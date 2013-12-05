Murió Nelson Mandela a los 95 años de edad en la ciudad de Johanesburgo

Nelson Mandela murió hoy, jueves 5 de diciembre de 2013, a los 95 años de edad en su casa de Johanesburgo, Sudáfrica. Así lo confirmó el presidente de ese país Jacob Zuma.

Por Verónica Díaz CNN

Nelson Mandela, quien salió de prisión luego de 27 años para eliminar de Sudáfrica el apartheid murió a los 95 años, confirmó el presidente Jacob Zuma.

Mandela desafió a la minoría blanca que dirigía al país y su larga encarcelación por luchar contra las políticas de segregación de su país, y llamó la atención del mundo contra el sistema del apartheid en Sudáfrica, lo que lo convirtió en un símbolo de la lucha para llevar la igualdad racional a su país.

Ganó el Premio Nobel de la Paz en 1993 con el entonces presidente de Sudáfrica, F.W. de Klerk. Un año más tarde se convirtió en el primer presidente negro de Sudáfrica al participar en la primera elección multirracial.

A pesar de la violencia política crónica de los años previos a la votación, Sudáfrica logró evitar la guerra civil en su transición del apartheid a la democracia multipartidista gracias, en buena parte, a la visión y el liderazgo de Mandela y Klerk.

Representó a una nueva generación de líderes africanos tras romper con Robert Mugabe de Zimbabwe y con Kenneth Kaunda de Zambia al decir, antes de su elección, que solo serviría por un periodo presidencial.

El exabogado podía intimidar y desarmar a sus oponentes con su sonrisa, la cual se convirtió en su marca a nivel internacional. A donde quiera que fuera se corría rápidamente la voz y en torno a él se reunían multitudes.

Pasó de ser considerado un terrorista y estar encarcelado a ser un luchador por los derechos, uno de los pilares de su nación y un hombre de estado respetado alrededor del mundo.

Nació el 18 de julio de 1918 en el poblado de Mvezo, en las montañas de una provincia del oriente de Sudáfrica. Su padre murió cuando tenía 9 años y quedó bajó la titula de un jefe tribal que le dio educación formal como al resto de sus hijos.

En su juventud, Mandela conoció a aquellos que más tarde se unirían a su misión de cambiar Sudáfrica. Acudió por un corto periodo de tiempo al Colegio Universitario de Fort Hare pero fue expulsado por participar en un boicot con Oliver Tambo. Poco después, en 1941, conoció a Walter Sisulu, quien lo ayudó a continuar con su educación y se convirtió en su amigo de por vida.

En 1944, Mandale, Susulo, Tambo y otros –insatisfechos con el Congreso Nacional Africano y sus políticas– formaron la Liga de la Juventud de la ANC, con la intención de transformar la organización en un movimiento más radical. Fue el inicio de una vida de compromiso para acabar con la segregación en Sudáfrica.

En 1956, Mandela y otros 155 activistas políticas fueron acusados de alta tradición por sus actividades contra el gobierno. Su juicio duró cinco años, aunque al final fue absuelto.

Mientras tanto, los problemas seguían escalando. En marzo de 1960, un grupo de policías tirotearon a 69 manifestantes negros y desarmados que se manifestaban afuera de una estación de policía en Sharpeville.

La masacre de Sharpeville, como es conocida, fue condenada alrededor del mundo y movió a Mandela a comprometerse más con su militancia en contra del apartheid. El gobierno sudafricano prohibió la ANC tras la masacre y Mandela pasó a la clandestinidad para formar una nueva ala de la organización.

“Hay mucha gente que siente que es inútil y fútil seguir hablando de paz y no violencia contra un gobierno cuya única respuesta son los ataques salvajes contra personas desarmadas e indefensas”, dijo Mandela durante una entrevista.

Durante ese periodo de tiempo dejó Sudáfrica y viajó a Etiopía y Europa. Poco después de su regreso, en 1962, Mandela fue arrestado y acusado de salir ilegalmente del país así como de incitar a huelga. Él se defendió a sí mismo en el juicio y fue encarcelado brevemente poco antes de ser llamado de nuevo a la corte, donde en 1964 fue sentenciado a prisión de por vida por sabotaje, conspiración e intento de derrocar al gobierno.

Mandela fue enviado a la Isla Robben, una prisión ubicada a ocho kilómetros de la costa de Sudáfrica, donde pasó los siguientes 18 años de su vida. Describió los primeros días de encarcelamiento como muy duros. “Había mucho abuso físico y muchos de mis colegas pasaron por esa humillación”, dijo.

Su entonces esposa, Winnie, una trabajadora social que se casó con él en 1958 dirigió una campaña internacional para exigir su liberación.

Ella fue su vínculo con el mundo exterior debido a que él tenía prohibido leer periódicos. Fue ella quien le habló de los cambios que ocurrían en el país; también se convirtió en su vocera.

