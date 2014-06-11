PESQUISAS DE OJOS VUELVEN A PIRIAPOLIS
La Asociación de Jubilados y Pensionistas, en coordinación con el Hospital de Ojos y la ONAJPU, comunica a los interesados que se anotaron para las “pesquisas”, que las mismas se realizarán el sábado 21, recibiendo a los previamente anotados en el complejo del Piriápolis F. C., el sábado 21 desde las 8 y 30, con su documentación personal (Cédula Identidad) y recibo del BPS.
