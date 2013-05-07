Peñarol… Peñarol… Peñarol: El clásico fue todo amarillo y negro; ganó 3 a 0, sigue con chances en el Clausura y alejó a Nacional del “Tri”http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/pacheco-zalayeta.jpg
Con goles convertidos por Pacheco, Zalayeta y Aguirregaray, Peñarol derrotó a Nacional con un contundente 3 a 0 este domingo 5 de mayo en el clásico del fútbol uruguayo en el marco de la 11ª fecha del torneo Clausura 2013. Nacional terminó con 8 jugadores tras las expulsiones de Díaz, Damonte y Cristian Núñez.
El triunfo le devuelve la sonrisa a Peñarol y también a sus hinchas que no solamente cortaron con una racha negativa en clásicos por el campeonato Uruguayo (hacía tres años que no ganaban) sino también reavivaron la esperanza de lograr el torneo Clausura a falta de 4 fechas. El ole.. ole… ole… se hizo sentir desde las tribunas en los últimos minutos como una forma de demostrar la clara superioridad de los aurinegros durante todo el partido.
Fue un resultado si se quiere inesperado en lo previo. Peñarol venía de mal en peor, jugaba muy mal y prueba de ello fueron las dos derrotas consecutivas ante Racing y Defensor Sp.; del otro lado, Nacional venía de menos a mas en el Clausura, había superado incluso a Peñarol en la tabla y además está peleando un lugar en los cuartos de final de la Libertadores, después de ser primero en su grupo en la primera fase.
Si bien quedó demostrado que clásicos son clásicos y que Peñarol es Peñarol, todo indicaba que Nacional llegaba al clásico como el gran favorito. Pero eso es lo lindo del fútbol, no hay lógica, todo puede pasar y pasó. Contra todo pronóstico, Peñarol arrolló a Nacional 3 a 0, siendo netamente superior a su rival durante todo el partido.
Da Silva, el técnico aurinegro, acertó en darle la titularidad a Pacheco, pero también en darse cuenta que Olivera no pasa un buen momento y mas que ayudar al equipo, su presencia en la cancha lo perjudica. Carlos Núñez entró en su lugar y si bien falló en la definición, fue gravitante para la defensa tricolor que no lo pudo controlar en ningún momento. Hizo un gran partido en su debut clásico, al igual que Sebastián Píriz en el mediocampo.
Consecuencias: Da Silva salvó el pellejo; Nacional se aleja del “Tri”
Un resultado trascendente que deja consecuencias claras en ambos bandos.
En Peñarol, en primer lugar le devuelve las chances en sus aspiraciones al título del Clausura quedando a 5 puntos del líder Defensor Sp. a falta de 4 fechas y a dos de River, ambos se enfrentan entre sí próximamente. En segundo lugar este resultado salvó al técnico Jorge Da Silva que permanecerá al frente del club al menos hasta las finales del campeonato, ya que si Peñarol perdía, el técnico se iba.
En Nacional, si bien matemáticamente tiene chances, está muy lejos de pelear por el título del Clausura y de esta forma también de luchar por el Tricampeonato, paso imprescindible para lograr el segundo Quinquenio que es el objetivo que vienen persiguiendo los “bolsos” con el fin de alcanzar a Peñarol. Todo indica que habrá que “volver a empezar”.
En cuanto al técnico argentino Rodolfo Arruabarena, este clásico no pone en juego su puesto, ya que es muy reciente su incorporación y todavía está vivo en la Libertadores, definiendo el pasaje a cuartos de final el próximo jueves ante Real Garcilaso de Perú. Incluso quedando eliminado de la Libertadores, seguramente, se le mantendrá la confianza al técnico, aunque si eso sucede, la temporada 2012/13 será muy negativa para el tricolor.
La tarde de Pacheco, el fútbol de Zalayeta
Sin duda el clásico del domingo fue la tarde de Pacheco, a quien Da Silva le había informado el martes previo que sería titular y el “Tony” no defraudó. A los 4 minutos ya se hacía sentir en el marcador con un nuevo gol clásico, el número 11 en su historial, que lo gritó con la pasión y la emoción que caracteriza al ídolo aurinegro, mas aun teniendo en cuenta todo lo que ha pasado en los útlimos tiempos, la decisión de Aguirre de no tenerlo en cuenta hace casi 2 años y la lesión del año pasado que lo tuvo seis meses alejado de las canchas. Pacheco es además el segundo jugador aurinegro con más clásicos disputados (54), despues de Omar Caetano (57).
Marcelo Danubio Zalayeta fue nuevamente el mejor jugador de Peñarol y de la cancha. Hemos dicho en reiteradas oportunidades que Zalayeta es el fútbol de Peñarol y una vez quedó demostrado. Es el jugador distinto, es quien hace la pausa, genera fútbol, habilita a sus compañeros, los pone camino al gol, pero además, también se encarga de hacerlos. Le dieron un “cachón” y la mandó guardar desde afuera del área.
Ni con Abreu ni con Recoba
Hemos manifestado también en semanario La Prensa que veíamos con mejor plantel a Nacional con respecto a Peñarol, poniendo como ejemplo que los aurinegros cuando tenían que cambiar recurrian a Nicollini y Gallegos, en cambio Nacional lo hacía con Recoba y Abreu, grandes y experientes jugadores de nivel internacional. Sin embargo, esta vez la incorporación de Abreu en los primeros minutos por la lesión de Iván Alonso y de Recoba en los últimos minutos del partido, no le dio resultado al técnico, la suerte estaba echada.
Detalles del partido
NACIONAL 0 – PEÑAROL 3
NACIONAL: Jorge Bava, Christian Núñez, Adrián Romero, Efraín Cortés, Juan Manuel Díaz, Nicolás Prieto (55´ Gonzalo Bueno), Diego Arismendi, Israel Damonte, Vicente Sánchez (64´ Alvaro Recoba), Alexander Medina, Iván Alonso (11´ Sebastián Abreu).
DT: Rodolfo Arruabarrena.
Suplentes: Leonardo Burián, Alejandro Lembo, Santiago Romero, Carlos De Pena.
PEÑAROL: Enrique Bologna, Alejandro González, Carlos Valdez, Damián Macaluso, Baltasar Silva, Matías Aguirregaray, Marcel Novick (76´ Miguel Amado), Sebastián Píriz, Antonio Pacheco (66´ Sebastián Cristóforo), Marcelo Zalayeta (85´ Juan Manuel Olivera) y Carlos Núñez. DT: Jorge Da Silva.
Suplentes: Danilo Lerda, Darío Rodríguez, Walter López, Mauro Fernández.
GOLES: 4′ Antonio Pacheco (P), 18´ Marcelo Zalayeta (P), 84´ Matías Aguirregaray (P) de penal.
ROJA: 66´ Juan Manuel Diaz (N), 72´ Israel Damonte (N), 86´ Cristian Núñez (N).
