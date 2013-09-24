Móvil de castraciones recorrerá todo el departamento
La IDM refuerza su flota con la adquisición de una unidad especialmente equipada y diseñada para la realización de castración canina. Con este móvil se estarán recorriendo los distintos barrios y localidades de Maldonado para llevar a cabo el servicio en forma gratuita.
El móvil completa la nueva adquisición de maquinaria, por parte de la Dirección General de Higiene y Protección Ambiental de la IDM, que está conformada por: seis camiones para recolección de ramas y restos de poda, un mini cargador que cumple varias tareas, una máquina limpia playa y, la más reciente, la unidad de castración canina.
“La ampliación de la flota municipal está comprendida en el Presupuesto Quinquenal”, según explicó la jerarca de esa dirección, doctora Mary Araújo.
Proceso
A través de la Licitación Abreviada Nº 80/12 se procedió a la recepción de nuevos oferentes -luego de ser declarada desierta la primera convocatoria-, con la cual resultó adjudicada la empresa Dolce Vitta S.A.
Como resultado, se adquirió un camión marca JMC, modelo JX1032D -diesel, motor 2778 cc- que está equipado con aire, dirección, vidrios y bloqueo e implementos solicitados por la Intendencia. El precio de la unidad es de 20.130 dólares -impuestos incluidos- más el sistema de aire acondicionado y la colocación de forzador trasero con un valor de 2.562 dólares.
Las características mencionadas permitirán el trabajo simultáneo de cuatro o cinco profesionales y, por lo tanto, se logrará efectuar mayor cantidad de castraciones por día.
En todos los puntos de Maldonado
Araújo señaló que “se estará descentralizando el servicio al trasladarse a los distintos barrios y localidades del departamento”.
En este sentido, el director interino de la División de Higiene y Bromatología, doctor Carlos De Álava, informó que “se trabaja en coordinación con las protectoras de animales y las comisiones barriales para difundir qué días y en qué esquinas se encuentra el móvil”.
Asimismo, recalcó que el servicio “es solamente para perros en el marco de un convenio asumido con el Centro Médico Veterinario de Maldonado”; son los responsables de las castraciones, mientras que un grupo de funcionarios municipales recorrerán las zonas distribuyendo folletos informativos y promoviendo la tenencia responsable de mascotas.
El especialista subrayó que “los perros se pueden castrar desde los seis meses de edad”, tanto en machos como hembras, y que el servicio es totalmente gratuito para el ciudadano.
Cuidados y objetivo
En relación a los cuidados, De Álava expresó que “las mascotas necesitan 12 horas de ayuno, concurrir con correa y tener una manta para retirar al animal cuando está sedado”. Dentro de las consideraciones posteriores, se debe mantener 12 horas más de ayuno y mantener a la mascota en temperatura ambiente para que no experimente frío o calor.
Por otra parte, a través del uso de la unidad se procura incrementar la cantidad de castraciones por año; hasta la fecha se efectuaban 1200 y con el uso de este móvil se espera alcanzar 2400 castraciones por año.
