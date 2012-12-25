Navidad sin accidentes graves; en Piriápolis tres lesionados leves por siniestros en el tránsito
Según se ha podido saber no hubieron incidentes de consideración a lo largo de todo el departamento de Maldonado con motivo de la celebración de la Navidad. Sin embargo, en Piriápolis, se registraron dos siniestros de tránsito, ambos con lesionados leves.
En la rambla
Siendo la hora 03:15 una camioneta matriculada en Maldonado entró en colisión con una moto en la rambla de Piriápolis entre las calles Atanasio Sierra y Av. Piria. El conductor de la camioneta resultó ileso, mientras las ocupantes de la moto, dos mujeres de 33 y 32 años de edad, resultaron con politraumatismos leves, siendo trasladadas a un sanatorio de Maldonado.
En Playa Verde
En Ruta 10 a la altura del Km. 92, siendo la hora 02:20, un automóvil chocó con una moto, resultando ileso el conductor del auto, mientras que el motonetista resultó con lesiones leves.
Bomberos sin actividad
Mientras tanto el personal del cuerpo de bomberos no tuvo una noche intensa de actividad por lo cual fue una gran noche que se pudo disfrutar sanamente con respecto a la gran cantidad de fuegos artificiales lanzados durante la madrugada. La situación fue igual en todo el departamento de Maldonado en la noche de Navidad
Lo que se conoce a nivel Nacional:
En Canelones previo a la noche buena se constataron 7 lesionados por accidentes de tránsito donde la mayoría fueron motociclistas en la cual uno se encuentra aun grave.
En Montevideo durante la Nochebuena se produjeron varios incidentes que derivaron en un joven de 19 años herido de un escopetazo y varios detenidos por hurto en vía pública. Además unas diez personas saquearon un local de ropa deportiva en Cordón y un hombre murió en la calle, aunque se desconocen las causas.
Durante la noche de navidad no se registraron reportes de quemados a causa de fuegos artificiales.
