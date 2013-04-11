Organización conservacionista alemana premia a pescadores artesanales del Uruguay

Organización conservacionista alemana premia a pescadores artesanales del Uruguayhttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/popa1.jpg
Montevideo, 4 de abril de 2013. La ONG Yaqu Pacha de Alemania reconoció el trabajo del Grupo POPA – Por la Pesca Artesanal – por su labor de valorización de la cultura de la pesca artesanal local y la promoción de prácticas de pesca artesanal sustentable.
El Grupo POPA de Piriápolis, grupo de investigación participativa en el que trabajan conjuntamente pescadores artesanales, investigadores de la Facultad de Ciencias de la Universidad de la República, de la Universidad Católica, la sociedad civil, a través de Ecópolis y SOS, y la Unidad de Pesca Artesanal de la Dirección Nacional de Recursos Acuáticos del Ministerio de Ganadería, Agricultura y Pesca del Uruguay, fue conformado en 2011 con el objetivo de abordar colectiva e interdisciplinariamente problemáticas socio-ambientales de la pesca artesanal en dicha zona.
Los objetivos principales de POPA en el mediano plazo fueron avanzar en la
investigación sobre la interacción entre los leones marinos y la actividad de la pesca artesanal, buscando soluciones a dicha problemática, así como avanzar en una mayor valorización de la actividad pesquera en sí misma.
Entre las actividades y logros de POPA, la ONG alemana se vio particularmente atraída por la organización de la Primera Feria de la Pesca artesanal realizada los días 11 y 12 de febrero de 2012 en el puerto de Piriápolis, actividad sin fines de lucro que nucleó en su organización el apoyo de destacados actores del sector público, privado y de la sociedad civil, y a la que asistieron 3.000 personas.
En el día de ayer, Lorenzo Von Fersen de Yaqu Pacha se reunió con integrantes de POPA para transmitir oficialmente la noticia e intercambiar acerca de las perspectivas a largo plazo del grupo en temas de conservación. El reconocimiento comportará además una donación de 2000 euros para continuar apoyando las iniciativas del Grupo durante el año 2013.