Mientras aumentaba la presión para que fuera liberado, la minoría blanca gobernante en Sudáfrica se fue aislando con la imposición de sanciones políticas y económicas.

Mandela cumplió 70 años en 1988, mismo año en que fue hospitalizado por tuberculosis. Se recobró y fue enviado a una granja que funcionaba como prisión de mínima seguridad en la que podía recibir visitas.

Entre la gente que lo visitó estuvo el presidente de Sudáfrica, P.W. Botha. El cambio se percibía en el ambiente y el sucesor de Botha, F.W. de Klerk, prometió negociar y terminar con el apartheid.

Mandela fue liberado en 1990, 27 años después de haber entrado. Sus primeras palabras fueron para asegurar a los reporteros que su liberación no era parte de un trato con el gobierno, y para tranquilizar a los blancos al decir que trabajaría a favor de la reconciliación.

Mandela y Klerk comenzaron negociaciones que duraron más de tres años en varios formatos y lograron un acuerdo para compartir el poder del gobierno en los meses previos a la primera elección multirracial, en 1994.

Mandela había pasado de ser un prisionero político a un hombre de estado que viajaba por el mundo para seguir adelante con su trabajo para terminar con el apartheid. Finalmente, en 1994 se convirtió en el primer presidente negro de Sudáfrica.

“El día que asumió como presidente se paro en la terraza del edificio Unión, me tomó de la mano y la alzó. Puso sus brazos a mi alrededor y mostramos una unidad que resonó en toda Sudáfrica y el mundo”, recordó Klerk años más tarde.

La lucha por la reconciliación se personificó en Mandela en la final de Copa del Mundo de Rugby en 1995, en un juego entre Sudáfrica y el favorito, Nueva Zelanda, en Johannesburgo.

El deporte dominado habitualmente por africanos blancos solía ser criticado por la población negra. Antes del juego, Mandela caminó por el campo vistiendo una playera de Sudáfrica color verde y oro con el número del capitán del equipo, Francois Pienaar en la espalda. Al final, aún con la playera, presentó a Pienaar con el trofeo de la Copa del Mundo.

“Nunca olvidaré la piel de gallina que sentía en mis brazos cuando caminamos por campo antes del juego”, recordó Rory Steyn, guardaespaldas de Mandela durante la mayor parte de su mandato.

“Esa multitud, que era en su mayoría blanca, comenzó a cantar su nombre. Ese solo acto de poner el número seis (en su espalda) hizo más que ninguna otra declaración”, dijo.

Durante su presidencia, Mandela estableció la Comisión de la Verdad y la Reconciliación para investigar los abusos a los derechos humanos durante el apartheid. También impulsó iniciativas de vivienda, educación y desarrollo diseñadas para mejorar los niveles de vida de un país mayoritariamente negro. En 1996, supervisó la promulgación de una nueva constitución.

Su matrimonio con Winnie terminó en divorcio en 1996, muchos años después de haberse separado. En 1991 Winnie fue sentenciada por secuestro y por participar en la muerte de un joven activista de 14 años. Más tarde se redujo su sentencia de seis años a una multa. Pero 12 años después, en el 2003, fue sentenciada a cinco años de prisión por fraude y robo.

Mandela se volvió a casar en 1998, en su cumpleaños número 80, en esta ocasión con Graca Michel, la viuda del ex presidente de Mozambique, Samoro Michel.

Tras dejar la presidencia, Mandela se retiró de la vida política pero siguió en el ojo público al defender causas como los derechos humanos, la paz mundial y la guerra contra el SIDA. Su fiesta de cumpleaños 90 en Hyde Park, Londres, fue dedicada a su campaña contra la prevención y concientización sobre el SIDA, y se tituló 46664 –el número que identificaba a Mandela en Isla Robben–.

Mandela siguió siendo una voz para los países en desarrollo. Criticó duramente al presidente de Estados Unidos, George W. Bush, porque sentía pasaba por encima de las Naciones Unidas al lanzar la guerra contra Iraq en el 2003, y acusó al país de “buscar hundir al mundo en un holocausto”.

A pesar de haber sido aclamado como la fuerza detrás del fin del apartheid, Mandela siguió insistiendo en que era uno de muchos que habían traído la libertad y la democracia a Sudáfrica.

En el 2004, Mandela dijo que se sentía como un chico de 15 cuando Sudáfrica ganó la sede de la Copa del Mundo del 2010. El final del torneo, en julio del 2010, hizo una de sus últimas apariciones en público; se le veía sonriente mientras saludaba a la gente que se encontraba en el estadio de fútbol Soccer City, en Johannesburgo.

Me gustaría ser recordado no como alguien único o especial sino como parte de un gran equipo en este grupo que ha luchado por mucho años, décadas, incluso siglos”, dijo. “La mayor gloria de vivir no reside en nunca caer, sino en levantarse cada vez que caes”.

