Nueva Trento, Brasil: Aristides dos Santos Junior es el nuevo presidente de Neotur

Aristides dos Santos Junior é o novo presidente da Neotur

Evento de posse da nova gestão da Associação Neotrentina do Turismo de Nova Trento foi realizado nesta quarta-feira

Um coquetel realizado na noite desta quarta-feira (20) marcou a posse de Aristides dos Santos Junior como presidente da Associação Neotrentina do Turismo de Nova Trento (Neotur). Aristides é conhecido no município por integrar o Grupo Tedesco e ser o diretor administrativo do empreendimento Bondinhos Aéreos Parque Colina.

Participaram do evento de posse o prefeito municipal de Nova Trento, Gian Francesco Voltolini, o secretário municipal de cultura e turismo, Eluísio Antônio Voltolini, o presidente da Câmara de Vereadores de Nova Trento, Airton Antônio Dalbosco, o presidente da Câmara de Dirigentes Lojistas de Nova Trento (CDL), Marçal Aurélio Valle, o presidente da gestão anterior da Neotur, Agostinho José Orsi, entre outras autoridades.

Na oportunidade, Orsi falou sobre a importância do fomento do turismo de Nova Trento e a consequente participação do Poder Público neste sentido. “O turismo é responsável por agregar ainda mais valor ao comércio local, por isso, se faz necessária a revitalização de alguns pontos da cidade para melhor receber o turista que a visita”, salientou. “Estamos buscando apoio junto ao governo federal para realizar obras de pavimentação e urbanização para o nosso município”, concordou o prefeito Gian Francesco Voltolini.

Aristides dos Santos Junior agradeceu pela confiança dos representantes do governo e da iniciativa privada, e pontuou que a nova trajetória da Neotur estará baseada na união. “Empresários e governantes, juntos, traçarão estratégias eficazes em prol do desenvolvimento do turismo de uma cidade cheia de encantos e com grande potencial”, ressaltou. “Sabemos que Nova Trento tem uma série de características de polo turístico, como um forte atrativo religioso, opção inovadora de empreendimento turístico, excelentes apelos culturais, gastronômicos, comerciais e ecológicos, e uma população acolhedora e dedicada. Portanto, acredito que através da exploração desses potenciais, aliada à atração de novos investimentos e ao fortalecimento de parcerias, colocaremos Nova Trento em um patamar de referência turística, não apenas no cenário nacional, mas também no cenário internacional”, avaliou.

A nova gestão é formada pelo presidente, Aristides dos Santos Junior; o vice-presidente, André Aladeu Orsi; Maira Sartori, como primeira secretaria; Tânia Girola, como segunda secretaria; Cléber Rodrigues Paiva, como primeiro tesoureiro; e Paulo Batisti, como segundo tesoureiro.