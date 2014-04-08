Mujica y De los Santos inauguran Parque Eólico de la Sierra; enteráte lo que pasó en Aznárez que nadie contó

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/mujica-en-aznarez1.jpg

A poco mas de 20 días del encuentro en Aznárez, el presidente de la República, José Mujica, y el intendente de Maldonado, Oscar De los Santos, vuelven a coincidir en un acto oficial. En esta ocasión será para inaugurar el Parque Eólico de la Sierra, ceremonia que se llevará a cabo este miércoles a las 12:30 en la Sierra de los Caracoles (Ruta 9 Km. 34,5).

Lo que pasó en Aznárez

El pasado 14 de marzo el presidente de la República llegó en histórica visita a la zona oeste del departamento para encabezar los festejos por la recuperación de 4.000 hectáreas a manos del Instituto Nacional de Colonización y la llegada de UTU a la localidad. El acto, empañado por la intensa lluvia desatada aquella noche, tuvo algunas perlitas que pasamos a contarles.

Fuentes confiables señalaron a semanario La Prensa que momentos antes de comenzar el acto, el ambiente detrás del escenario no era el mejor. La decisión del presidente de ser el único orador dejó perplejos a varios cuando eran 7 los oradores previstos para la jornada. Esto generó molestias en varias autoridades. Los funcionarios de protocolo de Presidencia acatando la orden presidencial y adueñándose del acto dijeron que solo el presidente iba a hablar. Finalmente el alcalde, Hernán Ciganda, se impuso y fue el primero en subir al escenario y dar la bienvenida a las autoridades y el público presente. También lo pudo hacer la Directora del Instituto Nacional de Colonización, además claro está, del presidente Mujica.

Párrafo aparte merece lo que sucedió con el Intendente De los Santos, que no solo quedó excluido de los oradores junto con otros tantos, sino tampoco tuvo su silla en el sector de autoridades, al lado del presidente como lo marca el protocolo, pero además el maestro de ceremonia omitió mencionarlo cuando nombró a las autoridades presentes. Finalmente el alcalde de Solís Grande, Hernán Ciganda, tomó el micrófono y agradeció la presencia del jerarca departamental.

De muy buena fuente sabemos que el intendente De los Santos se retiró, minutos después de haber comenzado el acto, muy molesto del lugar. Sin embargo, el intendente negó categóricamente tal situación.

Semanario La Prensa consultó al intendente sobre el tema, preguntándole si se había retirado molesto del acto. De los Santos respondió: “Para nada, para nada, me fui después que terminó el acto protocolar porque no había quien aguantara el agua, pero no me fui molesto para nada.

Seguidamente agregó que es “una enorme alegría que algo que arrancó en el periodo pasado con un compañero nuestro que lo reconoció Mujica, y encontrar a Mujica que hizo toda esa historia de lo que era Aznárez, de lo que había significado un arrendamiento de un dólar por hectárea y que el Estado esté planteando que haga una fundación de colonos vinculado a la lechería, que van haber planes de vivienda y unidades productivas construidas por el ministerio de Vivienda, es una cosa muy importante para la zona oeste. No tengo ningún motivo para enojarme, solo para estar muy contento, dijo el intendente.

¿No hubo algún tema protocolar?

“Es muy difícil que usted me vea sentado en primera fila o al lado del presidente o de los ministros, salvo cuando obligatoriamente tengo que hablar. Pero la política para mi no pasa por eso” subrayó De los Santos.

Este miércoles en Sierra Los Caracoles

Este miércoles 9 de abril, Mujica y De los Santos estarán otra vez juntos encabezando el acto inaugural del Parque Eólico de la Sierra de los Caracoles. El Parque Eólico de la Sierra de los Caracoles está ubicado en el kilómetro 34,5 de la Ruta 9 (Maldonado). La actividad comenzará a las 12.30 horas con un cóctel de bienvenida y, luego, se visitará la obra. Posteriormente, a la hora 14 tendrá lugar el acto protocolar.

La concreción del parque se hizo mediante la adjudicación a la empresa R del Sur en el año 2011; se trata de la instalación de 25 aerogeneradores -modelo Gamesa G97, de 2 MW de potencia cada uno, lo que resulta en un total de 50 MW de potencia instalada-. Esta acción está enmarcada en el desarrollo de la Política Energética Uruguay 2030 -promovida desde el año 2008-, mediante la cual se entregará energía a la red eléctrica estatal UTE. En el evento participarán las siguientes autoridades: el presidente de la República, José Mujica; el ministro de Industria, Energía y Minería, Roberto Kreimerman; el director nacional de Energía, Ramón Méndez; el presidente de UTE, Gonzalo Casaravilla; el intendente de Maldonado, Óscar De los Santos; el secretario general de la IDM, Gustavo Salaberry; y autoridades de la empresa R del Sur, entre otros. Semanario La Prensa

Publicado martes 8 de abril 2014 hora 21:35

Fuente inauguración Parque Eólico: www.maldonado.gub.uy