Museo de Aznárez presenta “Tiempo de Cine”: CASABLANCA

Museo de AZNAREZ
Presenta
TIEMPO DE CINE

CASABLANCA
humphrey bogard ingrid bermang paul henreid

Fecha : SABADO
23 DE JUNIO HORA 19.00

LUGAR “RAMOS GENERALES”

