 PESQUISAS  DE  OJOS  VUELVEN  A  PIRIAPOLIS

Added by admin on junio 11, 2014.
Saved under Comunicados, Departamentales, Piriápolis, Piriápolis
La Asociación de Jubilados y Pensionistas, en coordinación con el Hospital de Ojos y la ONAJPU, comunica a los interesados que se anotaron para las “pesquisas”, que las mismas se realizarán el sábado 21, recibiendo a los previamente anotados en el complejo del Piriápolis F. C., el sábado 21 desde las 8 y 30, con su documentación personal (Cédula Identidad) y recibo del BPS.

