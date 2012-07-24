Operación “Omicrón”: Desbaratan banda de narcotraficantes que operaba en Piriápolis y Montevideo

Operación “Omicrón”: Desbaratan banda de narcotraficantes que operaba en Piriápolis y Montevideohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/omicron.png
Desbaratan banda de narcos que operaba en Piriápolis y Montevideo. 10 personas, entre uruguayos y paraguayos, fueron procesados con prisión por tráfico de estupefacientes en un exitoso operativo llevado a cabo por la DGRTID.
La Operación “Omicrón” fue una investigación llevada a cabo por la Dirección General de Represión del Tráfico Ilícito de Drogas que desembocó en la detención de 10 personas y la incautación de gran cantidad de estupefacientes, cocaína, pasta base, marihuana, además de armas y dinero en efectivo, entre otros objetos.
El comunicado de prensa Nº 20 de UNICOM, dio a conocer el procedimiento de la DGRTID, donde se detuvieron a estas 10 personas y se incautaron 7.726 gramos de Cocaína, 4.074 de Marihuana, y 4.505 de pasta base.
La“Operación OMICRON”, bajo la órbita del Juzgado Letrado en lo Penal del Crimen Organizado de Primer Turno, investigó a un grupo de ciudadanos uruguayos y paraguayos, que liderados por la reclusa Milba Sandra NAVARRO SHANNON, (procesada con prisión por “un delito de Homicidio Especialmente Agravado por la Premeditación en grado de Tentativa; y un delito continuado de Tráfico Ilícito de Estupefacientes en la modalidad de comercialización; y un delito de acto preparatorio de actividades de narcotráfico en reiteración real”), se realizó el siguiente procedimiento.
El día 21 de los corrientes las medidas dispuestas por el juez competente,
determinaron que en una finca alquilada por el grupo en la ciudad de Piriápolis se encontraban tres masculinos aparentemente extranjeros, donde dos integrantes uruguayos concurrirían a recibir estupefacientes para luego ser distribuidos en el mercado local de Montevideo.
Es así que se establecieron dispositivos de inteligencia distribuidos en Piriápolis y en Montevideo detectándose en las proximidades del peaje Pando, en la Ruta Interbalnearia, el vehículo Peugeot, procediéndose con apoyo de Policía Caminera, a la detención e inmediata conducción de los ocupantes del mismo, quienes resultaron ser 1) Christian Sebastián TABAREZ alias “TOTO” de 31 años, poseedor de prontuario criminal por la Ley de Drogas 14294 y sus modificaciones; y por Receptación, acompañado por 2) P. T. de 28 años de edad, incautándose en el interior del mismo un bolso conteniendo un total de 7 (siete) ladrillos con sustancia blanca en forma compacta, los que sometidos al reactivo de campo correspondiente reaccionan en forma positiva al Clorhidrato de Cocaína arrojando un peso total de 7682 gramos, y de inspección realizada entre sus ropas un trozo de sustancia vegetal a cada uno de los detenidos, pesados arrojaron un peso total de 60.4 gramos, reaccionando ambos en forma positiva al reactivo de campo de Marihuana.
Inmediatamente se comunica a las autoridades del Instituto Nacional de Rehabilitación, sobre las medidas dispuestas con respecto a las reclusas Sandra NAVARRO y Daiana MAYERO NAVARRO, las que deberán mantenerse en aislamiento e incomunicadas por isposición del Juez actuante por encontrarse vinculadas a la investigación.
Continuando con el procedimiento, en horas de la tarde del día 21 y a primera hora de la mañana del día 22 de los corrientes, se realizaron varios allanamientos y detenciones dispuestos por la Justicia competente que fueron registrados en Montevideo y Piriapolis-
Maldonado, obteniéndose como resultado la detención e incautación de:
· Detención de: 3) Ana María TABAREZ RODRIGUEZ, oriental, de 64 años,
poseedora de prontuario criminal: articulo Nº 34 del decreto ley Nº 14294 en la redacción dada por la ley 17.016; 4) C. C. F., oriental de 27 años, 5) P. O. B., oriental, de 65 años de edad, 6) P. N. M. N., oriental de 20 años, 7) J. D. B. I. ciudadano Paraguayo, de 46 años, 8) R. D. V., ciudadano Paraguayo, de 26 años, 9) R. G. G. C., ciudadano Paraguayo, de 41 años, y 10) M. del C.B.P. , oriental, de 28 años.
· Incautación de 44 gramos de Clorhidrato de Cocaína, 4505 gramos de Pasta
Base de Cocaína y 4014 gramos de Marihuana.
