Piriapolense destacado: Roberto Linares Campeón del Mundo en halterofilia

Piriapolense destacado: Roberto Linares Campeón del Mundo en halterofiliahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/GEDC2603.jpg
Tiene 69 años, piriapolense, tres hijas Carina, Carla y Carolina. Desde niño se desempeña como peluquero, trabajó muchos años en el Casino de Piriápolis, y semanario La Prensa quiere rendirle homenaje, no por sus casi 60 años de peluquero, que merecido también lo tiene, sino por su destacadísima carrera deportiva. Roberto Linares es nada más y nada menos que Campeón del Mundo!!! Se consagró el mejor del planeta en Halterofilia cuando corría el año 1991. También fue dos veces campeón Sudaméricano y 23 veces campeón Nacional. En 1994 fue declarado el “Deportista del Año” por el Comité Olímpico Uruguayo. Una riquísima trayectoria para un gran deportista piriapolense!
Un corte de pelo fue la excusa perfecta para convencer al Campeón del Mundo que hablara de sus hazañas deportivas. Entre tijera y tijera, Roberto Linares, que no es muy amigo de las notas ni de la prensa, nos cuenta detalles de su vida, de su carrera, de sus títulos internacionales. Siempre con la humildad y el perfil bajo que lo caracteriza.
Un amigo que casualmente estaba en la peluquería, destacó además, que Roberto siempre fue autodidacta, nunca tuvo un entrenador, siempre lo hizo solo y hasta se fabricaba sus propias pesas. Hoy la vida le ha dado la posibilidad de tener un gimnasio completo en su casa con pesas profesionales.
Desde niño en el deporte
Roberto comenta que nació en Montevideo, pero a los tres días lo trajeron para acá “así que soy de Piriápolis” afirma orgulloso el Campeón del Mundo. Señala que desde niño es un apasionado por el deporte, aunque reconoce ser una persona anti fútbol: “No me gusta y nunca me gustó el fútbol, siempre estuve vinculado al atletismo y andaba bastante bien” acota Roberto. Corríamos con Noel Revello y otros muchachos, el Prof. Rubens “Chopo” Rodríguez era nuestro profesor y recuerdo que en una oportunidad salimos campeones Nacionales de Atletismo en Montevideo.
¿Cómo aparecen las pesas en tu vida?
Me inicié en el año 1965 en el físicoculturismo por impulso de un profesor que teníamos en atletismo y empezó a embromar con esto y ahí arranqué con las pesas, las que fabricaba yo mismo en mi casa, eran totalmente caseras, con hormigón y latas, después con el tiempo compre las profesionales y hoy tengo un gimnasio particular, cuenta Roberto.
Comienzan los campeonatos
Conocí un profesor del club L’Avenir de Montevideo que me llevó a un primer campeonato y después de ahí no paramos. Iba a todos los campeonatos, se realizaban dos o tres veces por año. Desde 1980 estoy compitiendo en halterofilia, logrando 23 Campeonatos Nacionales, dos Sudamericanos (uno en Brasil y otro en Uruguay) y un Campeonato del Mundo que se hizo en Montevideo. También participé en otros campeonatos Sudamericanos, como en Argentina, donde anduve bien, no bajando del segundo puesto.
El título mundial
Roberto Linares recuerda el antes, el durante y el después de la obtención del Campeonato del Mundo en 1991, título ganado en la estancia La Redención de Montevideo donde participaron, entre otros, argentinos, brasileños, colombianos, españoles, estadounidenses, japoneses, y los uruguayos. Roberto representaba en esa instancia al Club Tabaré Piriápolis.
El antes
Lo anecdótico fue que Linares estuvo a punto de no participar en el Campeonato porque le parecía que iba a pasar vergüenza, pensaba que no estaba a la altura de la circunstancias: “Me tomé un café en Montevideo, después un taxi para La Redención y bueno, al final me animé “mas de salir último no va a ser” dije, pero no, después que arranqué ya me di cuenta que iba a andar bien, no eran tan monstruos. Yo iba muy bien físicamente, siempre entrené dos horas día por medio, y ahora también.
