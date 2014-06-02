Oscar Meneses sobre octubre: “Nada está dicho… habrá una diferencia de pensamiento y de visión de país muy clara entre Tabaré Vázquez y Lacalle Pou”http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/06/100_7133.jpg
La lista 23 y 2323 de Rodrigo Blás (Unión y Cambio) fueron las mas votadas en Piriápolis y en todo el departamento. En el comité central de Unión y Cambio en Piriápolis (Av. Piria) era todo alegría en la noche del domingo después de conocerse los resultados, aunque el trabajo no cesaba recibiendo constantemente las actas de los distintos circuitos del balneario.
Semanario La Prensa llegó hasta allí para conocer la opinión de los dirigentes locales de la Lista 23, dialogando con Oscar Meneses (foto), quien mostró su satisfacción por los resultados a nivel nacional como en Piriápolis y todo el departamento.
El dirigente nacionalista señaló que “se habían trazado dos objetivos fundamentales, por un lado la proyección de Lacalle Pou en la interna a nivel nacional, que tuvo una mejoría excepcional en los últimos días, y que Rodrigo Blás y Unión y Cambio lograran ser la fracción mayoritaria dentro del partido Nacional en Maldonado.
Ambos objetivos se cumplieron, dijo Meneses, “Unión y Cambio está votando muy bien, lo cual nos da la tranquilidad de llegar con un candidato muy firme a la intendencia y tener un importante apoyo para Lacalle Pou en todo el departamento, incluido Piriápolis de cara a las elecciones nacionales.
Sobre la euforia por el triunfo, Meneses fue cauto: “Habrá un rato de festejos juntos a los amigos que hay que agradecer, ya que estas cosas no se logran solos; son muchos amigos y amigas, compañeros y compañeras que han luchado hasta último momento confiando en la labor de Lacalle Pou, de Unión y Cambio y de los líderes de cada una de las listas. Tenemos que agradecer el trabajo en conjunto de un montón de listas que mancomunaron esfuerzos para que Lacalle Pou y Rodrigo Blas lograran su objetivo de ser los candidatos. Pero mañana ya hay que ponerse a trabajar – enfatizó Meneses – especialmente nosotros, para sacar adelante Piriápolis, y después desde la presidencia y la intendencia sacar adelante un país y un departamento que queremos que esté mejor.
Elecciones nacionales: “No está nada dicho”
Sobre su visión de lo que sucederá en octubre, Meneses reflexionó: “Hace un mes atrás veíamos a Lacalle Pou muy lejano a su opositor dentro del Partido Nacional y hoy lo vemos ganando la interna con una diferencia muy pero muy amplia, así que nada está dicho. Quizás las cosas se den vuelta y para octubre, Lacalle Pou, termine siendo el candidato mas firme.
Hoy parece ser que ese candidato está dentro del partido que gobierna, pero la elección va a ser muy diferente, hay un candidato que va a terminar su ciclo de presidencia, si fuera electo, con 80 años frente a un candidato que hoy tiene 40. Va a haber una diferencia de pensamiento muy clara, una diferencia de visión de futuro y de país muy clara, que creo que va a ser lo que se va exponer en esta elección, así que hoy vemos que no hay nada absolutamente dicho con respecto a la elección nacional. “Nosotros esperamos y confiamos que en octubre surja un presidente del Partido Nacional” sentenció Meneses.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado lunes 2 de junio 2014 hora 23:40
Foto: Semanario La Prensa
