Permanece grave hombre accidentado en Playa Hermosa a bordo de un cuatriciclo

Permanece grave hombre accidentado en Playa Hermosa a bordo de un cuatriciclohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/DSC_0019.jpg
Permanece en estado grave un hombre que se accidentó en Playa Hermosa al caer al pavimento tras perder el dominio del cuatriciclo que conducía.
El accidente ocurrió a las 23:10 del miércoles 15 de enero próximo pasado en las calles 62 y 38 de Playa Hermosa, cuando Julio César Perdomo de 68 años de edad, domiciliado en las calles A y F de Proa al Mar, circulaba de norte a sur por la calle 62 a bordo de un cuatriciclo marca Loncin, perdiendo el dominio del vehículo cayendo violentamente al pavimento.
Como consecuencia del brutal impacto, sumado a que conducía sin casco reglamentario, resultó politraumatizado grave, TEC y traumatismo de tórax, siendo trasladado a un nosocomio privado donde se encuentra internado actualmente en el Centro de Tratamiento Intensivo. Su estado a 5 días del siniestro sigue siendo grave.
Enterada la Sra Jueza de Paz de 5ª Sección, dispuso que el lesionado fuera visto por médico forense y se la mantenga informada sobre la evolución de su situación.-
Tomó intervención en el siniestro personal de Seccional 11ª de Piriápolis y una unidad de emergencia.
http://www.oldwatchstories.com
http://mintfy.com
I just want to mention I'm very new to blogging and site-building and honestly loved this blog. More than likely I'm want to bookmark your blog . You actually come with amazing stories. Cheers for sharing your web site.