El “durante”
Para determinar el ganador se hacen tres levantamientos, se suman los puntos y ahí sale el campeón. Levanté 135 Kg. en pecho, 230 en sentadilla y 250 en peso muerto.
Cuando llegué al “peso muerto” me estaban ganando por 20 Kg., pero yo sabía que ese era mi fuerte y al final terminé ganando por 20 Kg. Segundo quedó el japonés y tercero el español” recuerda Linares.
El Campeón del Mundo llegó a levantar 270 Kg. en peso muerto logrando el récord Nacional; no sabe si alguien lo ha superado en la actualidad.
El después
Me vine loco de la vida, no podía dormir de noche recordando todo lo vivido durante el campeonato. Me iban a hacer una nota en televisión pero yo me vine. Me la hicieron al otro día, en la cena de entrega de premios que se hizo en “La Vascongada”, en Montevideo.
¿Te emocionaste en algún momento?
No, sin ánimo de agrandarme, ya había ganado muchos títulos nacionales y en cierta forma estaba acostumbrado, por eso no llegué a emocionarme.
¿Cómo te recibieron en Piriápolis?
Muy bien, me hicieron varios homenajes, no solo el club Tabaré, que tenía como presidente en ese momento al “Pocho” Aspiotti, sino también el club de Leones, el Rotary, donde me entregaron premios de reconocimiento. No me puedo quejar, también me dieron el premio “Al Marisco” en el Pabellón de las Rosas, que era un galardón que se le daba a quien sobresalía un poquito. Fue muy lindo, una época muy linda en mi carrera deportiva” afirma Linares.
A propósito ¿Cuando empezaste con la peluquería?
Esta es una peluquería que inició mi padre, y cuando estaba en 5º año de escuela ya me enseñó el oficio y ahí empecé. Recuerdo que era tan niño que no llegaba a la cabeza de los clientes.
¿Ganaste dinero con el deporte?
No, nunca, esto uno lo hace porque le gusta, es un deporte “amateur”, incluso en una oportunidad me invitaron para competir en Canadá, pero tenía que pagar la mitad del pasaje y dije que no iba.
¿La juventud de Piriápolis te reconoce como Campeón del Mundo?
No, ha pasado mucho tiempo y los muchachos, los jóvenes, no saben; cuando me ven dicen “ese es el peluquero”.
¿Qué es Piriápolis para Roberto Linares?
Es mi lugar, un balneario maravilloso que se ha portado muy bien conmigo y por eso estoy muy agradecido a Piriápolis. Me han hecho muchos reconocimientos y homenajes, gestos que siempre agradezco.
Rubens “Chopo” Rodríguez: “Roberto es un gran atleta”
El profesor Rubens “Chopo” Rodríguez nos envío estas líneas sobre el atleta, manifestando: Roberto Linares es una gran atleta, que en su juventud se destacó en pruebas de atletismo en varias especialidades, como velocista, lanzamientos (bala, disco y jabalina), participando en diversas competencias desde las estudiantiles, defendiendo al Liceo Piriápolis, y los torneos de la Confederación Atlética Uruguaya, donde organizamos un equipo, junto a otros jóvenes de Pan de Azúcar y Piriápolis (una conjunción de las Plazas de Deportes), para competir en Montevideo, en la Pista de Atletismo, y lograr el torneo de Novicios del Uruguay, como club Ateneo Atletismo de Piriápolis, usando la enseña de la I.S.D. Ateneo. Un comentario al margen, el padre de Roberto, fue un buen jugador del Tabaré, además exitoso técnico de fútbol, juego y diversión que nunca practicó Roberto” concluye el Prof. Rubens “Chopo” Rodríguez.
Gerardo Debali – semanario La Prensa
Publicado 15 octubre 2012 hora 22:25
Fotos archivo personal R. Linares
