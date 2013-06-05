Peñarol Campeón Uruguayo: Con fútbol y goles aplastó a Defensor 3:1

Peñarol Campeón Uruguayo: Con fútbol y goles aplastó a Defensor 3:1http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/Peñarol-campeón.jpg
Dando cátedra de fútbol y con 3 goles del capitán Antonio Pacheco, Peñarol se consagró esta noche Campeón Uruguayo 2012/13, conquistando así su 49º título en la historia.
Fue una noche soñada para Pacheco, por todo lo que le había tocado vivir en lo previo, la partida de Peñarol, su paso por Wanderers, el regreso, la fractura, y este desenlace donde el ídolo aurinegro le regala a su gente tres golazos y el campeonato y el premio para el propio jugador de jugar su octava final y lograr su octavo título.
Fue una noche soñada para la hinchada aurinegra que disfruta no solo el título Nº 49, sino además haberle cortado a su tradicional rival la ilusión del Quinquenio, ya que los bolsos iban por el “Tri” campeonato.
La parcialiad aurinegra colmó el estadio Centenario presagiando lo que desde el clásico del 5 de mayo, que marcó el resurgimiento de Peñarol en el Clausura ganándole a Nacional por 3 a 0, se veía venir.
Hace varias fechas, Defensor Sporting comenzaba a caer futbolísiticamente, ayudado por importantes bajas como la de su mejor jugador, el “Nico” Olivera, mientras que por su lado Peñarol venía de menos a más, con aciertos del técnico Da Silva, que por ejemplo, se dio cuenta que Olivera no andaba en la delantera y lo llevó al banco, le dio la oportunidad a Carlos Núñez y la titularidad a Pacheco, y así Peñarol comenzó a mostrar que tenía con que y la delantera floreció con fútbol y goles.
Igualmente no le alcanzó para quedarse con el Clausura, donde los violetas con resultados ajustados y a fuerza de empates lo sacó adelante.
Pero nada importó, quizás hasta mejor resultó, ya que si no se daba esta instancia, los amantes del buen fútbol nos hubiésemos quedado sin esta fantástica final que, justo es decirlo, tuvo un solo equipo en la cancha: Peñarol
El carbonero no solo se despachó con contundente 3:1 , que no refleja lo que fue el partido porque el guardameta violeta, Martín Campaña, evitó que la goleada fuera mayor, sino además Peñarol jugó un fútbol exquisito, generó jugadas de antología, con varios pases consecutivos y habilitaciones impecables, que no es habitual ver en el fútbol uruguayo.
Zalayeta, para nosotros el mejor de Peñarol a lo largo del campeonato, el fútbol y los goles de Antonio Pacheco, la picardía y velocidad del “Lolo” Estoyanoff y un muy buen partido del argentino Mauro Fernández, que parece haber ganado confianza en el equipo, tuvieron sin duda alguna su mejor noche, su mejor premio.
Defensor nunca supo como frenar a la imparable delantera aurinegra, que ya a los 27 minutos estaba en ventaja con un toque mágico del Tony Pacheco.
De ahí en más, todo se tiñó de amarillo y negro, llegó el penal y la segunda parte, donde Peñarol se sobró, llegó el tercero de Pacheco y pudo aumentar el marcador con jugadas sobresalientes, que Campaña no permitió que terminaran en la red.
La hombría de Defensor lo llevó al descuento sobre el final del partido. Pero las cartas estaban echadas: PEÑAROL CAMPEON URUGUAYO!!!
Fotos: Tenfield
DETALLES DEL PARTIDO
DEFENSOR SPORTING 1:3 PEÑAROL
Cancha: Estadio Centenario. Jueces: Martín Vázquez, Miguel Nievas y Nicolás Tarán. Cuarto árbitro: Javier Bentancur.
DEFENSOR SPORTING: Martín Campaña, Emilio Zeballos, Mario Risso, Matías Malvino, Ramón Arias, Juan Carlos Amado (66′ Damián Luna), Andrés Fleurquín, Aníbal Hernández (57′ Felipe Gedoz), Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Maximiliano Callorda e Ignacio Risso (57′ Sebastián Taborda). Director técnico: Tabaré Silva. Suplentes: Yonatan Irrazábal, Robert Herrera, Leonardo País, Julio Gutiérrez.
PEÑAROL: Enrique Bologna, Matías Aguirregaray, Alejandro González, Darío Rodríguez, Baltasar Silva, Marcel Novick (22′ Sebastián Píriz), Sebastián Cristóforo, Antonio Pacheco, Fabián Estoyanoff (87′ Jorge Zambrana), Mauro Fernández y Marcelo Zalayeta (78′ Juan Manuel Olivera). Director técnico: Jorge Da Silva. Suplentes: Danilo Lerda, Damián Macaluso, Joaquín Aguirre, Miguel Amado.
GOLES: 27′, 37′ y 80′ Antonio Pacheco (P), el segundo de penal, 90′ Damián Luna (DS).
Tarjetas amarillas: 2′ Aníbal Hernández (DS), 21′ Marcel Novick (P), 33′ Sebastián Cristóforo (P), 69′ Andrés Fleurquin (DS).
