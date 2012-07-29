Moria Casán principal sospechosa de robo de joyas; Estuvo presa en Paraguay

Moria Casán principal sospechosa de robo de joyas; Estuvo presa en Paraguayhttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/casan.jpg
Moria Casán detenida en Paraguay por presunto robo de joyas. Recuperó la libertad pero la causa recién se inicia.
La noticia recorre el mundo, uno de los medios que se hizo eco de la noticia fue, entre otros, bbc.mundo.com.
Moria Casán pasó la noche en una comisaría de Asunción acusada por robarse un collar valuado en U$S 80.000 dólares.
El diario Clarín de Argentina también publica la noticia, donde la vedette afirma que “está todo bien” y “que la fiscal le dio la libertad”.
Conocedores de como se manejan las cosas en Paraguay, uno de los países mas corruptos del mundo, no dudamos en que la llamada “diva” argentina haya utilizado medios extra judiciales para obtener la libertad.
Está muy comprometida con el robo de esta joya, ya que el collar en cuestión se lo prestaron a ella y desapareció.
Según Casán, desde Ideas del Sur, productora para la cual trabaja, dicen que esto es un mamarracho. Mas bien, dice semanariolaprensa.com, mamarracho es el programa donde hace de jurado. Lo sucedido en Asunción, mas que un mamarracho es un gran robo. La justicia paraguaya deberá determinar quien es el responsable. Pero la principal sospechosa es sin duda Moria Casán “la diva argentina”.
Esto es lo que publica Clarín en su portal www.clarin.com
Está todo bien. La fiscal me dio la libertad”, dijo la vedette. La fiscal ordenó la detención de Luciano Garbellano y del asistente de la actriz. La diva fue detenida ayer en el aeropuerto de Paraguay por un presunto robo de joyas valuadas en 80.000 dólares
“Está todo bien y la fiscal me dio la libertad”, dijo Moria Casán a la salida de la fiscalía donde declaró después de haber quedado detenida ayer por un presunto robo de joyas que le habían prestado en Paraguay.
“A mi no me afecta nada. El que nada debe, nada teme. Soy una mujer honesta. Terminé de trabajar puse mis joyas en una caja, empezó a entrar gente que me vino a saludar y las cosas desaparecieron”, aseguró la actriz.
La fiscal de la causa, Celeste Campos Ross, confirmó que ordenó la detención del amigo y socio de Casán, Luciano Garbellano, y de Alexis, asistente de la vedette, para continuar con la investigación sobre la desaparición de las joyas, valuadas en 80.000 dólares.
Casán, quien pasó la noche detenida en la comisaría de la mujer de Asunción del Paraguay, dijo que se iba a la casa de los familiares de la modelo Larissa Riquelme y comentó que tiene previsto regresar mañana a Buenos Aires para estar en ShowMatch.
“Hablé con el ‘Chato’, productor de Ideas del Sur. Dijo que están todos a mi disposición, que me quieren y que no pueden creer este mamarracho”, contó.
La actriz y vedette aseguró esta mañana que fue ella quien tomó la decisión de bajar del avión y ponerse a disposición de la Justicia y con el ácido humor que la caracteriza aseguró: “Mi imagen no me la mancha nadie. Me impresiona mi fama y mi éxito. Y esa joya berreta me agarró alergia en el escote”.
Las primeras versiones sobre el confuso episodio que involucraron a la vedette sostienen que fue detenida ayer mientras firmaba autógrafos en la sala de embarque del aeropuerto internacional Silvio Pettirossi de Paraguay
Durante el control de identificación, la Policía descubrió que Casán tenía una orden de captura por apropiación de joyas valuadas en 82.000 dólares.
Moria prestó declaración indagatoria en el marco de la investigación que realiza la fiscal por el presunto robo de unas joyas, que no fueron devueltas a Juan Armando Benítez, propietario de la firma “Armando Joyas”, con el que había acordado usarlas en el Mega Fashion Show, realizado el viernes en el Centro de Convenciones de la Conmebol.
“Ella tiene absoluta libertad de locomoción y puede regresar a su país cuando ella disponga. La causa recién se inicia, tienen que declarar muchas personas”, dijo a la salida de la fiscalía el abogado de la artista, Víctor Dante Gulino.
Durante una entrevista realizada esta mañana en el programa “Aire de Noticias” de Radio Mitre, Benítez aseguró que todavía no encontró el collar. “Se lo presté a Moria con la condición de que me lo devolviera en el camarín cuando terminara el espectáculo. Yo no la acuso a Moria, yo no creo nada, lo único que sé es que desapareció el collar. Había un rumor que el collar estaba con una peluca de Moria, pero lo cierto es que no apareció el collar”, dijo el joyero esta mañana.
