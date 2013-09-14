Municipio de Piriápolis destinará mas de 20.000 dólares en un show de fuegos artificiales; Concejales Camacho, Fucé y Martínez discrepan

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/Fuegos-artificiales-001.jpg

El municipio de Piriápolis a través de la recientemente creada Comisión de Eventos propone destinar unos 20.000 dólares para realizar un show de fuegos artificiales.

La comisión recibió tres cotizaciones, una de la empresa Premiun que pide por 13 minutos de fuegos cerca de U$S 80.000; la empresa Piromania cotiza en U$S 28.000, mientras que la tercera empresa, Pirotecnia Tiscornia pasó tres presupuestos, uno de 8 minutos de fuegos a $ 390.000, 10 minutos a $ 460.000 y 13 minutos a $ 560.000 más iva. Según pudo saber semanario La Prensa, esta tercera empresa sería con quien se realizaría el show.

La Comisión, que recordamos fue impulsada por los concejales Barbachán y Rama después que el municipio perdiera la fecha del Gran Premio de Automovilismo, propone realizar dos eventos. Uno sería una maratón acompañada por la actuación de un grupo de rock, se piensa en la Vela Puerca, finalizando con el show de fuegos artificiales y el otro evento no sería tal, sino brindar un importante apoyo a la ya consagrada Paella Gigante de Piriápolis, prevista para los días 6, 7 y 8 de diciembre.

Si bien esto es practicamente un hecho que se realice porque tiene los votos en el concejo, siendo apoyado por el alcalde Mario Invernizzi y los concejales Barbachán, Rama y Díaz, ha generado algunas discrepancias en otros integrantes del cuerpo como el frenteamplista Alejandro Martínez y los nacionalistas Carlos Fucé y Gabriela Camacho.

Los mencionados anteriormente no apoyan a la Comisión de Eventos y mucho menos esta propuesta de realizar un show de fuegos artificiales donde se gastarán mas de 20.000 dólares en apenas 10 minutos.

Martínez no quiere show de fuegos artificiales siendo fiel a sus principios ya que reconoció que años atrás cuando los gobiernos blancos realizaban este tipo de espectáculos no estaba de acuerdo y era el primero en criticarlos.

Carlos Fucé no acompaña, entendiendo que cuando el gobierno del Ing. Antía realizaba el show de fuegos artificiales se hacía con el apoyo económico de varios actores del sector privado, sin embargo, en este caso el dinero sale exclusivamente del Municipio de Piriápolis, de los fondos de reserva que se tenían para la realización de las carreras de autos. Fucé propone otro tipo de eventos como concursos de la juventud u otras actividades deportivas, pero nunca esta quema de dinero que dura apenas unos minutos. Lo que mas lamentó el concejal, es que dos integrantes de su partido sean quienes estén llevando adelante un calendario de “tan pocas luces”

Por su parte, la concejala Gabriela Camacho, suplente de Barbachán, pidió que constara en actas su posición sobre la creación de la Comisión de Eventos y especialmente sobre la realización del show de fuegos artificiales.

Esto expresa Camacho:

“No vote la comisión de eventos, me reuní un día con ellos y no estoy de acuerdo con la misma por lo tanto no quiero participar en dicha comisión. No estoy de acuerdo que está comisión maneje estos niveles de dinero y me remito al Acta Nº 195 donde se dice que se va a gastar lo mismo o más que las carreras. He escuchado hasta el cansancio por parte de integrantes del partido que hoy gobierna tanto el Municipio como el Departamento, críticas hacia los espectáculos de fuegos artificiales realizado en gobiernos anteriores. Parafraseando a Ediles que en ese momento eran oposición, hoy pretenden “ quemar U$S 28.000 y además se plantea que se va gastar inclusive más dinero del ya previsto. Vuelvo a insistir de que ese dinero sea volcado en obras visibles para la población de nuestra zona. Quiero plantear una moción, que se realice una audiencia pública dónde la población marque sus prioridades y nos sirva de guía para la utilización de dicho dinero. Hemos recibido a la coordinadora barrial que ha realizado muchos planteos, algunos de los cuales pueden ser bien recibidos, ser solucionados en parte con ese dinero. El Tema es hacer cualquier evento por hacer, porque tengamos un dinero para gastarlo.” No estoy de acuerdo.”

Gerardo Debali – semanariolaprensa.com

Publicado 14 de setiembre 2013 – 00:13