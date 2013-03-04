Nacional empató y el “Chavo” al barril: “La situación no daba para mas” dijo el técnico saliente

La segunda fecha del torneo Clausura dejó secuelas importantes en los grandes. Por un lado Peñarol ganó 2 a 0 ante River y obtuvo su primera victoria en el Clausura alcanzando 4 puntos y ubicándose 5º solo en la tabla, detrás de cuatro equipos que lideran el torneo con 6 unidades; por otro lado y lo mas significativo, fue el empate de Nacional en Melo (1-1) ante Cerro Largo, que significó la despedida del “Chavo” Díaz de la dirección técnica de Nacional, que pasó a manos de Juan Carlos Blanco y su ayudante Gustavo Bueno, que ya entrenaron al equipo pensando en el partido ante Boca el jueves por Copa Libertadores.

El adiós al “Chavo” Díaz

La derrota ante Defensor Sporting en la primera fecha y el empate en Melo contra el modesto Cerro Largo el sábado, fueron determinantes para que Gustavo “Chavo” Díaz, técnico tricolor, pusiera el cargo a disposición. La nueva directiva encabezada por Eduardo Ache, se había mostrado desde un principio no muy convencida con el técnico, aunque decidieron no despedirlo por una clausula del contrato que hablaba de una indemnización para el profesional de U$S 300.000 dólares si se le rescindía el contrato. Había que esperar que los resultados no acompañaran y el técnico renunciara.

El Chavo Díaz perdió el clásico de verano ante Peñarol, después llegó la Libertadores y comenzó con un agónico empate en Montevideo ante el Barcelona de Ecuador, un nuevo traspié ante el Toluca mexicano precipitaría el alejamiento del técnico. Sin embargo, Nacional ganó de visitante en un histórico partido (3 a 2) y el “Chavo” sobrevivió.

Llegó el Clausura y el comienzo del fin para Díaz que debuta con derrota ante Defensor en el Parque Central, aunque había que esperar la segunda fecha, ante Cerro Largo, un partido accesible en lo previo que podía dejar “vivito y coleando” a Díaz hasta el partido del próximo jueves ante Boca por la Libertadores.

No fue así, Nacional consigue apenas un empate en Melo, que bien pudo ser derrota, aunque también victoria. Parafraseando con la famosa serie mexicana, después del empate del sábado el “Chavo” se mete en el barril y pone el cargo a disposición. La directiva le toma la palabra y acepta la renuncia de Díaz.

Vimos el partido de Nacional y como decíamos, pudo haber sido derrota, pero también victoria, ya que Nacional tuvo chances claras de gol que sus atacantes no la supieron o ¿no las quisieron aprovechar? Sinceramente vimos a los jugadores tricolores que por momentos eran 5 o 6 atacando contra 2 o tres de Cerro Largo y lo que arrancaba siendo medio gol, terminaba desvaneciéndose sin generar mayores riesgos para los melenses. El “loco” Abreu desperdicia una chance muy clara, que difícilmente el loco desaprovecha, pero esta vez el arquero se quedó con el balón.

Sin desmerecer lo hecho por Cerro Largo, que pudo y tal vez mereció ganar, por lo hecho en el partido y por dos penales claros que no le cobraron, uno en la última jugada del encuentro, un club grande como Nacional, con un presupuesto de 1 millón de dólares mensuales, tiene que ganarle como sea a un equipo con mucho menos presupuesto. Acá no hay responsabilidad del técnico, menos contando con jugadores de la talla de Recoba, Abreu, Alonso, Sánchez, solo por nombrar algunos, que deberían haberle ganado caminando a Cerro Largo. Sin embargo, fue muy poca la entrega de los jugadores, que a nuestro entender, fueron decisivos en la salida del técnico Díaz.

“Chavo” Díaz: “La situación no daba para mas”

El “Chavo” se despidió de los jugadores esta tarde y posteriormente brindó una conferencia de prensa, donde explicó los motivos de su alejamiento: “Hubo muy poco nivel de tolerancia desde que llegamos, pero es Nacional, y está bien que así sea, es un equipo grande y con exigencias distintas” dijo el técnico saliente.

Sobre el momento que le está tocando vivir, señaló: “Es una situación difícil, a nadie le gusta dejar de dirigir, de trabajar, pero la situación no daba para más” resaltó.

Díaz defendió su trabajo, recordando: “Nnos vamos primeros en la Copa Libertadores, invictos, y en el campeonato Clausura no se empezó bien pero todavía Nacional depende de sí mismo, restan 13 fechas y aún queda un clásico de por medio”.

De León dijo que no, “Cacho” dijo que sí

Hugo De León, candidato natural a ser técnico de Nacional, por todo lo que representa para el club y hombre de confianza del actual presidente, Eduardo Ache, le dijo que no por ahora al club y dirigirá en forma interina Juan Carlos “Cacho” Blanco, que tendrá como ayudante a Gustavo Bueno. En la tarde de este lunes entrenaron al equipo pensando ya en el importante partido que tiene Nacional el jueves ante el Boca Jr.