Mujica quiere ser el Nobel de la Paz para hacerle casas a los pobres: “Sería bárbaro” aseguró el presidente a semanario La Prensa

Mujica quiere ser el Nobel de la Paz para hacerle casas a los pobres: “Sería bárbaro” aseguró el presidente a semanario La Prensahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/06/100_7337.jpg
El presidente de la República, José Mujica, estuvo en el estadio Centenario para presenciar el partido despedida de la selección uruguaya ante Eslovenia previo a su viaje al Mundial de Brasil y en declaraciones a semanario La Prensa dejó ver su deseo de ser galardonado con el Premio Nobel de La Paz al afirmar: (sic) “Es como un millón de dólares, se lo doy todo junto para hacer casa a los pobres, tá, no me quedo ni con un peso” aseguró el Pepe.
Ubicado en el palco oficial junto a autoridades del gobierno, de la Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol y representantes de la empresa Samsung, patrocinadora de la Copa en disputa, entre otras personalidades, el presidente se acercó unos instantes a donde estaba este periodista dialogando con su esposa, la senadora Lucía Topolansky.
Fue propicia la oportunidad para presentarnos ante el mandatario recordándole que semanario La Prensa fue quien dio la primicia del apoyo que brindaron universitarios alemanes a su nominación al Premio Nobel de la Paz impulsada por el Drugs Peace Institute de Holanda.
Consultamos al presidente si desearía ser galardonado con tan prestigioso premio, a lo que Mujica respondió (textuales palabras): “Es como un millón de dólares, se lo doy todo junto para hacer casa a los pobres…” cerró la frase con el clásico “tá“. Seguidamente, Mujica agregó, con voz firme, moviendo el dedo índice y sin titubeos: “No me quedo ni con un peso… pa’ eso sería bárbaro” afirmó el mandatario aludiendo a la posible obtención del premio que entrega un millón de dólares en efectivo a la personalidad o institución galaradonada.-
Semanario La Prensa profundizó un poco mas en el tema preguntándole, mas allá de lo económico, si en lo personal le gustaría ser el Nobel de la Paz, el presidente hizo un silencio y cara a cara nos contestó: “Viejo, la fama es puro cuento… y hay que buscar que no se le suba a uno a la azotea”.
Ya fuera de micrófonos, continuamos el dialogo con Mujica, no desaprovechando la oportunidad para recordarle que nos debía una visita al balneario, a lo que Mujica, que se sintió un poco descolocado con la pregunta, dijo “a tantos lugares le debo una visita”.
Por si alguien duda de nuestra afirmación sobre la primicia de semanario La Prensa respecto a los catedráticos alemanes que nominaron a Mujica, acá está la prueba que no mentimos. En el buscador Google, escribiendo “alemanes nominan a Mujica al premio nobel de la paz” como no podía ser de otra manera aparece primero semanariolaprensa.com y está claramente la fecha de publicación de la nota: 28/01/2014; mientras que mas abajo aparece el portal del Observador, segundo en dar a conocer la noticia después de semanario La Prensa, con fecha 29/01/14 (ver imagen ampliada al final de la página).
Lucía Topolansky: “A la final con quien sea”
Nuestro dialogo con la senadora Topolansky giró en torno a la selección uruguaya que participará en el Mundial de Brasil 2014 y algo sobre política, referido a la baja votación del Frente Amplio en la Internas, especialmente su lista 609 (MPP) en Maldonado y Piriápolis.
Sobre la selección Topolanksy sostuvo que la ve muy bien “tienen mucha garra los muchachos” dijo la senadora. Sobre una final soñada con Brasil, señaló: “Llegando a la final no importa con quien sea”.
Consultada sobre la baja votación del Frente Amplio en las Internas, especialmente la lista que encabeza en Maldonado y Piriápolis (609), la senadora fue escueta en su respuesta: “Votó poca gente, nosotros pasamos del tercer lugar al primero, pero lo importa es que nuestro candidato fue el que votó mejor de todos, lo demás es secundario” opinó Topolansky.
Enormes distancias entre el presidente y vicepresidente de la República
Estaban a escasos dos metros uno de otro, pero las distancias entre presidente de la República, José Mujica, y el vicepresidente, Danilo Astori, quedaron en evidencia y son enormes, tanto filosóficas como de relacionamiento. Mientras el presidente observaba el partido de la celeste desde el palco oficial de acuerdo al protocolo, el Cr. Danilo Astori, lo hacía a dos metros pero desde la tribuna América (foto)
Pubicado jueves 5 de junio de 2014 hora 15:30
