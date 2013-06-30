Mundial Sub 20: Uruguay golea a Uzbequistán y se mete en octavos; rival será Nigeria el martes

Mundial Sub 20: Uruguay golea a Uzbequistán y se mete en octavos; rival será Nigeria el marteshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/uruguay-sub-20.jpg
Uruguay le ganó 4 – 0 a Uzbekistán con goles de Federico Gino, Nicolás López, Giorgian De Arrascaeta y Ruben Bentancourt. En Bursa, Croacia le ganó a Nueva Zelanda 2-1. Con estos resultados Uruguay clasificó a octavos de final como segundo del grupo F. Jugará ante Nigeria el martes a las 15.00 hs. en Estambul. El ganador enfrentará en cuartos de final al ganador de España y México.
Cruces en octavos de final
Partido Fecha – Hora Sede Resultado
Martes 2 de julio
37 02/07 12:00 Istanbul España – México
38 02/07 12:00 Gaziantep Grecia – Uzbekistán
39 02/07 15:00 Istanbul Nigeria – Uruguay
40 02/07 15:00 Gaziantep Francia – Turquía
Miércoles 3 de julio
41 03/07 12:00 Kayseri Portugal – Ghana
42 03/07 12:00 Bursa Croacia – Chile
43 03/07 15:00 Trabzon Colombia – República de Corea
44 03/07 14:00 Antalya Irak – Paraguay
Uzbekistán 0 Uruguay 4
Detalles
Estadio: Akdeniz University, Antalya
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.