Sonic 1600 20’06”772

2° 51 Hernán Flores Chevrolet Sonic 1600 20’07”315

3° 25 Cyro Fontes Chevrolet Sonic 1600 20’07”434

4° 33 Gabriel Capó Chevrolet Sonic 1600 20’14”155

5° 27 Emerik Fork Chevrolet Sonic 1600 20’14”343

Leonardo Rodríguez Fórmula Vee

Leo Rodríguez, joven piloto de la Fórmula Vee, que volvía este fin de semana a “El Pinar” después de no competir en la fecha pasada por falta de presupuesto, logró un meritorio 9º puesto en la carrera del domingo.

Posiciones

Pos. Nº Piloto Marca tiempo

1° 71 Fernando Cabeda Monoposto 1600 20’25”399

2° 31 Martín Bermúdez Monoposto 1600 20’26”061

3° 27 Marcel Bonnín Monoposto 1600 20’37”315

4° 44 Guzmán Nazabay Monoposto 1600 20’48”368

5° 29 Marcelo Verdecchia Monoposto 1600 21’05”239

6° 8 Daniel Cabeda Monoposto 1600 21’10”759

7° 49 Mario Richino Monoposto 1600 21’16”277

8° 21 Damián González Monoposto 1600 21’23”725

9° 57 Leonardo Rodríguez Monoposto 1600 21’31”345

10° 15 Federico Pignalosa Monoposto 1600 11’05”215

Wilfredo “Quique” Pomés: Esperaba mas, pero terminó 6º

POMES: “No fue la carrera que pensamos”

(RG Internet Press para semanariolaprensa.com) No fue todo lo bueno que esperaba Wilfredo “Quique” Pomés (VW Gol) en la quinta fecha del Campeonato Nacional de Automovilismo de Velocidad en Pista que tuvo la organización de laAsociación Uruguaya de Volantes (AUVO) debido a que, a pesar de haber terminado en el sexto lugar a 13s204 del puntero, el motor tuvo una falla casi desde el mismo momento.

Esto lo llevó a que no pudiera avanzar, a pesar de que por momentos la planta motriz comenzaba a funcionar bien y lo llevaba a que se fuera sobre la línea del que estaba cuarto, Jorge Pontet a quien lo estuvo por pasar en varias oportunidades, pero nuevamente aparecía la falla que lo traía hacia atrás. Sobre las vueltas finales debió de ceder el quinto lugar ya que no pudo mantener a Rodrigo Aramendía.

Una verdadera lástima porque se notó que cuando todo andaba bien, “Quique” Pomés iba hacia adelante.

“No fue la carrera que habíamos pensado en un principio”, comenzaba diciendo un Pomésdesorientado. Luego agregaba “Largué y cuando pensé hacer una buena recta del fondo, puse la quinta y el motor como que se quedó, no fallaba pero como que estaba apretado. A partir de ahí comencé a perder posiciones. Luego se recuperó, anduvo unas tres o cuatro vueltas bien, eso me permitió irme sobre Pontet, incluso lo llegué a emparejar. Después volvió el problema por media vuelta, me iba hacia atrás, volvía a mejorar, me iba hacia adelante y así fue toda la carrera”.

Justamente eso era lo que se observaba desde afuera donde notábamos que del ataque a Pontet, pasaba a la defensa de Aramendía que se te acercaba “Sí, fue así, cuando el motor andaba bien iba a buscar a Pontet, cuando me comenzaba la falla me tenía que defender de Aramendía porque se me acercaba. La verdad que la falla es muy rara porque primero se me queda el motor y luego comienza a fallar. Me volvió loco”.

Lo importante fue que están mucho más cerca de la punta, que lograron finalizar una carrera y en un sexto lugar que no está nada mal.

Resultado final de la 5ta fecha.