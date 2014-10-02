Peña artística en Pan de Azúcar a beneficio Néstor Melo; el piloto se recupera de un grave accidente de tránsito
Desde las 11 en el polideportivo "Nelson Revello"http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/nestor-melo1.jpg
Este domingo 5 de octubre se realizará una gran peña artística en el polideportivo “Nelson Revello” de Pan de Azúcar a beneficio del accidentado piloto de Turismo Libre, Néstor Melo.
Renombrados artistas del departamento de Maldonado y departamentos vecinos acudirán al llamado solidario para colaborar con la recuperación del piloto que sufrió graves heridas en un accidente de tránsito ocurrido en la madrugada del sábado 26 de julio pasado.
En la peña habrá venta de asado con cuero, chorizos, tortas fritas, etc.
El espectáculo dará comienzo a la hora 11:00 y por el escenario desfilaran grandes artistas, entre ellos estarán:
WALTER AGUIAR,
CACHO ARTIGAS,
JAVIER GUERRERO,
LEONARDO LARREA,
ROGELIO CORREA (acaba de presentar su disco en la Casa de la Cultura de Piriápolis),
DUO ENTRE AMIGOS,
ARIEL MEDEIROS,
DUO AMANECER (Cynthia y Miguel),
SANTIAGO MARTINEZ “El Chaqueñito”,
RAMON GARCIA “El Gitano”,
EMILIO PEREYRA,
SANDRO COLMAN (de Minas)
GABRIEL LUCENO (Payador de Cerro Largo)
Actuación de la Banda “LA RICA MERLOT”
BAUDILIO BELLO (con su Bandoneon)
HORACIO LASAGA
DANIEL DE LOS SANTOS
BOCHA PEREIRA
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado jueves 2 de octubre hora 23.00
Foto: Semanario La Prensa
