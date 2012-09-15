Natación Master: Dunkle 2º en San Carlos; Carlos Scanavino retornó a las piscinas

Se disputó en el CEDEMCAR en San Carlos el 5º Circuito Nacional de Natación Master donde nuevamente el Dunkle de Pan de Azúcar cumplió una destacada actuación subiendo al podio al lograr el 2º lugar en categorías Jr. y Pre Master, mientras que los Master quedaron en 8º lugar.

Los campeones en las respectivas categorías fueron Biguá de Montevideo y Campus de Maldonado.

La jornada fue propicia para que los chicos Jr. y Pre Master del Dunkle recibieran la merecida Copa ganada en el Club Banco República en el 4º Circuito Nacional (foto izq.).

Nadadores del Dunkle

Los nadadores del Dunkle en Jr. y Pre-master, fueron: Micaella Domínguez, Belén Martínez, Fiorella Sosa, Juan García, Martín González y Joaquín Huelmo, mientras que en Master nadaron Mariana Guedes, Matías Barla, Mathías Costa, Martín Montes de Oca, Rafael Branáa y Francisco Domínguez…

Cabe destacar que los Master no han podido reunir en esta temporada todo su potencial, en esta oportunidad hubo varias ausencias por motivos de salud, factores estos que hacen que el equipo no alcance las primeras posiciones, pero una vez que logren reunir a todos sus nadadores seguramente la historia será otra.

Jr. y Pre Master de Dunkle lideran la tabla anual

A falta de una fecha puntuable, las categorías Jr. y Pre Master del Dunkle lideran la tabla anual con 311 puntos, seguidos por A.C.J. con 291, Campus 222, Biguá 220 y Florida con 192 unidades. Para definir el campeonato anual solo resta la última competencia puntuable que es el “Campeonato Nacional”, que son 3 días de competencia, con la totalidad de las pruebas.

El regreso de Carlos Scanavino a las piscinas del país

El 5º Circuito Nacional marcó un regreso esperado, Carlos Scanavino, ex nadador olímpico, campeón Sudamericano y referente de la natación nacional, volvió a su pasión compitiendo por el Campus de Maldonado. “Sin un adecuado entrenamiento previo y en una prueba que no era de su especialidad terminó primero en su serie y realizó (con las desventajas señaladas) un tiempo “de película”, afirma Eduardo Grois en su crónica del Circuito de San Carlos

Pero lo mas curioso del atleta es que el Campeón Sudamericano en una nota publicada recientemente por diario El País manifestó que quería vender sus más de 500 medallas, 30 trofeos y unas cuantas plaquetas. No es por necesidad, sino porque no tiene donde guardarlas “antes su madre las cuidaba y pulía, pero ahora están encajonadas en una casa en Paysandú”.”Prefiero que alguien las conserve y tenga en una vitrina antes de que se echen a perder”, había manifestado el nadador a El País. Entre los ítems más valiosos se encuentra la medalla plateada obtenida en los Panamericanos de Estados Unidos de 1987 y las cuatro medallas de oro obtenidas en el Sudamericano de Brasil de 1984. Incluye un premio Charrúa de oro y las medallas conmemorativas de los Juegos Olímpicos en los que participó. “Esas capaz que me las quedo yo”, agrega un tanto arrepentido Scanavino

El dinero que el atleta espera por las medallas gira en el entorno a los 4.500 dólares.

Lo que se viene en Natación Master

6º Desafío “60 Minutos” – 22 de setiembre en Florida

El 22 de setiembre, en la piscina Municipal de Florida se disputará la 6ª edición del Desafío “60 Minutos”. Prueba por equipos, con relevos cada cien metros.

Actividad conformada para equipos con integración mixta compuesta por: Cuatro (4) nadadores titulares y hasta dos (2) suplentes. Entre los titulares debe haber un integrante del sexo opuesto como mínimo.

Cada equipo deberá completar la hoja de inscripción siguiendo el orden de largada de cada nadador, con los datos personales y ficha de responsabilidad.

La inscripción de cada participante NO socio a la Liga Master es de $ 200, mientras que los asociados con licencia 2012 abonarán $ 100 cada uno. Los pagos deberán realizarse únicamente en Abitab, Cuenta Colectivo Nº 20.059. Las inscripciones se reciben hasta el 20 de setiembre.

Para mayor información ingresar a www.natacionmaster.org.uy