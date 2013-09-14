Padres de la Escuela de Playa Verde envían carta a semanario La Prensa: “Queremos planteos más serios y responsables”http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/100_6000.jpg
Mientras el Pabellón Nacional ya flamea en la parroquia de Playa Verde, local alternativo de la Escuela Nº 45 de Playa Verde que entró en periodo de obras, los padres de los alumnos enviaron una carta a semanario La Prensa donde explican la situación que viven desde el año 2009, reclamando planteos mas serios y responsables por parte de las autoridades de la enseñanza, además de pedir que se los tenga en cuenta para decidir sobre el futuro del edificio escolar.
Publicamos a continuación la carta que es firmada por varios padres de la escuela.
Se trata de que desde la mencionada fecha, la Maestra Directora, con cargo efectivo, se retira con licencia médica por tener problemas con su salud. La institución tiene como solución extender dicha licencia hasta que se complete sus años de aporte jubilatorio, pudiendo así jubilarse.
Esto no está en cuestión, lo que sí cuestionamos es que a sabiendas de esto, las autoridades no puedan dar mejor solución que generar un cargo de interinato o suplencia por un año.
Desde el 2009 la escuela cuenta con un Director nuevo cada año. Esto interrumpe el seguimiento necesario que merecen todos los temas de importancia que conciernen a la escuela y que lleva adelante un Director. Vemos que toda esta discontinuidad en la Dirección va dejando atrás a los niños, docentes y local escolar.
Las autoridades nos han dicho que esto no tiene solución, que así es el funcionamiento de la institución. Los padres creemos que con buena voluntad todo se puede mejorar.
El local escolar, ubicado en la ladera Sur del Cerro de los Burros, fue fundado por el Dr. Alfonso Lamas, hoy esta a poco tiempo de festejar sus 100 años de existencia. También hoy, sufrimos de accidentes a causa de la caída de los revoques.
En estos últimos cinco años se ha pedido solución a estos problemas de mantenimiento y ampliación edilicia.
Al comienzo de esta año las autoridades de Primaria nos dijeron que ya estaba para hacerse dicho mantenimiento y que era necesario mudarse de local por las obras.
Los padres nos pusimos a buscar soluciones, consiguiendo un salón de Parroquia de Playa Verde, que gentilmente nos prestaron hasta el 15 de diciembre del corriente año.
Participamos en varias reuniones con autoridades de Primaria y CODICEN, donde nos habían asegurado que las obras “ya están por comenzar”, que se había hecho el llamado a licitación y solo restaba esperar los plazos.
Pero un día nos encontramos con que técnicos del CODICEN inspeccionaban el local para ver cuáles eran las necesidades de reparación
En otra instancia nos dicen que en pocos días tendríamos que mudarnos porque comenzaría la obra
Por otra parte, la obra proyectada contempla solo la reparación y recimentación del local pero no su ampliación.
Este fue construido para que funcionaron los primeros tres niveles (1º, 2º y 3º nivel ) pero hoy ya están funcionado Preescolares de 4 y 5 años y los 6 niveles de Primaria, asisten alrededor de 70 alumnos, más personal docente y auxiliar, por lo que las aulas son absolutamente insuficientes.
Esta es la única escuela a 15 Kilómetros de la redonda. Por lo tanto, es la única opción que existe para la mayoría de las familias que viven en la zona.
La preocupación aumenta cada día, y el 29 de agosto, los padres, en asamblea, deciden no mandar más a sus hijos a la escuela por falta de seguridad, ya que en esos días había caído un trozo de revoque en la cabeza de la auxiliar de cocina mientras servía el almuerzo.
El 2 de setiembre, padres, docentes y personal de la escuela hicimos la mudanza para el salón de la Parroquia, luego de acondicionado el local provisorio, las clases se reanudaron el 4 de setiembre, poniéndonos de acuerdo padres, Dirección de la Escuela, autoridades de Primaria y CODICEN en hacer su entrega anticipada para el primer día del mes de diciembre, de modo que quede tiempo suficiente para acondicionarlo y devolverlo en las mejores condiciones.
Se suma a esto que un buen vecino ha ofrecido hacer nuevas aulas, sin tocar el antiguo edificio, dicha obra será donada en su totalidad. La respuesta de las autoridades siempre pone trabas a la gestión, y todo esto ocurre desde hace más de 3 años
Los padres, ante esta realidad, queremos planteos más serios y más responsables. También pedimos que se nos tome en cuenta para decidir sobre el futuro de este local, ya que es parte fundamental de la escuela. Hoy asisten algunos niños que son tercera y cuarta generación, fueron sus abuelos y bisabuelos los que corrieron por el pasillo de la escuela para salir a jugar a la pelota y la rayuela
Muchas promesas y ninguna concreción. Hoy todo es incierto
A continuación firman padres del alumnos de la Escuela Nº 45
