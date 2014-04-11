“Fue un momento inolvidable, el más emocionante que he vivido en mi carrera” dijo la maestra al referirse a la visita del presidente a la escuelita “Sierra de los Caracoles”; Mujica saludó a los alumnos

“Fue un momento inolvidable, el más emocionante que he vivido en mi carrera” dijo la maestra al referirse a la visita del presidente a la escuelita “Sierra de los Caracoles”; Mujica saludó a los alumnoshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/mujica-en-la-escuela-34.jpg
Mujica les cumplió el sueño. El presidente, saliéndose del protocolo, se detuvo en la solitaria Escuela Rural Nº 34 y bajó a saludar a sus escasos tres alumnos, a su maestra y a la cocinera. El gesto del presidente conmovió a todos: “Fue un momento inolvidable, el más emocionante que he vivido en mi carrera” dijo la maestra, Mabel Hernández, tras la inesperada, aunque ansiada, visita del presidente de la República.
El miércoles 9 de abril el presidente encabezaría los actos para inaugurar el parque eólico conjuntamente con el intendente de Maldonado, Oscar De los Santos. La noticia fue publicada el martes a la noche por nuestro portal semanariolaprensa.com. Inmediatamente nos llega un mensaje privado a nuestro Facebook referido a ésta, comunicándonos que la Escuela Rural 34 “Sierra de los Caracoles” (a pasos del parque a inaugurar) no había sido invitada al acto y que los niños estarían en la portera de la escuela esperando ver pasar al presidente, soñando con que Mujica se detuviera a saludarlos.
Publicamos en nuestro Facebook lo que estaba sucediendo y las repercusiones fueron inmediatas, casi un centenar de veces compartida, llegó también a oídos de nuestros colegas de FM Gente, a través de Princesa Arévalo (periodista que compartimos) que se hicieron eco de la noticia y en la misma mañana del miércoles hablaron sobre el tema al aire, además de hacer algunos contactos con dirigentes del MPP, donde hasta el Intendente De los Santos se enteró de la situación, haciendo las gestiones para que Mujica visitara la escuela.
Así fue. Enterado Mujica de la situación y saliendose del protocolo, ordenó llegar a la escuela para conocer , saludar y cumplirle el sueño a estos niños.
La maestra, Mabel Hernández, emocionada por tan grato acontecimiento, manifestó: “No tengo palabras para expresar lo que vivimos hoy en la escuela con los niños, ya en la mañana se notaba, en todos, los nervios, la duda ¿se detendrá el Presidente a saludarnos? ¿Bajará del auto? ¿Tendrá tiempo para nosotros, tan poquitos y humildes que somos, sabiendo que lo esperan tantos empresarios importantes con una gran recepción? Si!!!!! amigos tuvo ese tiempo y esa gran deferencia con nosotros y cuando aquel auto grande, importante, se acercó cada vez más despacito, prendiendo el señalero que indicaba el lugar donde estábamos nosotros parados, la alegría y emoción nos invadió a todos los presentes. Fue un momento inolvidable, el más emocionante que he vivido en mi carrera” exclamó la sacrificada docente, que de lunes a jueves pernocta en la escuela, para poder estar, día tras día, dando clases a los niños.
Mabel viaja los lunes y vuelve los viernes a su hogar en Pan de Azúcar. Consiguió que la policía de San Carlos se encargue de su traslado los lunes, mientras que los viernes vuelve con un obrero que trabaja en la zona y la alcanza hasta la ruta. Esto hasta que el obrero finalice su tarea, después se verá…
La escuela está ubicada en la Sierra de los Caracoles, a unos 26 Km. de San Carlos, pero no en línea recta, sino hay que hacer 14 Km. por Ruta 9 y después doblar por un camino vecinal y hacer 12 Km. mas para llegar a la escuela.
Conociendo a los alumnos
Los alumnos que vivieron un día inolvidable con la visita del presidente de la República son: Juan Pablo Techera (8), su madre es la cocinera de la escuela, María Méndez, viven a 2,5 Km y llegan los tres en moto a la escuelita. Elisa Barrios (12) vive con sus padres a 5 Km. de la escuela, la lleva y trae su padre en moto todos los días. Belén Cabrera, tiene 4 años, vive a 5 Km. y la lleva su mamá todos los días en moto. Los padres de los niños son empleados de hacendados de la zona, a su vez, el papá de Elisa es el presidente de la Comisión Fomento de la Escuela.
La maestra nos cuenta que “los niños no realizan ninguna actividad extra escolar, lo único diferente para ellos es ir con los padres a San Carlos una vez a la semana a hacer mandados. A pesar que surgió la posibilidad de ir los viernes a la piscina de San Carlos en CEDEMCAR – la maestra cree que no podrán ir debido a la locomoción, a pesar que algunos de los padres tienen auto, pero su trabajo les impide trasladarlos.
Mabel lamenta que sus alumnos no tengan contacto con niños de su misma edad, que hagan deporte, que tanto bien les haría a todos, compartiendo experiencias enriquecedoras con otros compañeros.
Los alumnos de la escuela son tres oficialmente, sin embargo, se da un caso particular con Miguel Angel (14), hermano de Juan Pablo, quien aprobó 6º año el año pasado, pero igualmente sigue concurriendo a la escuela, imposibilitado de ir al liceo de San Carlos por problemas de locomoción. Los padres pensaron en llevarlo a una escuela agraria de Minas, en las afueras de la ciudad, en calidad de pupilo, pero al no contar con los medios económicos que le permitan llevarlo y traerlo una vez a la semana, no pudo asistir.
Esta es la historia de 4 niños que un día cumplieron el sueño de conocer, saludar y tomarse fotos con Don Pepe Mujica, presidente de la República, que fuera de todo protocolo, desvió su camino y los sorprendió en su propia escuelita.
Historias de vida, historias del campo uruguayo…
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado 11 de abril de 2014 hora 02:42 a.m.
A continuación publicamos el video de la emotiva visita del presidente Mujica a la escuelita, momento registrado por las cámaras de Canal 7, que en un gesto destacable fue obsequidado por la producción del canal a la maestra, Mabel Hernández, para que permanezca por siempre en la escuelita.
