Hoy dan el último adiós a Marcel Curuchet: Sepelio será a las 16:45 en el Parque Martinelli

Hoy dan el último adiós a Marcel Curuchet: Sepelio será a las 16:45 en el Parque Martinellihttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/luto.jpg
Este viernes 20 de julio se realizará el sepelio de Marcel Curuchet. El último adiós al tecladista de NTVG será en el Parque Martinelli a las 16:45, según informa un comunicado de la banda NTVG en su red social facebook.
Actualizado 20/Jul – hora 6:00
El comunicado expresa lo siguiente:
“Para todos aquellos que quieran despedir a Marcel les informamos que el sepelio será en el Parque Martinelli (Km 24 de la ruta 102) a la hora 16:45 del día viernes 20 de julio. NTVG”
Marcel Curuchet, tecladista de la banda uruguaya No te va gustar falleció el sábado 14 de julio en forma trágica en New Jersey, Estados Unidos, como consecuencia de las graves heridas sufridas el jueves 12 al caer al pavimento tras perder el dominio de la moto de alquiler que conducía.
Por otro lado la banda comunicó también en su red social facebook que fueron reprogramadas las funciones previstas en la Trastienda Club Montevideo. Este es el comunicado:
Queridos amigos:
Por razones de público conocimiento, NTVG y La Trastienda Club Montevideo han decidido reprogramar con nuevas fechas las 10 funciones que estaban pautadas a partir del día de hoy.
Queremos confirmar que se llevará a cabo cada una de las funciones y que en próximo comunicado informaremos las nuevas fechas de las mismas.
Por supuesto que las entradas ya adquiridas conservarán su valor.
Agradecemos mucho vuestra comprensión y apoyo.
