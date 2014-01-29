Procesaron sin prisión a femenina con dólares falsos

Procesaron sin prisión a femenina con dólares falsoshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/dolares-falsos.jpg
Actualizado viernes 31 de enero 2014 – hora 12:47.- Procesaron sin prisión a una femenina que hacía circular dólares falsos en Piriápolis.
Según expresa el comunicado de Jefatura “el día 29 de enero ppdo, efectivos policiales de la Seccional Undécima de Piriápolis, tomaron conocimiento que en un local comercial ubicado en Rambla de Los Argentinos, solicitaban presencia policial, por encontrarse una femenina mayor de edad con dólares falsos.
Inmediatamente concurrió personal policial al lugar, entrevistándose con la mencionada mujer, siendo derivada a la seccional con el fin de esclarecer los hechos. Consultados los registros, la detenida figuraba como requerida por la Seccional 18va de Canelones, por hurto en interior de locales comerciales.
A posterior tres comerciantes presentaron denuncia escrita contra la detenida, manifestando que dicha persona había concurrido a los locales comerciales abonando con dólares apócrifos.-
Elevadas las actuaciones policiales a la Justicia Competente, la Sra. Juez de Feria de 10mo Turno dispuso el Procesamiento sin Prisión bajo caución juratoria de la femenina de iniciales N.L.V.F., de 44 años de edad, por la presunta comisión de Un Delito continuado de Circulación de Moneda Falsificada, con dolo. .Imponiéndose como medida sustitutiva el arresto domiciliario nocturno por el lapso de noventa días.

Una mujer identificada como N.L.V.F., de 44 años de edad, domiciliada en el balneario El Pinar de Canelones, que estaba requerida por hurto en ese departamento, está detenida y a disposición de la Justicia por hacer circular dólares falsos en Piriápolis.
La femenina realizó compras en la noche de ayer, martes 28 de enero, entre las 23 y 24 horas, en distintos comercios ubicados en la zona de Rambla y Sanabria donde en todos los casos pagaba con un billete de 100 dólares americanos, recibiendo el cambio en moneda nacional.
Según pudo saber semanario La Prensa uno de los comerciantes se percató, aunque después que la mujer se había retirado, que el billete que había recibido era apócrifo procediendo a realizar la denuncia correspondiente.
Este comerciante, también es propietario de otro local en la rambla y cuando fue a advertir a sus empleados de lo sucedido, la mujer se encontraba en ese local presta para hacer una nueva compra.
Se dio aviso a la policía y personal de esta Seccional la condujo en calidad de detenida para su investigación. En la tarde de hoy miércoles personal de la Brigada de Hurtos viajó a El Pinar para realizar allanamientos en el domicilio de la femenina, resultando que estaba requerida por delitos de hurto en la Policía canaria.
Hay al menos tres denuncias por este caso, dos en Piriápolis y una en un restaurante de Brio. Las Flores, quien también habría sido víctima de la femenina. Son 5 billetes de 100 dólares apócrifos y uno de 20 dólares, los que fueron incautados a la mujer y trasladados a Montevideo para su verificación técnica.
N.L.V.F., de 44 años de edad, se encuentra detenida y a disposición de la Justicia competente.
