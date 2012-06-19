Museo de Aznárez presenta “Tiempo de Cine”: CASABLANCA
Museo de AZNAREZ
Presenta
TIEMPO DE CINE
CASABLANCA
humphrey bogard ingrid bermang paul henreid
Fecha : SABADO
23 DE JUNIO HORA 19.00
LUGAR “RAMOS GENERALES”
