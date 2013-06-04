Mordeduras de serpientes: Salud Pública recomienda prohibición de kit canadiense que se oferta por internet

Mordeduras de serpientes: Salud Pública recomienda prohibición de kit canadiense que se oferta por internethttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/serpientes.jpg
El ente público informa que en Uruguay existe un procedimiento escrito sobre la conducta que debe adoptarse frente a los accidentes con serpientes. Además, en las dependencias públicas de todo el territorio nacional se cuenta con suero antiofídico.
Al mismo tiempo, la Comisión Asesora insta a la población a tomar conciencia sobre los riesgos que implica el empleo de este producto que está siendo ofertado en un portal masivo de ventas por Internet.
Se trata de un kit de origen canadiense compuesto por: succionadores, torniquete y hoja de bisturí. En este punto, el MSP aclara que los métodos de succión y torniquete han demostrado ser ineficaces y potencialmente peligrosos ante las mordeduras de ofidios.
Por lo tanto, la Comisión recomienda que se prohíba la utilización de este kit a la misma vez que alerta a la población sobre las graves consecuencias que podrían desencadenarse con su aplicación.
