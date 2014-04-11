Clok, Bianchimano y Ovelar brillaron en Rosario y volvieron cargados de medallas: Oro, plata y bronce para la celeste!

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/gran-prix-mercosur2.jpg
gran prix mercosur2
Parte de la delegación uruguaya que participó en el Grand Prix del Mercosur 2014. Entre los atletas aparecen Omar Clok, Antonio Bianchimano y Mauricio Ovelar

Con la celeste puesta, los atletas locales Omar Clok, Antonio Bianchimano y Mauricio Ovelar, cumplieron una brillante actuación en el marco de la 11º edición del Grand Prix del Mercosur de Atletismo Master celebrado en Rosario, Argentina, conquistando medallas de oro, plata y bronce para Pirápolis, Maldonado y Uruguay.

Grand Prix del MERCOSUR RosarioEl certamen se llevó a cabo durante el sábado 5 y domingo 6 de abril en el Parque Independencia de Rosario con la participación de delegaciones de varios países americanos, Argentina, Bolivia, Brasil, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Perú, Colombia, Uruguay y Venezuela, entre otros. Cabe destacar que un diluvio caído sobre la ciudad rosarina obligó a suspender las competencias el sábado, trasladándolas para el domingo.

La delegación uruguaya estuvo conformada por 62 atletas de todo el país, agrupados en ASAVUR – Asociación de Atletas Veteranos del Uruguay.

El campeonato de atletas veteranos, pensado inicialmente para la región del cono sur, se ha ido convirtiendo, año tras año, practicamente en un Sudamericano con la participación de atletas de todo el continente y presentando un muy buen nivel de competencia. Dice ASAVUR que “la popularidad de dicho Torneo ha sido tan importante a través de los 12 años desde su comienzo, que la participación se ha extendido a la gran mayoría de los países de Sudamérica, siendo hoy uno de los torneos más importantes del calendario después del Sudamericano. Así lo demuestran las últimas participaciones en la cual están cercanas a los 500 atletas master.

omar clokOmar Clok oro en 5.000 metros y plata en 1.500

El veterano atleta piriapolense, Omar Clok, que se despide de la categoría 55 a 59 años, acostumbrado a los oros en este tipo de certámenes, esta vez no fue la excepción y volvió a quedarse con el oro en los 5.000 metros . Clok logró también la medalla de plata en 1.500 metros llanos y obtuvo otras dos preseas plateadas por equipos al ubicarse Uruguay segundo en la posta 4 x 100 en categoría 35 años y en la posta 4 x 400 de la categoría 45  años.

Cuatro medallas para el piriapolense que se prepara con todo para el campeonato Sudamericano a realizarse del 1 al 8 de noviembre de 2014 en Medellín (Colombia) donde debutará en su nueva categoría, de 60 a 64 años, lo que supone cierta ventaja con respecto a los rivales que eventualmente se despidan de la misma, allanando un poco el camino rumbo al podio.

Antonio Bianchimano oro en posta y bronce individual

bianchimanoEl también piriapolense Antonio Bianchimano (categoría 40 – 45 años), tuvo una destacada actuación  a pesar de haberse lesionado antes de empezar a competir. Bianchimano cuenta que el sábado estaba calentando para correr los 400 metros llanos, cuando se contracturó el gemelo derecho quedándose sin correr: “ No lo podía creer, era para lo que estaba mejor preparado” comentó el atleta. (foto: Bianchimano logra el bronce en los 200 metros)

Sin embargo, el domingo, aunque aun dolorido, corrió igualmente los 100 metros llanos y quedó tercero en su serie, y cuarto en la general. Redobló esfuerzos para los 200 metros logrando un excelente 3er. puesto que le valió la medalla de bronce.

El oro para Bianchimano llegó por equipos, corriendo la posta 4 x 100.

Mauricio Ovelar vuelve con tres oros en el cuello

mauri ovelarEl fernandino Mauricio Ovelar, vinculado a Piriápolis por ser profesor del ministerio en CEDEMPIR y entrenador de los Corredores de Piria, brilló en el Grand Prix logrando tres medallas de oro, dos individuales (categoría 35 a 39 años) y una por equipos. El primer oro llegó en los 100 metros llanos y la segunda presea dorada vino con los 200 metros.  Por equipos, la medalla de oro para Uruguay fue en posta 4 x 100, categoría 35 años. (foto: Ovelar en lo mas alto del podio en Argentina)

Semanario La Prensa
Publicado viernes 10 de abril de 2014 hora 22:35
Fotos: Facebook – Rosario Photos

bianchimano

