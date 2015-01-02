Motociclsta y acompañante resultan lesionados tras choque en Piriápolis
Un joven motociclista y su acompañante resultaron con lesiones de entidad al chocar contra un automóvil en Piriápolis. El conductor de la moto, Jhony Silveira, de 23 años de edad, se encuentra en estado delicado con traumatismo de cara, pérdida de piezas dentales y fractura de fémur en miembro inferior derecho, siendo trasladado al hospital Dr. Elbio Rivero de Maldonado. Su acompañante, Luciana Larrosa, resultó politraumatizada con traumatismo de cráneo y lesión en el tobillo, siendo deriva al sanatorio Cantegril de Punta del Este. El conductor del automóvil y sus acompañantes resultaron ilesos.
En la noche de ayer, jueves 1 de enero, informábamos sobre un accidente de tránsito ocurrido sobre las 21:40 en Rambla y Santiago Vázquez, cuando un vehículo Hyundai L10 atropellaba a un hombre que cruzaba la calle utilizando la cebra allí ubicada. Diez minutos mas tarde (21:50), a pocas cuadras, en Rambla de los Argentinos y Simón del Pino, un vehículo de la misma marca, pero de color rojo, matricula SBP 4163 protagonizaba otro siniestro, aunque esta vez era chocado lateralmente por una moto.
No están claras las circunstancias en que se produjo el choque, ya que se cuenta solamente con la declaración del chofer del automóvil, Osvaldo Gervaso, de 34 años, quien relató a la policía que circulaba por rambla rumbo al oeste, prendió el señalero para tomar la vía opuesta, momentos en que una moto que venía en el mismo sentido, por el lado del cantero central, lo choca en la parte lateral. El conductor agregó en su declaración que el motociclista venía sin casco y con una botella de cerveza en la mano.
No se le pudo practicar la espirometría al conductor la moto por su estado, por lo tanto se le practicará un estudio de alcoholemia.
Tomó intervención Seccional 11 de Piriápolis, Unidad de emergencia médico móvil, Policía Técnica
Bomberos de Piriápolis con actividad el primer día del año
El destacamento de Bomberos de Piriápolis registró actividad entre el jueves 1 y la madrugada del 2 de enero de 2015 saliendo en dos oportunidades.
La primera fue sobre las 21 horas del jueves en Misiones y Simón del Pino acudiendo al llamado de una unidad de emergencia médico móvil que requirió la ayuda de bomberos para bajar a un paciente por escaleras desde el tercer piso de un edificio.
Principio de incendio en inmediaciones del cerro San Antonio
Sobre las 02:00 de la madrugada un llamado reportaba un principio de incendio en las inmediaciones de cerro San Antonio.
Ocurrió en Uruguay y Junín cuando un predio tomó fuego, siendo el incendio de pequeñas dimensiones en una corta superficie. Fue controlado y extinguido rápidamente por personal de Bomberos, no pasando a mayores.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado viernes 2 de enero de 2014 hora 05:30
Fotos: Semanario La Prensa
