Omar Clok participará en el Sudamericano de Medellín; el municipio de Piriápolis financiará el viaje del veterano atleta local

Omar Clok participará en el Sudamericano de Medellín; el municipio de Piriápolis financiará el viaje del veterano atleta localhttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/clok2.jpg
El atleta había quedado 7º en los 1.500 del torneo y además, alcanzó el 6º lugar en la final de los 800 metros llanos detrás de competidores de Rusia (ganador), España, Gran Bretaña, Hungría y Puerto Rico.
De esta forma se transformó en el 6º mejor corredor del mundo en 800 metros en la categoría 55 a 59 años, venciendo a destacados atletas de Polonia, Rusia, Brasil, Colombia y Argentina.
Omar Clok fue bautizado por semanario La Prensa como el “Rey de América” por sus destacadas actuaciones en los sucesivos campeonatos Sudamericanos logrando una y otra vez la medalla de oro en 800 y 1500 y hasta en los 5.000 metros llanos. Practicamente Clok, en su categoría, no tiene rivales en Sudamérica.
Aplaudimos el apoyo que brinda el municipio de Piriápolis para que el atleta, de escasos recursos económicos, pueda representar al balneario y al departamento, pero fundamentalmente a nuestro país con la celeste puesta, en tan importante certamen.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado sábado 22 de marzo de 2014 hora 02:15