– Otros elementos:
· 1 revolver calibre 38 mm marca Smith & Wesson 5 proyectiles vivos cal. 38
mm, que se encuentra denunciado por hurto,
· 1 chumbera de aire comprimido,
· la suma de Un vehículo Marca VW, modelo Passat, matricula Argentina,
· la suma de $U 51.000 (cincuenta y un mil, dólares americanos), y $U 11.000
(once mil pesos) uruguayos,
· Un chaleco antibalas policial, que se trata de verificar procedencia.
En este momento los detenidos en su totalidad se encuentran prestando
declaraciones en la Sede Penal de competencia.
Finalmente se hace mencionar que es posible evaluar la droga incautada teniendo en cuenta el costo en el mercado clandestino en: 7726 gramos de Cocaína la que produciría una ganancia de $U 2.704.100 (dos millones, setecientos cuatro mil cien pesos uruguayos), 4074
gramos de marihuana produciría una ganancia de $U 81.480 ( ochenta y un mil cuatrocientos ochenta pesos uruguayos), y finalmente la pasta base generaría un total de 27.030 dosis, que producirían una ganancia de $U 1.081.200 (un millón, ochenta y un mil, doscientos pesos uruguayos)
AMPLIACIÒN COMUNICADO “OPERACIÓN OMICRON”.
Una vez culminada la audiencia Judicial en el día de hoy, el Magistrado actuante dispuso el PROCESAMINETO CON PRISION de:
1- C.C.F. bajo la imputación de un delito de tráfico de estupefacientes en la modalidad importación, transporte, comercialización y/o negociación Art. 31 del Decreto Ley 14.294 en la redacción dada por la Ley Nº 17.016.
2- Ana María TABAREZ RODRIGUEZ bajo la imputación de un delito continuado de tráfico de estupefacientes en la modalidad de comercialización. Art. 31 del Decreto Ley 14.294 en la redacción dada por la Ley Nº 17.016.
3- P.O.B. bajo la imputación de un delito continuado de tráfico de estupefacientes en la modalidad de depositario y negociación de estupefacientes. Art. 31 del Decreto Ley 14.294 en la redacción dada por la Ley Nº 17.016.
4- P.N.M.N. bajo la imputación de un delito de tráfico de estupefacientes en la modalidad de asistencia. Art. 57 del Ley Nº17.016.
5- P.T. bajo la imputación de un delito de tráfico de estupefacientes en la modalidad de asistencia, art. 57 de la Ley Nº17.016.
6- R. G. G.C. bajo la imputación de un delito de tráfico de estupefacientes en la modalidad de introducción al territorio nacional y transporte y negociación. Art.31 del Decreto Ley 14.294 en la redacción dada por la Ley Nº17.016.
7- R.D.V. bajo la imputación de un delito de tráfico de estupefacientes en la modalidad de introducción al territorio nacional y transporte y negociación. Art.31 del Decreto Ley 14.294 en la redacción dada por la Ley Nº17.016.
8- J.D.B.I. bajo la imputación de un delito de tráfico de estupefacientes en la modalidad de introducción al territorio nacional y transporte y negociación. Art.31 del Decreto Ley 14.294 en la redacción dada por la Ley Nº17.016.
9- Christian Sebastián TABAREZ bajo la imputación de un delito de tráfico de estupefacientes en la modalidad de importación, transporte, comercialización y/o negociación. Art.31 del Decreto Ley 14.294 en la redacción dada por la Ley Nº 17.016.
10- Milba Sandra NAVARRO SHANNON bajo la imputación de un delito de tráfico de estupefacientes en la modalidad de organización. Art. 32 del Decreto Ley 14.294 en la redacción dada por la Ley Nº 17.016.
Cabe destacar que según lo establecido en el citado Decreto Ley, en el Artículo 31 del mismo se prevé una pena de veinte meses de prisión a diez años de penitenciaría, para el Artículo 32 se prevé pena de veinte meses de prisión a dieciocho años de penitenciaría y para el Artículo 57 se prevé una pena de doce meses de prisión a seis años de penitenciaría
Asimismo, dispuso el PROCESAMIENTO SIN PRISION de:
11- M. del C.B. bajo la imputación de un delito continuado de suministro gratuito de estupefacientes. Art. 34 del Decreto Ley 14.294 en la redacción dada por la Ley Nº17.016, con la imposición de medidas sustitutivas consistentes en someterse a tratamiento médico psiquiátrico por su adicción al consumo de estupefacientes durante seis (6) meses, debiendo concurrir a un centro de rehabilitación, Portal Amarillo u otro, bajo la supervisión y contralor de la Oficina de Libertad Asistida (OSLA).
Cese de detención de Daiana MAYERO NAVARRO y su reintegro a la Cárcel.
